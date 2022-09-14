ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee player ejected for throwing multiple punches during Akron game

Tennessee wide receiver Jimmy Calloway was ejected during Saturday night’s game against Akron. Calloway threw multiple punches against an Akron player, who had his helmet on. That’s the dumbest thing in all of sports — punching someone with a helmet on. Calloway didn’t just throw a couple...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee announces first non-conference home sellout since 2015

There’s a lot of excitement surrounding Tennessee football right now. The Vols are ranked 15th in the country with a 2-0 start after wins over Ball State and Pittsburgh so it’s no surprise that Big Orange Nation will be out in full force Saturday afternoon when Tennessee hosts Akron.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brady Quinn names SEC team as College Football Playoff dark horse

Tennessee is in their 2nd season under Josh Heupel, with the No. 15 Volunteers welcoming Akron to Neyland Stadium on Saturday. The Vols were once one of the top teams in college football. But the program has struggled to regain its footing since Phillip Fulmer stepped down in 2008 after 16 seasons; Heupel is the 5th coach it’s had since then. But is Tennessee possibly positioned for a College Football Playoff berth in 2022?
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Josh Heupel reportedly receives pay raise in second season as Tennessee coach

Josh Heupel has received a raise in the middle of his second season at Tennessee. Heupel received a $1 million raise, and is now a $5 million man in compensation, VolQuest reported. The Vols went 7-6 last season, and are 2-0 entering this week’s game against Akron. The head coach’s amended contract runs through Jan. 31, 2028 with a guaranteed salary of $5 million annually.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida fans hammer play call on 1st and goal that resulted in Anthony Richardson INT

Anthony Richardson threw an awful interception with 8 minutes remaining against South Florida as Florida tried to make a late comeback while trailing, 28-24. SEC Network analyst Jordan Rodgers immediately called it a “major mistake” for Richardson, as Florida got down to the goal line “on the backs of the offensive linemen.” Earlier, Rodgers said, “How did they get down there?”
GAINESVILLE, FL

