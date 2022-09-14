Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rapid Reaction: Texas A&M finds a QB in Max Johnson, beats No. 13 Miami
Rapid Reactions Presented by — Jimbo Fisher has found his quarterback. Approximately 10 months after beating Texas A&M with a late 4th-quarter touchdown pass in Baton Rouge, LSU transfer Max Johnson brought the Aggies’ offense to life in his 1st start at College Station, leading the Aggies to a 17-9 victory over No. 13 Miami late Saturday night at Kyle Field.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jimbo Fisher reacts to Texas A&M's win over Miami
Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M bounced back Saturday with a 17-9 win over Miami. It’s wasn’t a pretty victory, but pretty rarely wins over ranked teams. The important thing is the Aggies got back into the win column after suffering the shocking upset loss to Appalachian State last Saturday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Miami fan drops Texas A&M diss track ahead of Saturday’s game
Miami fan “Coach Coop” released his Texas A&M “diss” track and video claiming the Miami Hurricanes want all the smoke. “Home of the 13th man, it’s a big one, we play on the road. Jimbo thinks we scared until we activate that demon mode.”. “They...
stateoflouisville.com
How Louisville snatched defeat from the jaws on victory against FSU
Everything lined up perfectly for Louisville football to continue its winning streak against FSU on Friday. How UofL let the Seminoles walk out of Cardinal Stadium with the victory. Friday night was about as perfect of a situation as you can concoct as a Louisville football fan. A perfect weather...
What Scott Satterfield, Louisville Players Said After 35-31 Loss vs. Florida State
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals, running back Jawhar Jordan, offensive tackle Michael Gonzalez and inside linebacker MoMo Sanogo said after their loss to the Seminoles:
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida State vs. Louisville: Prediction and preview
Florida State and Louisville will kickoff in primetime on Friday night at Cardinal Stadium. Louisville has won the last 2 meetings in this series, but Florida State is 16-6 all-time against the Cardinals. The Atlantic division foes have split the previous 8 meetings since Louisville joined the ACC. The Seminoles...
Courthouse News Service
Basketball player’s case against Adidas tips off at Fourth Circuit
RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — A lawyer for a former top-ranked college basketball prospect whose NCAA eligibility was stripped after a pay-for-play scandal told a Fourth Circuit panel Friday that his client should be able to bring racketeering claims against Adidas. The hearing revolved around Brian Bowen II's standing to...
realtynewsreport.com
Huge Project Underway in Conroe
CONROE, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Lovett Industrial, a Houston-based real estate investment firm, and Cresset Partners, a North American real estate investment manager, started construction on NorthPort Logistics Center, a 1.2 million SF logistics facility in Conroe, north of Houston. The 75-acre development will be located...
Orange Leader
Tough night on the road for Bears, Bobcats
It was tough sledding for both the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin’ Bears and Orangefield Bobcats as they went on long road trips in non-district action Friday night. The Bears (2-2) dropped a tough 23-6 decision to the Houston Kincaid Falcons (2-2). Meanwhile, the Bobcats (2-2) scored a late touchdown but fell to the Woodville Eagles (3-1) 33-7.
KBTX.com
Normangee High School football game cancelled following crash involving players
NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - Both Normangee High School and Lovelady High School decided to cancel Friday’s game following a crash Friday afternoon involving some of Normangee’s football players. DPS says the crash involved a 2017 Hyundai SUV and a 2015 Toyota SUV. Troopers say the students were in...
twhscaledonian.com
MoCo Food Hall opens Conroe
Have you ever been out with friends and none of you can decide on where to eat? Well I got some great news for you! Conroe has its newest ideal food destination. The MoCo Food Hall opened earlier this month on Aug 6th. It is filled with several different types of food locations all in one place.
Click2Houston.com
Meet Houston Tejano singer Demmi Garcia
HOUSTON – In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we’re spotlighting the new generation of Tejano artists who continue to keep this vibrant music genre alive. One of those artists is singer-songwriter Demmi Garcia, who will be performing tonight in a history-making concert in Angleton dedicated to the rising female stars of Tejano.
