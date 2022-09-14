Read full article on original website
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
$3 million lottery ticket recently sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersWest Chester, PA
$90 Million Plan Turns Trash into EnergyGregory VellnerFalls Township, PA
Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is now free on bailVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Brewing Company Hosts Kegs for Cats in Support of Morris Animal RefugeMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
papreplive.com
Guyer’s pick six seals improbable win over banged up WC Rustin
KENNETT SQUARE >> Only a sophomore, Kennett’s Ian Guyer certainly hadn’t seen a ton of varsity action, coming into Friday night’s game. But after a busy week on hudl, studying film, Guyer recognized West Chester Rustin’s formation on a first and 10 with two minutes, 19 seconds remaining. When the wide receiver tucked back in for a tunnel screen, Guyer jumped the route, picked off David McClain’s pass and sprinted 33 yards for the clinching score.
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022
Son of ex-Giants QB, Super Bowl champion to start at QB for Temple vs. Rutgers
PHILADELPHIA — Rutgers will face a quarterback with a familiar name on Saturday. Temple will start true freshman E.J. Warner at quarterback against the Scarlet Knights in Saturday’s clash at Lincoln Financial Field, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
Parkesburg Point Youth Center volunteer basketball coach charged with raping young teen
PARKESBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- A volunteer basketball coach in Chester County has been arrested for allegedly raping a young teenager. Police are concerned there could be more victims. The small town of Parkesburg has now become the center of an investigation into a man charged with raping a 13-year-old girl. Parkesburg is about an hour or so west of Philadelphia. The town of just about 4,000 people was surprised to hear about the incident. The Chester County District Attorney's Office says 31-year-old Ameer Sutton-Best volunteered at the Parkesburg Point Youth Center where he helped coach an all-boys basketball team. "The...
Two Montco Schools Earn National Recognition for Performance and Closing Achievement Gaps
Two Montco Schools within the Archdiocese of Philadelphia received 2022 Blue Ribbon Awards from the U.S. Dept. of Education. The 2022 list of National Blue Ribbon scholastic institutions — a U.S. Secretary of Education honor given to public and private elementary, middle, and high schools for overall academic excellence — contains two Montgomery County honorees.
Amid Plans to Adopt, Gwynedd Mercy Lacrosse Coach and Her Husband Score Two Children of Their Own
Shannon Algeo and Pete DeLago, a Lansdale couple intending to adopt their children, became biologic parents instead. Despite the change in how they blossomed as a family, they’re now happily embarking on the unpredictable, funny, and often emotional road of parenthood. Anndee Hochman covered the clan in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Two Chester County Schools Among U.S. News Best Colleges
Two Chester County schools have found their place on the recently released U.S. News Best Colleges rankings for 2022-2023, writes Sean Adams for the Philadelphia Inquirer. To determine the ranking, U.S. News compared colleges across the nation based on 17 indicators of academic quality, including average six-year graduation rate, average first-year student retention rate, and student-faculty ratio.
wcupa.edu
Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Held for the Largest Project & Most Complex Building in West Chester University’s History:
The Sciences & Engineering Center and The Commons Stands at 175,000 Square Feet. On Thursday, September 15, amid lots of purple & gold fanfare, the ribbon was officially cut to West Chester University’s 175,000-square-foot Sciences & Engineering Center and The Commons (SECC), the largest project and most complex building in the University’s history. Among those doing the official ribbon-cutting honors outside of the SECC’s main lobby doors were West Chester University President Chris Fiorentino; Executive Vice President & Provost Laurie Bernotsky; Managing Partner of Duce Management and Former Founder, President, and CEO of ProMetrics Marc Duey; and WCU Alumni Association President Matthew Holliday ’09.
H&B New York Style Deli in Drexel Hill Joins Dine Latino Restaurant Week
Dine Latino restaurant week kicks off Monday, Sept. 19, and runs through Sept. 23 across the Philadelphia region, and a Drexel Hill restaurant is one of the participants, writes Michelle Myers for The Philadelphia Inquirer. H&B New York Style Deli, which features Peruvian food, is joining in on the celebration....
96-Year-Old West Chester Woman Stays Fit, Happy by Attending Dance Classes Nearly Everyday
West Chester’s Cecilia Yaworski, who recently celebrated her 96th birthday, attends dance classes at a local health club nearly every day to remain active, strong, and happy, according to a staff report from FOX 29. Yaworski began taking classes at ACAC Fitness and Wellness Center with her family a...
phillygrub.blog
Santucci’s Pizza Endures After 60+ Years
Santucci’s has been around since 1959 when it opened its original location on “O” Street in Juniata Park (North Philadelphia). More than 60 years later, the iconic Philadelphia pizza shop has eight locations, including three in South Jersey, with two more coming over the next year and even more to come after that!
visitphilly.com
Game’s On: Philly’s Top Sports Bars
Grab a few friends and root, root, root for the home team... Note: Greater Philadelphia is open for business and welcoming visitors. Safety guidelines regarding COVID-19 continue to evolve. While proof of vaccination and mask-wearing are no longer required in Philadelphia, individual businesses in Philadelphia and the Countryside may require them, and the City of Philadelphia strongly recommends mask-wearing in indoor public spaces. Advance tickets or reservations remain recommended or necessary at many spots. Your best bet: Check online or call ahead.
Origin of Popular Nursery Rhyme Is Thought to be West Chester
The popular nursery rhyme “Miss Mary Mack,” which can often be heard on school playgrounds throughout the country, is thought to have originated in West Chester, writes Jacob Uitti for American Songwriter. “Miss Mary Mack,” inspired by a performer in Ephraim Williams’ circus in the 1880s, was originally...
$3 million-winning scratch-off ticket sold at West Chester Wawa
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- A lucky scratch-off player is $3 million richer. The Lucky 3 Million Payout scratch-off ticket was sold at the Wawa along East Gay Street in West Chester. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.
Coatesville’s Invitational Vintage Grand Prix Events Taking Place Tonight
Experience the thrill of vintage autos and motorcycles revving through the heart of historic Coatesville, giving spectators a flashback to what the early days of American motorsports looked like. The family-fun motor sport event takes place on Saturday, Sept. 17, with related events leading up to the Grand Prix on Thursday and Friday, Sept. 15 and 16.
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Pennsylvania
Reader's Digest has ranked the best traditional restaurants in each state. Here's the top choice for PA.
Lancaster Farming
75 Years of Fun at the Oley Fair
Oley, Pa.—Situated in the Oley Valley of Berks County, the town of Oley is a quaint, red-brick slice of Americana. Main Street is a parade of proud houses with slate roofs, neat yards and picket fences. When I turned left onto Jefferson Street toward the fairgrounds, I could hear...
Philly Art Commission continues to challenge Cobbs Creek Golf Course renovation
Plans to renovate the Cobbs Creek Golf Course in West Philadelphia are still stuck before the city’s Art Commission. The group refused to vote on part of the plan Wednesday, asking the development team to return later with more information. It’s the third time redevelopers have presented plans for...
Police investigating series of robberies in Haverford Township, Delaware County
HAVERFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Haverford Township are warning people to be on alert. Detectives are investigating a series of robberies in the area of County Line Road, and one on Ardmore Avenue.A total of three happened between Thursday and Friday night.A woman was knocked to the ground in one confrontation.Police say a gun was visible in two of the robberies.If you have information, call Haverford police.
