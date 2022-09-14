ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
papreplive.com

Guyer’s pick six seals improbable win over banged up WC Rustin

KENNETT SQUARE >> Only a sophomore, Kennett’s Ian Guyer certainly hadn’t seen a ton of varsity action, coming into Friday night’s game. But after a busy week on hudl, studying film, Guyer recognized West Chester Rustin’s formation on a first and 10 with two minutes, 19 seconds remaining. When the wide receiver tucked back in for a tunnel screen, Guyer jumped the route, picked off David McClain’s pass and sprinted 33 yards for the clinching score.
KENNETT TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Philly

Parkesburg Point Youth Center volunteer basketball coach charged with raping young teen

PARKESBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- A volunteer basketball coach in Chester County has been arrested for allegedly raping a young teenager. Police are concerned there could be more victims. The small town of Parkesburg has now become the center of an investigation into a man charged with raping a 13-year-old girl. Parkesburg is about an hour or so west of Philadelphia. The town of just about 4,000 people was surprised to hear about the incident.  The Chester County District Attorney's Office says 31-year-old Ameer Sutton-Best volunteered at the Parkesburg Point Youth Center where he helped coach an all-boys basketball team.  "The...
PARKESBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
West Chester, PA
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Education
West Chester, PA
Sports
West Chester, PA
Education
City
West Chester, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
MONTCO.Today

Two Montco Schools Earn National Recognition for Performance and Closing Achievement Gaps

Two Montco Schools within the Archdiocese of Philadelphia received 2022 Blue Ribbon Awards from the U.S. Dept. of Education. The 2022 list of National Blue Ribbon scholastic institutions — a U.S. Secretary of Education honor given to public and private elementary, middle, and high schools for overall academic excellence — contains two Montgomery County honorees.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Two Chester County Schools Among U.S. News Best Colleges

Two Chester County schools have found their place on the recently released U.S. News Best Colleges rankings for 2022-2023, writes Sean Adams for the Philadelphia Inquirer. To determine the ranking, U.S. News compared colleges across the nation based on 17 indicators of academic quality, including average six-year graduation rate, average first-year student retention rate, and student-faculty ratio.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
wcupa.edu

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Held for the Largest Project & Most Complex Building in West Chester University’s History:

The Sciences & Engineering Center and The Commons Stands at 175,000 Square Feet. On Thursday, September 15, amid lots of purple & gold fanfare, the ribbon was officially cut to West Chester University’s 175,000-square-foot Sciences & Engineering Center and The Commons (SECC), the largest project and most complex building in the University’s history. Among those doing the official ribbon-cutting honors outside of the SECC’s main lobby doors were West Chester University President Chris Fiorentino; Executive Vice President & Provost Laurie Bernotsky; Managing Partner of Duce Management and Former Founder, President, and CEO of ProMetrics Marc Duey; and WCU Alumni Association President Matthew Holliday ’09.
WEST CHESTER, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bayard Rustin
phillygrub.blog

Santucci’s Pizza Endures After 60+ Years

Santucci’s has been around since 1959 when it opened its original location on “O” Street in Juniata Park (North Philadelphia). More than 60 years later, the iconic Philadelphia pizza shop has eight locations, including three in South Jersey, with two more coming over the next year and even more to come after that!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
visitphilly.com

Game’s On: Philly’s Top Sports Bars

Grab a few friends and root, root, root for the home team... Note: Greater Philadelphia is open for business and welcoming visitors. Safety guidelines regarding COVID-19 continue to evolve. While proof of vaccination and mask-wearing are no longer required in Philadelphia, individual businesses in Philadelphia and the Countryside may require them, and the City of Philadelphia strongly recommends mask-wearing in indoor public spaces. Advance tickets or reservations remain recommended or necessary at many spots. Your best bet: Check online or call ahead.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Eagles#Coaching#American Football#Highschoolsports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Education
Lancaster Farming

75 Years of Fun at the Oley Fair

Oley, Pa.—Situated in the Oley Valley of Berks County, the town of Oley is a quaint, red-brick slice of Americana. Main Street is a parade of proud houses with slate roofs, neat yards and picket fences. When I turned left onto Jefferson Street toward the fairgrounds, I could hear...
OLEY, PA
CBS Philly

Police investigating series of robberies in Haverford Township, Delaware County

HAVERFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Haverford Township are warning people to be on alert. Detectives are investigating a series of robberies in the area of County Line Road, and one on Ardmore Avenue.A total of three happened between Thursday and Friday night.A woman was knocked to the ground in one confrontation.Police say a gun was visible in two of the robberies.If you have information, call Haverford police.
HAVERFORD, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy