ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Cristiano Ronaldo exit could give Manchester United up to £100m for January signings
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. United spent £225m (€261m) on new...
MLS・
Pep Guardiola defends Jack Grealish over his poor Manchester City statistics
Pep Guardiola has defended Jack Grealish over his underwhelming Manchester City form this season after he was taken off early against Borussia Dortmund
ESPN
Did Tottenham's Son Heung-Min score the Premier League's fastest hat trick in 13 mins? Not even close
Son Heung-Min gave the perfect response to being dropped by Tottenham Hotspur by coming on to score a 13-minute hat trick in a 6-2 victory over bottom-place Leicester City on Saturday. The South Korea international was the Premier League's joint-top scorer last season but had not scored in Tottenham's first...
MLS・
BBC
Guardiola on Haaland, schedule and Wolves
Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Manchester City’s trip to Wolveson Saturday. Aymeric Laporte is back in training but not ready yet. Kyle Walker is getting better and he will assess on Friday afternoon whether he will be available. Kalvin Phillips is also getting closer. On...
Report: Manchester City Are Interested In Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby
Manchester City will be in the market for a winger in the coming months, and are currently monitoring Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby.
Report: Jurgen Klopp Wants Matheus Nunes Despite Letting Wolves Sign Him In Summer
Reports suggest that Jurgen Klopp wants to move for Wolves new signing Matheus Nunes next year.
FOX Sports
Augsburg stuns Bayern; Reus' injury overshadows Ruhr derby
BERLIN (AP) — Two derbies, two shocks in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Augsburg stunned defending champion Bayern Munich in their Bavarian derby 1-0, and Borussia Dortmund’s 1-0 Ruhr derby win over Schalke was overshadowed by a serious-looking injury to captain Marco Reus. Reus was taken off on a...
Premier League to pay tribute to queen in reduced schedule
Premier League players and fans have the chance to honour Queen Elizabeth II this weekend, but the upcoming state funeral for Britain's longest serving monarch on Monday has seen three matches postponed. Football has its chance over the coming days to follow suit, with the national anthem to be played before all seven Premier League matches.
BBC
Ian Rush: Former Wales striker appointed FAW advisor and ambassador
Ian Rush has been appointed by the Football Association of Wales [FAW] as its advisor and football ambassador. The former Wales, Liverpool and Juventus striker's role will be to promote Welsh football on both the local and global stages. He will be part of Wales' delegation at the 2022 Fifa...
