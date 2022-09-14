Prince Andrew, who retained the private support of his mother despite being officially ejected from the ranks of the working royal family by her over his sex abuse case, issued a statement Sunday in tribute to Queen Elizabeth paying tribute to “your compassion, your care, your confidence.”Andrew said: “Dear Mummy, Mother, Your Majesty, three in one.“Your Majesty, it has been an honor and privilege to serve you.“Mother—of the nation, your devotion and personal service to our nation is unique and singular; your people show their love and respect in so many different ways and I know you are looking on honouring their respect.“Mummy, your love for a son, your passion, your compassion, your care, your confidence I will treasure forever. I found your knowledge and wisdom infinite, with no boundary or containment. I will miss your insights, advice and humor. As our book of experience closes, another opens, and I will forever hold you close to my heart with my deepest love and gratitude, and I will tread gladly into the next with you as my guide.”He concluded the statement: “God save the King.”Read it at Twitter

