R. Kelly Found Guilty of Sexual Abuse of His Own God Daughter

By Matty Willz
 3 days ago

Source: Handout / Getty


R. Kelly has been found guilty on 3 counts of videotaping himself sexually abusing his then 14-year-old goddaughter, a federal judge in Chicago has ruled.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Kelly was on three of the first four indictments in the case.

VIA | Chicago Tribune

After about 11 hours of deliberation, the jury found Kelly, 55, guilty of three of the first four counts of the indictment, which charged the singer with the sexual exploitation of “Jane” for the purpose of producing child pornography. He was acquitted on a fourth count.

The jury’s decision on the remaining charges in the 13-count indictment were still being read in U.S. District Court Judge Harry Leinenweber’s courtroom.

You can finish this story [ here ]

This is a developing story. We’ll have more details as they emerge.

hotnewhiphop.com

Security Guard Who Gave PnB Rock First Aid Speaks Out

The security guard who was seen administering first aid to PnB Rock after he was shot at a Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles recalled the moment he noticed the rapper dying to a reporter for Rolling Stone. He had tried to get Rock to maintain control of his breathing to no avail.
CBS News

Jim DeRogatis on R. Kelly: 'This man is a monster'

Former Chicago Sun-Times rock critic Jim DeRogatis was the reporter who first brought attention to sexual misconduct claims against Kelly back in December 2000. He joins CBS 2's Jim Williams and Marie Saavedra after Kelly was convicted of six of 13 counts in his Chicago trial.
NBC News

Rapper Mystikal to be arraigned on rape, other charges

NEW ORLEANS — The Grammy-nominated hip-hop performer Mystikal is scheduled for arraignment on charges accusing him of raping and choking a woman, and illegally possessing drugs at his Louisiana home. Charges the performer will face during his arraignment Monday will include first-degree rape, which carries an automatic life sentence...
hotnewhiphop.com

Tyrese Slams Ex-Wife Amid Divorce: "God Don't Like Ugly"

Things have been ugly for Tyrese and his ex-wife Samantha ever since the pair announced their split in 2020 after four years of marriage. Last month, things got heated when the Grammy nominated singer refused to pay Lee any spousal support and requested joint custody of the estranged couple's three-year-old daughter, Soraya Gibson. However, things didn't go the way Tyrese planned during his court hearing back in August.
Majic 107.5/97.5

Nicki Minaj Sues Blogger for Defamation of Character

Now, you would think that after that whole situation with blogger Tasha K. and that snafu with Hollywood Unlocked reporting Queen Elizabeth’s death when she was still very much alive, bloggers would be more careful with what they say… or, at the very least, get the proper receipts before you say it.
Majic 107.5/97.5

Majic 107.5/97.5

