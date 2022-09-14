Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
Evening Edition | Friday, September 16, 2022
In tonight's Evening Edition, read about the wheat market rebound, new programs that fund regenerative ag practices, and opposition to carbon pipeline surveys in Iowa. Wheat futures charts are indicating a market that has dropped from spring highs, consolidated, and now is in a position to rally, writes Bryan Doherty with Total Farm Marketing.
Agriculture Online
ADM and PepsiCo support midwest row crop farmers with regenerative ag
ADM and PepsiCo announced a groundbreaking 7.5-year strategic commercial agreement to closely collaborate on projects that aim to significantly expand regenerative agriculture across their shared North American supply chains. This strategic partnership is expected to reach up to 2 million acres by 2030, and represents a trailblazing effort by two global companies that share ambitious carbon reduction goals.
