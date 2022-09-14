ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicki Minaj Sues Nosey Heaux for Calling Her a ‘Cokehead’ in Video: Lawsuit Details, Court Updates

By Elisabeth McGowan
 3 days ago
Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock

Nicki Minaj is suing a woman named Marley Green, otherwise known as social media blogger Nosey Heaux, for calling the “Starships” rapper a “cokehead” in addition to making several other allegations, In Touch can confirm.

Keep reading to learn everything we know about the lawsuit.

Why Is Nicki Minaj Suing Nosey Heaux?

In court documents obtained by In Touch, the “Super Bass” rapper filed a complaint against Green on September 14, 2022. In the paperwork, Green is labeled as the “defendant” and Minaj is known as the “plaintiff.”

“The Defendants herein have outrageously defamed Plaintiff by posting a video on their Twitter page in which Defendant Marley Green (‘Green’) who goes by the name of ‘Nosey Heaux,’ falsely and maliciously stated that Plaintiff is a ‘cokehead’ who is ‘shoving all this cocaine up her nose,’” the documents read.

The paperwork also pointed out that the Twitter account Nosey Heaux Live has amassed more than 3,000 followers, noting that the video accusing Minaj of using cocaine garnered almost 2,000 “likes” and was retweeted more than 260 times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4632rS_0hvdT3n300
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“[Minaj] is shoving all this cocaine, shoving in all this cocaine up her nose. Allegedly. Thank you. Allegedly,” Green was heard claiming in her video. “But we all know it’s true. F—k. Listen, I can’t even say allegedly with that ‘cause I — we know it’s true. I’m not saying allegedly on that. Nicki Minaj is a cokehead.”

Aside from Minaj, the court documents also noted that Nosey Heaux “posted vile comments about Plaintiff’s 1-year-old son.” The MTV Video Vanguard Award winner shares son, nicknamed “Papa Bear,” with husband Kenneth “Zoo” Petty.

Toward the end of the court records, the complaint alleged that Green “has been acting as a proxy for another performer who, mistakenly, believing that she and Plaintiff are stars of equal stature, has repeatedly used other social media intermediaries in a hopeless effort to advance her career at Plaintiff’s expense.”

“However, the fact that Green was acting at the behest of another does not make her conduct less egregious or excuse her from the consequences of the damages she has caused Plaintiff to suffer,” the documents concluded.

TMZ was the first to report the news of the defamation lawsuit.

How Much Is Nicki Minaj Suing Nosey For?

Minaj is suing Green for $75,000, according to the civil cover sheet obtained by In Touch.

What Has Nicki Minaj Said About the Lawsuit?

The day she filed her complaint against Green, Minaj seemingly addressed the situation via her Twitter account.

“Now let’s hope the [people] you guys [are] doing all this dirty work for love you enough to hire top notch lawyers for you [and] to pay your bills once I own your blogs, your shows, those [Instagram] pages y’all tried to protect so bad,” the Other Woman star wrote on September 14. “Couple artists in the folder too. I’ll own your publishing. Duds.”

Who Is Nosey Heaux?

Green’s platform, “Nosey Heaux” is known as a gossip account, which also has a podcast and a YouTube account.

“A messy nosey tea sippin’ Heaux discussing celeb news and trending topics,” her Twitter profile reads.

A rep for Green did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

