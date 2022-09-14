NKTelco Broadband Bonus Worth $40K for 4-Crown Sweep; Winning Driver Would Pocket $80,000 at Eldora Speedway

Magic of Lights®, the popular drive-through, family-friendly holiday lights extravaganza, is coming back to South Florida at the 1.5-mile Homestead-Miami Speedway, Nov. 18 through Jan. 1, 2023. Magic of Lights will showcase a dazzling display of more than one million twinkling, sparkling lights and magical scenes. Pre-sale tickets are...

