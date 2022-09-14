Read full article on original website
Judge Wells set to retire from Kenai Superior Court
Kenai Superior Court Judge Jennifer Wells is hanging up her robes after nearly 30 years in the state court system to spend more time with family. Wells was appointed to the Superior Court in 2017 by Gov. Bill Walker. She’s one of three Superior Court judges in Kenai, a job she said has the broadest jurisdiction of any type of judge on the bench.
NOAA Fisheries unveils new strategic plan for Alaska
A new five-year plan from the NOAA Fisheries Alaska Regional Office lays out institutional values and goals for Alaska fisheries and for working with their many stakeholders. The plan was published in early September. In an opening letter, Regional Administrator Jon Kurland reminds readers that Alaska fisheries produce more than half of the seafood caught in U.S. waters and contribute more than $7 billion to the national economy. The plan is meant to guide sustainable management of those critical fisheries.
Evening newscast — Sept. 15, 2022
Cooper Landing has some of Alaska's fastest-growing home prices, and NOAA Fisheries releases a new strategic plan for the state. Plus, two marine mammals are rescued at the Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward.
Arizona has 5.5 years of excess Colorado River water stowed in a secret reservoir
Arizona is facing dramatic cuts in water deliveries from the drought-imperiled Colorado River. But many water managers there aren't that worried due to a long in the works conservation strategy.
Cooper Landing has some of state's fastest growing home prices
Cooper Landing has some of the fastest-growing home prices in the state, and more than a dozen of the other Alaskan cities with the fastest-increasing home prices are also on the Kenai Peninsula. A recent article in the data journalism publication Stacker used the Zillow Home Values Index to analyze...
