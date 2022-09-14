MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Want a fun way to spend the weekend but also support a great cause? We have some events just for you. The Montgomery Humane Society’s 5th Annual Catini Party is happening on Saturday at 6 p.m. There will be party food, drinks, a silent auction and catnip for everyone! You can enjoy a night of fun for such a good cause. Also, there will be animals available for adoption.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO