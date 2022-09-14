Read full article on original website
2 CNY schools earn 2022 Blue Ribbon honors
Syracuse, N.Y. -- New Hartford and Skaneateles have been named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. The two are among 20 schools in New York state and 297 across the country so honored. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or...
Newsmakers: Superintendents of ESM and North Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Now that students are back in school, their superintendents are busy tackling a variety of issues. This week on Newsmakers, Dr. Donna Desiato of East Syracuse Minoa and Dan Bowles of North Syracuse talk about the return to class without pandemic protocols, testing options still available for students, keeping students safe, […]
oswegocountynewsnow.com
‘The importance of play’: Fitzhugh Park Elementary celebrates new playground
OSWEGO — After several years and figuring out who owned the property, Fitzhugh Park Elementary School officially opened its new playground Friday in a small ceremony with school officials, students, faculty and staff all in attendance, along with members of the Oswego City Fire Department. New basketball courts are...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
SUNY Oswego student earns opportunity to advance medical ambitions
OSWEGO — For SUNY Oswego student Naw Ka Paw Paw, earning a position in SUNY’s 2022 Premedical Opportunity Program continues building toward a dream that could lead to establishing clinics in her homeland of Myanmar. The initiative provides hands-on experiences and preparation to address persistent racial and income...
cnyhomepage.com
Town of Deerfield resident addresses Oneida County Board of Legislators
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y.(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – At the Oneida County Board of Legislators meeting, Deerfield resident Daniel Fusco addressed the board during the public comment period in an attempt to alert them about the solar development happening in his town. “The stage that we are at now is engagement of our...
Four restaurants fail their health inspections: August 28-September 3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of August 28 to September 3. Four food services failed their inspections: Attilio’s/Karen’s Catering No. 1 Kitchen Oishi Fusion Storming Crab All restaurants on the list failed with critical violations. Read to see how each establishment […]
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Lorena J. Sova
Lorena J. Sova, 88, a lifetime resident of Oswego passed away Wednesday, Sept. 14, at St. Luke Health Services. She was born in Hannibal on July 28, 1934, and was the daughter of the late Leon and Edna Drice Holsapple.
State Announces Completion Of $26 Million Affordable Housing Development In Oswego
OSWEGO – Governor Kathy Hochul yesterday announced the completion of a $26 million affordable and supportive housing development in the city of Oswego. Lock 7 Apartments, located at 220 E. 1st St., features 80 affordable apartments, including 40 units reserved for individuals and families experiencing homelessness. The building is the third state-funded affordable housing development in Oswego to open this year.
wxhc.com
Smoother Sailing This Time for Heavyload Transport on Route 281
Just like the last time, it was another beautiful day when a massive nearly 200,000 pound transport headed towards Albany, NY passed through Cortland County again yesterday, September 15th. This time, the move was quick as tree trimming wasn’t required. The last time the transport came through the area tree...
What Syracuse is up against in the billion-dollar competition to land a chip fab
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County is in the running for what would be the largest single private investment in its history, but it’s facing stiff competition. The county and the state are marketing a 1,300-acre site 13 miles north of Syracuse to major semiconductor fabricators. White Pine Commerce Park in Clay is believed to be a finalist for a multibillion-dollar chip fab that Micron Technology Inc., one of the world’s largest semiconductor companies, plans to build.
Your Stories Q&A: Why has work come to a halt on West Genesee Street in the Fairmount area?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Your Stories Team has received several calls and emails concerned about construction being halted on West Genesee Street in the Fairmount area. Toni Rogers was just one of the viewers who emailed the YS Team to say construction has been at a standstill for about a month. Rogers was curious […]
New pistol permit laws prompt local sheriff to adjust county policy, while course instructors add staff
Sheriff Milby still has confusion over who qualifies to teach the new courses, and how much more time it will take for his office to process the background checks.
Cop Logs: Fulton PD Arrest Summary Report 9/5/2022 – 9/11/2022
00:20:46 09/05/22 VTL0511.03A EF1 (6775) AGG UNLICENSED OPERATION-1ST 00:20:46 09/05/22 VTL0511.01A UM3 (6858) AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER VEH-3RD 00:20:46 09/05/22 VTL0509.01 I0 (3183) MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE. 00:20:46 09/05/22 VTL1192.03 UM0 (4976) DWI- 1ST OFFENSE. 00:20:46 09/05/22 VTL1120.0A I0 (5725) FAIL TO KEEP RIGHT:2 LANE ROAD. Inmate Name: BRADY, MICHAEL JAMES.
Suspicious Man in New Hartford Forces Cancellation of X-Country Meet
Police in New Hartford are looking for a suspicious man who was reportedly attempting to lure two students into the woods during a cross country meet at Perry Junior High in New Hartford on Saturday, according to authorities. Upon recommendation by police, school officials cancelled the athletic event. An alert...
Update: Power largely restored for thousands after tractor trailer knocks down wires
Update 6:43 p.m.: Power is largely restored for customers in Onondaga and Oswego Counties, according to the National Grid outage map. The map reports 41 people are still without power after a tractor trailer knocked down power lines Saturday afternoon. Original article:. Cicero, N.Y. — Almost 3,000 residents are without...
Mouse droppings in food at 1 of 4 failed restaurant inspections: 46 satisfactory; 5 corrected
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Aug. 28 to Sept. 5:. Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article incorrectly reported an inspection report below for the No. 1 Kitchen restaruant was for the No. 1 Kitchen, 119 W. Seneca St., Manlius. The inspection report was for the No. 1 Kitchen on Nottingham Road in DeWitt. The incorrect information was provided by Onondaga County.
Syracuse Credit Union adds new location, hopes to serve more people
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Karen Jones has been an electrical business for more than 20 years. Her current project is part of the construction for Cooperative Federal Credit Union’s new location on Erie Boulevard in Syracuse. “I was honored for them to even ask me to provide a proposal for their project,” said Jones who […]
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Buc cross country teams open dual-meet season
OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity boys and girls cross country teams opened their regular dual-meet season on Wednesday by hosting league powerhouse Jamesville-DeWitt. The J-D boys defeated Oswego 18-51, and the J-D girls also won, 25-35.
localsyr.com
Syracuse Gun Show returns to the fairgrounds
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The largest gun show in the state was back in Syracuse this weekend, but not before some initial confusion as to whether or not it would be allowed. New gun laws blocked people from carrying guns into certain public spaces labeled as sensitive areas but...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Residents urged to maintain vigilance against mosquito bites
OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Health Department reported Wednesday that Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV) and West Nile virus (WNV) were found in a single mosquito pool (sample) in the town of West Monroe. The sample was collected on Sept. 2, before the county conducted aerial spraying of the area, which is part of the Big Bay/Toad Harbor Swamp.
