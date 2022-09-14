Blake Shelton Says He Still Has Gwen Stefani in His Phone as ‘My Girlfriend’: ‘It’s Pretty New to Me’

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Forever his girl. Blake Shelton opened up about his relationship with Gwen Stefani during a segment with Today’s Hoda Kotb, revealing that he hasn’t gotten around to changing his wife’s contact in his phone.

“She’s still in my phone, literally – if you look at my phone – it says, ‘My Girlfriend,’” the “God’s Country” crooner, 46, told Hoda, 58, during the Monday, September 12, interview after she asked him what’s changed since the wedding. “That’s what her contact is. She’s still my girlfriend to me. I guess when you’re our age … we’ve been together for seven years, but it still seems like it’s pretty new to me.”

Blake, who wed the “Let Me Reintroduce Myself” singer, 52, in a stunning ceremony in Oklahoma on July 3, 2021, explained to Hoda that he feels the “nervous phase” of the longtime lovebirds’ relationship is “still there,” which is partly why he hasn’t changed Gwen’s contact info.

Earlier in the segment, Blake and Hoda also discussed his new song, “No Body,” as well as the accompanying music video, in which he dons a mullet – just like he did in the early days of his career.

“I think Gwen likes the mullet,” the Voice coach said. “Those of us who actually wore them and wore them out … we don’t think it’s so cool, but to Gwen, that’s like an exotic, weird thing, that she was never around people who had mullets. So to her, it’s cool, and she probably wishes that I had one.”

Blake and Gwen first went public with their relationship in November 2015 after meeting on the set of The Voice a year prior, and made their first red carpet appearance together as a couple at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in February 2016.

In October 2020, the couple announced their engagement in separate posts on Instagram, with the L.A.M.B designer simply captioning a picture of the pair kissing, “Yes please,” along with a diamond ring emoji.

“Hey, [Gwen Stefani], thanks for saving my 2020 … And the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a YES!” Blake wrote in a post of his own.

Ahead of the pair saying, “I do,” Blake surprised Gwen by building a chapel on the grounds of his Oklahoma ranch – where the two tied the knot – as a “testament to his love and adoration” for the No Doubt frontwoman.

“Gwen teared up when she saw it,” a source told In Touch at the time. “The setting was far away from Hollywood, which is exactly what they both wanted, but Gwen was the shining star, she brought old school glamour to Oklahoma.”

Shortly after their 2021 nuptials, the insider told In Touch all about the couple’s gorgeous wedding, saying, “Six years together finally paid off with the dream wedding Gwen has been waiting for. It was a spectacular 4th of July weekend that she and Blake will never forget. Everything was perfect, the weather, the chapel, her kids, her parents and Blake’s family, the perfect sunset — it was straight out of a fairytale.”