Lubbock, TX

fox34.com

Hockley County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person

On Saturday afternoon, 9/17/2022, family members of Blue Wade Dorman reported to the Sheriff’s Office they had not heard from him in several days and requested. After checking his residence and property, family elected to notify law enforcement. While investigating the matter, deputies received information he was possibly in...
HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX
fox34.com

1 in custody, charged with murder in Saturday morning shooting

(LUBBOCK, TX) – A 31-year-old male is in custody, charged with murder, following a Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation related to the Saturday morning shooting and death of 22-year-old Alexandria Garcia. Lubbock Police were called to Covenant Medical Center at 4:15 a.m. on September 17th by medical staff notifying...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Prosecuting Lubbock juveniles for school threats

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock prosecutor says the number of school threats is on the rise in Lubbock county. Ginny Simpson prosecutes juvenile crimes for the Lubbock County district attorney’s office. She has seen more than a dozen cases involving school threats so far this year. A steep increase from years prior, but not all of them can go before a judge. The cases must meet specific criteria to be actionable by the D.A.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock hosts specialized training for Police Chiefs

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police Chiefs throughout Texas attended ALERRT training in Lubbock. The training began on Monday at the Overton Hotel and ended today. ALERRT stands for Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training. It was created in 2002 in order to train law enforcement on how to handle active shooter situations. ALERRT partnered with the Texas Police Chiefs Association (TPCA) and the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas (LEMIT) to develop mandatory training for police chiefs across the state.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

LPD 911 Dispatcher retires after 34 years

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tomorrow will be Lillie Hearn’s last day working for the city of Lubbock. She has been a Lubbock Public Safety Dispatcher for over three decades. When she graduated, she was ready to leave the city of Plainview and start working in Lubbock. The first job opportunity she was offered with the police department was a public safety dispatcher position. She did not expect to stay that long when she first got the job.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

1 injured in motorcycle crash in central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was injured after a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in the northbound lane of Marsha Sharp and Slide road. Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue received the call around 9:50 p.m. The incident occurred under the overpass in the northbound lane. LPD confirmed that one person sustained moderate injuries.
fox34.com

Lubbock Habitat for Humanity wraps up Blitz Build

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Blitz Build is wrapping up its project this weekend. They started on Labor Day and the goal was to build three houses in 12 days. Deandre Wright is a future Habitat homeowner, he has been renting a duplex for a while now. “It means a...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

1 injured in 5 vehicle crash on W Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD received a call for a five-vehicle crash that occurred in the 2700 block of West Loop 289 just after 6 p.m. According to LPD, one vehicle was parked safely on the side of the road while the driver changed a tire. A second driver slammed on their brakes to avoid clipping that vehicle causing a third the rear-end it. A chain reaction continued from there as three other vehicles bent fenders and held up traffic.
LUBBOCK, TX
#Child Pornography#Police#Kik#Kcbd#Lubbock Police Detective#Cybertip#Ncmec
fox34.com

2 historical markers dedicated in Lubbock County Line community

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you go to the intersection of FM 179 and 597 on a Sunday morning, you’ll find several worshippers inside the County Line Baptist Church. The building is flanked by a few others that are more run down. While those buildings may just look like rickety boards, they hold more than a century of history.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
fox34.com

1 person injured after being struck by vehicle in downtown Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was injured after attempting to cross the street near 1901 Broadway and was struck by a vehicle. Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue received the call around 7:30. The driver of the vehicle remained with the victim until emergency responders arrived. According to LPD, the...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Texas Tech paying $300 to research participants

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech is looking to the Lubbock community for research participants in order to study the effects of fish oil and exercise on metabolic health. According to the post on the NExT Medicine Laboratory Facebook page, the study is specifically looking for overweight adults with elevated triglycerides. Those who are interested must meet certain criteria in order to take part in the study.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

South Plains Fair implementing clear bag policy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Fair will implement a new clear bag policy for its 2022 season. All bags must be clear plastic, vinyl or a small clutch and are subject to search, according to its website. Medical items and plastic zip top bags are also allowed. The...
SOUTH PLAINS, TX
fox34.com

WATCH: Lubbock-Cooper vs. Wichita Falls Rider replay

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock-Cooper won a hard-fought battle Friday over a familiar foe, Wichita Falls Rider. KCBD has End Zone special coverage with a rebroadcast of the exciting game from Pirate Stadium starting at Noon Saturday on KMYL My Lubbock TV. My Lubbock TV is antenna channel 14.1, Optimum...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

End Zone Scores for Thursday, Sept. 15

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your high school football scores and highlights for Thursday, September 15. Dell City 1 - Dawson 0 (forfeit)
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Late summer weather hanging on

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Above average warmth highlights the final days of summer in West Texas. The Autumnal Equinox, considered the end of summer and the beginning of fall, is Thursday. For rainfall reports, and a chance to win $5,000 dollars, check out the end of this post. In the...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Few storms, then sun and heat

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A few storms and showers will dot the area through this evening. Drier and hotter weather, however, is on the way. Today a few showers are possible through about mid-morning. There is a slight chance of rain, though measurable rain at your location is unlikely. Isolated...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Texas Tech fashion design student featured at New York Fashion Week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jillian Heckett is a junior at Texas Tech University, majoring in apparel design and manufacturing. She says that her passion for design started before she even had a sewing machine. “My passion for design began when I was around like four or five. If anyone knew...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Hot and dry for last full week of summer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s with little to no rain chance for the next week. Our last chance for rain is dwindling down this evening with a few scattered showers pushing across the South Plains. All activity will dissipate after sunset with skies clearing overnight. Temperatures will be on the warmer side overnight with lows in the mid 60s.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lady Raiders announce Basketball 101 event

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – Head coach Krista Gerlich has announced the second annual Lady Raider Basketball 101 and Then Some event. Scheduled for Saturday, October 1, the event runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and will allow female fans to experience a day in the life of the Lady Raiders.
LUBBOCK, TX

