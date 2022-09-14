Motorists can expect periodic lane closures and delays as crews resurface Highway 28 between Swanville and Highway 27 west of Little Falls, Morrison County, Sept. 19–20. Work will occur on good weather days during daylight hours. Motorists will encounter periodic lane closures, lane shifts, flaggers and use of a pilot car. Work will be done in segments, so expect the work area to change and move.

LITTLE FALLS, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO