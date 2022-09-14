Read full article on original website
Major off-price store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersGainesville, FL
High Demand is Destroying Florida Retirement CommunitiesToni KorazaFlorida State
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on peopleEvie M.Florida State
Gainesville Improv Guild benefit performance for Ukraine orphans.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Top 5 UF ranks 88th in value, 29th among all Universities.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee player ejected for throwing multiple punches during Akron game
Tennessee wide receiver Jimmy Calloway was ejected during Saturday night’s game against Akron. Calloway threw multiple punches against an Akron player, who had his helmet on. That’s the dumbest thing in all of sports — punching someone with a helmet on. Calloway didn’t just throw a couple...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee announces first non-conference home sellout since 2015
There’s a lot of excitement surrounding Tennessee football right now. The Vols are ranked 15th in the country with a 2-0 start after wins over Ball State and Pittsburgh so it’s no surprise that Big Orange Nation will be out in full force Saturday afternoon when Tennessee hosts Akron.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brady Quinn names SEC team as College Football Playoff dark horse
Tennessee is in their 2nd season under Josh Heupel, with the No. 15 Volunteers welcoming Akron to Neyland Stadium on Saturday. The Vols were once one of the top teams in college football. But the program has struggled to regain its footing since Phillip Fulmer stepped down in 2008 after 16 seasons; Heupel is the 5th coach it’s had since then. But is Tennessee possibly positioned for a College Football Playoff berth in 2022?
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rapid Reaction: No. 18 Florida survives USF upset bid in The Swamp
Rapid Reactions Presented by — No. 18 Florida escaped with a 31-28 win over USF on Saturday night in The Swamp. The Bulls were 23.5-point underdogs but gave the Gators everything they could handle for a 4-quarter battle in Gainesville. It all came down to a 48-yard field goal...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Josh Heupel reportedly receives pay raise in second season as Tennessee coach
Josh Heupel has received a raise in the middle of his second season at Tennessee. Heupel received a $1 million raise, and is now a $5 million man in compensation, VolQuest reported. The Vols went 7-6 last season, and are 2-0 entering this week’s game against Akron. The head coach’s amended contract runs through Jan. 31, 2028 with a guaranteed salary of $5 million annually.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida fans hammer play call on 1st and goal that resulted in Anthony Richardson INT
Anthony Richardson threw an awful interception with 8 minutes remaining against South Florida as Florida tried to make a late comeback while trailing, 28-24. SEC Network analyst Jordan Rodgers immediately called it a “major mistake” for Richardson, as Florida got down to the goal line “on the backs of the offensive linemen.” Earlier, Rodgers said, “How did they get down there?”
