MLS

SB Nation

Villama Preview: Aston Villa v Southampton

The draw against Manchester City, and if we’re being honest this draw was worth more than the one point given in terms of intangibles, could be the start of something new and brilliant. It could also be the cruel dawn of a false spring. Whichever it ends up being, things are decidedly less restless than they were heading into that September 3rd match. This Friday brings Southampton to Villa Park. Sitting 12th in the table to Villa’s 17th, the Saints will prove a stiff enough test. Over the last three matches, Southampton have lost 1-0 at Wolves, 2-1 at home over Chelsea, and a 1-0 loss at home to Manchester United. Key players to watch for include striker Che Adams, right-back Kyle Walker-Peters, and midfielder James Ward-Prowse.
AFP

Premier League to pay tribute to queen in reduced schedule

Premier League players and fans have the chance to honour Queen Elizabeth II this weekend, but the upcoming state funeral for Britain's longest serving monarch on Monday has seen three matches postponed. Football has its chance over the coming days to follow suit, with the national anthem to be played before all seven Premier League matches.
CBS Sports

Juventus back Massimiliano Allegri after ugly start to the season, but results must arrive soon

Massimiliano Allegri's second spell at Juventus might not last as long as the first one. The Italian coach, who returned to the club in the summer of 2021, is now facing the risk of being sacked in the coming weeks if results don't arrive. The Bianconeri are currently eighth in the Serie A table with only two wins in the first six matches along with four draws, including the last one against Salernitana on Sunday. Also, Juventus lost the first two UEFA Champions League group stage games against Paris Saint Germain and most importantly against Benfica on Wednesday at home.
BBC

Ian Rush: Former Wales striker appointed FAW advisor and ambassador

Ian Rush has been appointed by the Football Association of Wales [FAW] as its advisor and football ambassador. The former Wales, Liverpool and Juventus striker's role will be to promote Welsh football on both the local and global stages. He will be part of Wales' delegation at the 2022 Fifa...
FOX Sports

Atlanta's Thiago Almada in Argentina squad for friendlies

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Atlanta United forward Thiago Almada was included in Argentina's 28-man squad Thursday for two World Cup warm-up matches to be played in the United States this month. The team will face Honduras on Sept. 23 in Miami and Jamaica four days later in New...
BBC

Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

St Mirren v Celtic (Sun, 12:00) Attacker Toyosi Olusanya is out for a period of time with a broken toe but is St Mirren's only absentee. Celtic too have no fresh injuries, with midfielder James McCarthy back in training after missing the midweek Champions League game through illness. Centre-half Carl...
