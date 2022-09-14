Read full article on original website
Chargers' Justin Herbert undergoes X-rays on midsection
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert underwent X-rays on his midsection following Thursday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Justin Herbert is "dealing with something in his abdomen," but he added that the quarterback is "ok" and a lingering issue is unlikely. Herbert will benefit from the extra days off heading into a Week 3 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the X-ray results should provide a clearer sense of his status moving forward.
NFL Betting Guide: Week 2
Do you think you know a lot about NFL football? Try regularly picking five games against the spread. Even with all the information, advanced stats, and people attempting, elite sports bettors are lucky to get about 53% to 54% of -110 (even probability) bets correctly. It's essentially flipping a coin.
Colts promote Keke Coutee to active roster on Saturday
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keke Coutee has been elevated to the active roster on Saturday. After Michael Pittman was ruled out with a quad injury, Coutee will be eligible to play in Week Two's division matchup against a Jacksonville Jaguars' pass defense rated 28th per numberFire's power rankings. Expect Parris Campbell and Couttee to potentially play more snaps on Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes (wrist) cleared for Chiefs on Thursday night
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (wrist) has been cleared to play in Thursday night's Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Mahomes turned in back-to-back full practices and was removed from the injury report, but it's not like there was any concern to begin with. The Chiefs' star quarterback went off for 360 yards and 5 touchdowns in Week 1 while completing 30-of-39 passes. He will have a great chance to turn in another fantastic performance on Thursday night in a game that has the highest over/under of the week (53.5, per numberFire's NFL Heat Map).
C.J. Uzomah (hamstring) doubful for Jets in Week 2
New York Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah is considered doubtful to play Sunday in the team's WEek 2 game against the Cleveland Browns. Uzomah practiced in full on Wednesday, which indicated he was 100 percent. On Thursday he received a limited tag due to a hamstring ailment, and on Friday he sat out entirely. Now, the 8th-year pro will likely miss Sunday's contest. Uzomah's absence would lead to an unquestioned lead role for Tyler Conklin, and rookie Jeremy Ruckert could see some more work.
Randy Arozarena sitting on Saturday for Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Rays oufeilder Randy Arozarena is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Arozarena is being replaced in left feild by Dvaid Peralta versus Rangers starter Jon Gray. In 586 plate appearances this season, Arozarena has a .266 batting average with a .781...
Browns-Jets primer: Party like it's 1993? A win (and 2-0 start) would do just that
CLEVELAND − The Browns have exorcised one demon. Now, they look to do the same with another as they open the home schedule against the New York Jets. The 18-year winless season-opener drought has gone away, thanks to the leg of rookie Cade York. The nearly three-decade drought since the Browns last won...
George Kittle (groin) GTD for 49ers in Week 2
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (groin) will be a game-time decision for Week 2 versus the Seattle Seahawks, per general manager John Lynch. "With a player like George, you wait right up until game time," Lynch said. "We’ll hold out hope that George is ready." Kittle hasn't practiced all week and the 49ers play in the second set of afternoon games on Sunday, so fantasy managers should be looking into alternative plans at tight end. Ross Dwelley and Tyler Kroft will split work again versus the Seahawks if Kittle is ruled out.
San Francisco's Lewis Brinson takes over center field on Saturday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Lewis Brinson is batting eighth in Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Brinson will patrol center field after Mike Yastrzemski was benched against their intrastate rivals. numberFire's models project Brinson to score 6.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Mariners starting Sam Haggerty in right field on Saturday
Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Haggerty will man right field after Jake Lamb was benched in Seattle versus right-hander Shohei Ohtani. numberFire's models project Haggerty to score 9.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
Dylan Carlson in lineup Saturday for St. Louis in Game 1
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Carlson is getting the nod in right field, batting fifth in the order versus Reds starter Mike Minor. Our models project Carlson for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs,...
Minnesota's Gary Sanchez batting cleanup in Saturday's second game
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is starting in Saturday's second contest against the Cleveland Guardians. Sanchez will catch on Saturday evening after Sandy Leon was rested on the road. In a matchup against left-hander Konnor Pilkington, our models project Sanchez to score 10.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
Chuckie Robinson starting for Cincinnati Saturday afternoon in Game 1
Cincinnati Reds catcher Chuckie Robinson is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Robinson is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson. Our models project Robinson for 0.6 hits,...
Luke Maile in Guardians' Saturday lineup for Game 2
Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Maile is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Twins starter Josh Winder. Our models project Maile for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1...
