Thursday’s Mini-Report, 9.15.22
Today’s edition of quick hits. * In Mississippi: “Gov. Tate Reeves said Jackson’s boil-water notice can be lifted Thursday. Recent testing indicates water is safe to drink and the state will continue to monitor the water and conduct additional testing. As Reeves’ press conference was underway Thursday, Jackson sent out a press release announcing the boil-water notice for all City of Jackson water customers has been lifted, per the Mississippi State Department of Health.”
Friday’s Mini-Report, 9.16.22
Today’s edition of quick hits. * Putin couldn’t have been pleased to hear this: “Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin that now is not a time for war, with food, fertilizer and fuel security among the major concerns of the world at present.”
Trump hired a credible attorney, but he had to pay a lot upfront
As Donald Trump’s legal troubles intensified, he was in the market for impressive legal representation. There was, however, an important problem: Respected defense attorneys didn’t want anything to do with the former president. There were a variety of explanations for this — the Republican’s track record of ignoring...
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine worked to secure territory reclaimed from occupying Russian forces in a swift counter-offensive and reiterated plans to win back all occupied regions, as U.S. President Joe Biden predicted "a long haul" ahead. read more.
What the judge got wrong in the latest Mar-a-Lago ruling
It was early last week when a Trump-appointed judge in Florida gave Donald Trump and his lawyers effectively everything they wanted in the Mar-a-Lago scandal: U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon approved a request for a special master and blocked parts of the Justice Department’s ongoing investigation. As we’ve...
Biden administration announces first major step to fight America's racist roads
The Biden administration is capping off the president’s recent trip to Michigan, focused largely on worker rights and transportation innovation, by handing out its first federal grant to dismantle a highway built to perpetuate racial discrimination. The move is part of the Biden administration’s broader effort to remake America’s...
DeSantis takes page from autocrats' playbook with migrant plane stunt
Alex Wagner outlines how couching the scapegoating and abuse of immigrants in whiney grievance politics like Ron DeSantis has done with his inhumane stunt of abruptly sending 50 migrants to an island in Massachusetts is a textbook autocrat political ploy that not even the disgraced Trump regime was willing to try. Sept. 17, 2022.
Russia's isolation from global markets is withering its economy and will wreck its status as an energy superpower, experts say
"What they propose to do is a recipe for long-term stagnation," an economist said. Russia's trade with both sanctioning and non-sanctioning nations is way down.
Ukraine alleges torture at village near Russian border
KOZACHA LOPAN, Ukraine (AP) — In a dank basement behind the local supermarket, metal bars cordon off a corner of the room to form a large cell. Dirty sleeping bags and duvets show three sleeping spots on top of sheets of Styrofoam for insulation from the damp earth floor. In the corner, two black buckets served as toilets. A few meters (yards) outside the barred cell, three dilapidated chairs stand around a table, cigarette butts and empty husks of pumpkin seeds littering the floor around them. Ukrainian authorities say this was a makeshift prison where Russian forces abused detainees before Ukrainian troops swept through the village of Kozacha Lopan in a major counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region this month. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said more than 10 such “torture chambers” have been discovered in the region since the hasty withdrawal of Russian troops last week. The claims of what occurred in the room could not be independently confirmed. Kozacha Lopan, whose edge lies less than two kilometers (just over a mile) from the Russian border, was retaken by Ukrainian forces Sept. 11.
Why a GOP Senate hopeful is eager to fire U.S. military generals
Traditionally, prominent politicians, especially in Republican circles, went out of their way to appear aligned with U.S. military leaders. In recent years, however, a variety of prominent GOP voices have gone in a very different direction. As regular readers may recall, Donald Trump didn’t just look askance at military service,...
DeSantis migrant stunt reminiscent of racist, deceptive ‘Reverse Freedom Rides’ from 1960s
Ron DeSantis’ migrant stunt is drawing widespread criticism for sending people from Venezuela and Columia applying for political asylum to Martha’s Vineyard to “own the libs.” This tactic is reminiscent of the racist, deceptive “Reverse Freedom Rides” of the 1960s that subjected Black people to similar political abuse by anti-liberal forces. Joy Reid and her guests discuss how the victims of DeSantis’ orchestration are doing, plus whether he can be charged with a federal crime.Sept. 17, 2022.
Trump warns MAGA political opponents of 'the sleeping giant that they have awoken' in belligerent speech at Ohio rally, video shows
During a speech at a rally for Senate candidate JD Vance in Ohio, Donald Trump issued a veiled threat to "thugs and tyrants" who oppose him.
DOJ asks appeals court for stay to allow investigation, assessment of Mar-a-Lago documents
Neal Katyal, former U.S. acting solicitor general, talks with Alex Wagner about the DOJ asking the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals for a stay to halt the special master's review of the roughly 100 classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago so that the criminal investigation and intelligence damage assessment can both proceed.Sept. 17, 2022.
DOJ corners Trump as 'newspaper clippings' defense shredded by stolen doc photos
The Washington Post reporting the Trump team claimed to the National Archives boxes at Mar-a-Lago were only news clippings and it “vastly misrepresented the scale and variety of documents later recovered from Trump’s property.” Former CIA officer David Priess and Former US Attorney Joyce Vance join MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on “The Beat” on what this latest development means for the DOJ investigation.Sept. 16, 2022.
John Kirby: This isn't the time to be doing business as usual with Russia
National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications at the White House, John Kirby, discusses Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin meeting Thursday, saying the U.S. will be watching the meeting closely and that the U.S. hopes China will 'not do any business with Russia'.Sept. 15, 2022.
Trump's nightmare?: Feds seize another MAGA insider's phone as Jan. 6 probe escalates
New reporting from the New York Times indicating “substantial escalation” in the Jan. 6 probe as another Trump ally, “Pillow Guy” Mike Lindell, has his phone seized by the FBI. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the loyal Trump supporter and election denier becoming the seventh in Trump’s orbit to face this kind of seizure. The news coming on the heels of 40 new subpoenas issued in the past week. Sept. 16, 2022.
Pelosi condemns ‘illegal’ attacks on Armenia by Azerbaijan
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) blamed recent border clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia on Azerbaijan, calling the attacks “illegal” during a visit to the region on Sunday. A recent outburst of fighting between the two countries over a hotly contested area killed more than 200 troops, and the...
Amb. Thomas-Greenfield: Russia’s ‘actions related to American citizens are unacceptable’
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield joins Andrea Mitchell ahead of President Biden’s meeting with the families of WNBA star Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan amid a new push for their release from Russian detention. “There's not good news in the sense that we wish we could tell them today that they were being brought home. We wish the Russians would accept the offer that we put on the table for them. They should accept it today and release them,” says Thomas-Greenfield. “Their actions related to American citizens are unacceptable, and we will continue to put pressure on them until one they release our citizens.”Sept. 16, 2022.
New reporting on the Trump lies leading up to the Mar-a-Lago search
The Washington Post reports last September officials were told that “none of the material was sensitive or classified and that Trump had only 12 boxes of ‘news clippings.’” “They have been lying about what Trump took for over a year,” says Chris Hayes. Sept. 17, 2022.
Trump court stacking project bears fruit in case against DOJ search
Ben Rhodes, former deputy national security advisor to President Obama, talks with Alex Wagner about Judge Cannon's contorted rulings to favor Donald Trump and the implications for national security and democracy more broadly, as it is supported by equitable application of the law.Sept. 16, 2022.
