WTVM
Ride to benefit 4-year-old Opelika kid diagnosed with form of dwarfism
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - A lot going on this weekend on both sides of the Chattahoochee River. That includes the community gathering for a benefit ride for a four year old boy in Opelika diagnosed with a form of dwarfism. Funds raised will go towards his surgery next month.
WSFA
Enjoy these events and support your community this weekend
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Want a fun way to spend the weekend but also support a great cause? We have some events just for you. The Montgomery Humane Society’s 5th Annual Catini Party is happening on Saturday at 6 p.m. There will be party food, drinks, a silent auction and catnip for everyone! You can enjoy a night of fun for such a good cause. Also, there will be animals available for adoption.
Opelika-Auburn News
These 4 churches and a school from Opelika-Auburn added to the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage
Four historical properties in Opelika and one in Auburn have been added to the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage this year through the Alabama Historical Commission. The include Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Ferguson Chapel CME Church, G.W. Carver Hall and St. Luke AME Church, all in Opelika, plus Auburn AME Zion Church.
WTVM
Pumpkins at Callaway Gardens to return this weekend
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re welcoming fall with our arms wide open, especially with cooler mornings this past week. And with cooler weather, comes a family-favorite - fall events!. Pumpkins at Callaway is set to begin this Friday, September 16 and will remain open until Sunday, October 30. This...
Waddell Elementary School teacher wins One Class At A Time
Columbus, GA. (WRBL)-The first One Class At A Time winner for the 2022-2023 school year is a dedicated teacher who often goes above and beyond. Down the halls of Waddell Elementary School we find Terry Tew, a kindergarten teacher with over 30 years of experience. Inside his classroom we find 20 eager and excited little […]
Public Health on Wheels dates and locations Sept. 17-24
GEORGIA (WRBL) – West Central Health District of Georgia’s Public Health on Wheels vehicle is coming to a several West neighborhoods from Sept. 17-24, 2022. A variety of services and products will be offered, including COVID-19 vaccines, free at-home COVID-19 test kits, Nutrition Education Services, PrEP, children’s health services information and WIC. Information about other […]
WTVM
Smiths Station High School celebrates homecoming
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Tonight, the Smiths Station Panthers host homecoming in East Alabama. The school held its annual homecoming parade this morning. The parade was led by Mayor Bubba Copeland and followed by various high school programs, the band and teams representing Smiths Station High School. Fans and...
wtvy.com
Pike Road @ Eufaula | 2022 Week 4
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Pike Road takes on Eufaula. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wrbl.com
Comfortable for now but changes are on the way
Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)– Enjoy the next couple of days as temperatures stay near average, expect highs in the middle to a few upper 80s with low humidity and plenty of sunshine. Dominate high pressure will continue to sit over the entire region so there are no major changes in our forecast.
WTVM
Publix donates $50K to Feeding the Valley to increase meal inventory
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Feeding the Valley Food Bank announced Thursday that they’ve received a hefty donation from Publix as workers from area Publix stores spent Thursday volunteering at Feeding the Valley’s warehouse. The $50,000 donation will help Feeding the Valley purchase an additional meal sealer for the...
Opelika-Auburn News
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $373,900
All new BELLMOORE PLAN minutes from everything! Soaring Two-Story Foyer leads to Dining Room featuring wow factor accent wall! Two Story Family Room offers tons of light, wood-burning fireplace with brick hearth, and cedar mantle. Open concept offers great flow from family room to eat-in kitchen. Kitchen features shaker styled cabinets, quartz counters, designer backsplash, serving area, and walk in pantry! Stainless Electric Range/Oven, Dishwasher, and Microhood included. The Owner's Suite is nicely sized featuring large closet and luxurious tiled bathroom with double vanity boasting quartz counters, garden tub, and separate tiled shower. On the second level, you'll find multi purpose space, three bedrooms, and two additional bathrooms. Mohawk Revwood flooring in much of the main level common area and tiled flooring in bathrooms. Cvd rear patio to enjoy during the upcoming Spring season. Fiber Cement Siding, Architectural Shingled Roof, and Rear Covered Patio. Cul-de-sac lot!
abcnews4.com
Surprise visitor: snake found in toilet in Alabama police station
EUFAULA, Al. (WPEC) — When you use the restroom you expect to see toilet paper, soap, an air freshener, and paper towels. But the Eufaula Alabama Police Department added "snake" to that list when they discovered a surprise visitor on Friday. During the day shift, deputies found a snake...
WSFA
Montgomery woman says ‘Count the Kicks’ app saved her baby’s life
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A first-time mom and Montgomery resident credits an app with saving her baby’s life. Shamari Cooke and her husband are proud parents to a precious eight-week-old baby girl named Aspen. “She’s doing really good, more alert,” Cooke said. “She’s very sassy and feisty. She’s my...
WSFA
Veterinarians warn about canine influenza
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With concerns of canine influenza or dog flu on the rise, some veterinarians are reminding pet parents of the signs and symptoms. Veterinarian Dr. Bill Van Hooser says VCA Carriage Hills Animal Hospital shut down its boarding until further notice due to the uptick in cases.
Opelika-Auburn News
New development off Wire Road in Auburn providing single-family homes as city grows
Stone Martin Builders recently announced that homes planned for its new development on Wire Road in Auburn, The Silos at Conway, are now available for purchase. It will be a family-focused neighborhood near the Wire Road Soccer Complex and the roundabout connecting to Cox Road, and a turn lane has already been constructed from the development onto Wire Road.
The touching story behind this Alabama brand and the couple who started it
Maybe you’ve seen the Dirt Road Gourmet label in the frozen food section at your local grocery store. Or perhaps you’ve eaten a delicious poppy seed chicken dish at a friend’s house and asked for the recipe, only to learn it was a store-bought Dirt Road Gourmet casserole instead.
WTVM
Wakis African Kitchen: First African restaurant in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wakis African kitchen is the first of its kind in the Fountain City. The restaurant has only been open less than a month, but the origins of Wakis began years ago with travel abroad and a dream. Thanks to owner Olatunji Aiyeola better known as “Tj”...
wvtm13.com
2 Alabama inmates escape from work program in Alexander City
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. — Officials are looking for two inmates who escaped from a work camp facility in Alexander City near the Coosa County line Saturday morning. The Alabama Department of Corrections is searching for Richard L. Mordecai who was serving time for crimes in Lamar and Pickens counties. He was denied parole at a hearing last month.
WSFA
Macon County placed under low water pressure advisory
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Officials issued a low water pressure alert Wednesday for Macon County Water Authority customers until further notice. Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee said a contractor installing fiber optic cables along Highway 80 towards the Shorter and Milstead communities has caused leaks in the water line system.
Loving Nelson: Animal rescue, strangers unite to care for disabled dog, left for dead
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – It doesn’t take but a second to fall in love with Nelson, a medium-sized golden dog with a gentle, joyful spirit. At first, you can’t help but notice his severely deformed back legs and difficulty walking. But, then, your focus is drawn to his warm, brown eyes, soft smile, nonstop wagging […]