Killdeer's BBQ brings barbecue menu, homestyle sides to Tomball
Killdeer's BBQ opened Sept. 1 in Tomball. (Courtesy Killdeer's BBQ) Killdeer's BBQ opened Sept. 1 at 19227 FM 2920, Tomball. The restaurant features traditional barbecue items, such as brisket and ribs, as well as homestyle sides, including macaroni and cheese and potato salad. 281-547-8306. https://killdeersbbq.com. Reporter, Conroe/Montgomery. Peyton joined Community...
Sam Houston State University Police capture escaped inmate who separated himself from inmate line
According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Garza was returning from a court appearance in Frio County to overnight at Huntsville Unit before he escaped.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED EARLY THURSDAY MORNING
A Brenham woman was arrested early Thursday morning on a DWI charge. Brenham Police report that early Thursday morning at 12:55, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer and Officer Bryan Morong observed a vehicle stopped in the 2800 block of Highway 36 South. Upon approach of the vehicle the driver was found to be asleep with the vehicle in drive and their foot on the brake. Officers were able to reach inside and place the vehicle in park before waking the driver who was identified as Adrainer Lashay Rideaux, 36 of Brenham. Officers performed Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which Rideaux failed and was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated as well as one active Brenham Municipal Court Warrant. Rideaux was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
WOMAN KILLED AFTER FALLING OUT OF TRUCK
Just after 2 am Saturday morning MCHD responded to a call for a woman that had fallen out of a truck on SH 99 at FM 1485. Units arrived on the scene and found a Ford pickup parked in the u-turn lane. A female was on the ground with persons performing CPR. Medics determined the 26-year-old female was deceased. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office held the scene until DPS arrived. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Vehicular Crimes Unit was also notified and responded. According to DPS, the male acquaintance of the female was making a u-turn under SH 99 at FM 1485 when he told officials the female fell out of the passenger door. DPS did a field sobriety test on the male driver and determined he was intoxicated. He was placed in custody. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack responded to the scene for the inquest. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors transported the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The vehicle was removed from the scene by Milstead Wrecker and taken to the District Attorney’s Secure Inbound for further investigation. The 26-year-old female victim has been identified as Ashley Dix of Humble. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 30-year-old Jonathan Chiu of Huffman. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
TDCJ: Inmate taken back into custody after escaping from unit in Huntsville
A 28-year-old inmate is now back in custody after escaping from a Huntsville Unit Friday afternoon. Garza was captured by Sam Houston State University Police at 3:45 p.m.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/16/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-16-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-15-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
WOODLANDS BANK ROBBER SENTENCED TO 25-YEARS IN PRISON
On September 21, 2018, Charles Ray Skweres, 42, walked into the Chase Bank at 2100 Buckthorne and handed the teller a note stating that he had explosives and that he would detonate them if she did not comply. The teller handed Skweres $1000 from the drawer. Before he fled he requested the note be returned. He then fled on foot between the bank and Beck’s Prime Restaurant. Witnesses observed Skweres wad his jacket up and lay it near the drive-thru. Montgomery County Detectives were able to match the video to a booking photo. They then learned that the jacket he disposed of was given to him by a family member who identified it when confronted by detectives. The jacket was submitted to DPS for DNA analysis. The report came back in March 2020 matching Skweres to the jacket. Photos from prior arrests were shown to the victim at the bank who was able to identify him. The arrest warrant was then issued. He was bench warranted from Harris County where.
Lotus Seafood holds grand opening, brings brand's first-ever full bar to Stafford
Lotus Seafood holds its grand opening Sept. 16-18 at its new Stafford location, bringing the brand's first-ever full bar. (Courtesy Lotus Seafood) Lotus Seafood, the Houston-area seafood restaurant brand, officially opened its new Stafford location. From Sept. 16-18, Lotus Seafood holds its grand opening at 2903 S. Main St., Ste....
