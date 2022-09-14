Everleigh Labrant’s dad Tommy Smith dead: YouTuber’s mom Savannah posts heartbreaking Instagram post confirming death

A YOUTUBER and her mother have broken her silence following reports of the death of her biological father.

Fans of the popular YouTube channel known as The LaBrant Fam know Everleigh LaBrant and her mother Savannah, who have shared the devastating news of the death of Everleigh's dad, Tommy Smith.

Tommy Smith, father of famous YouTuber Everleigh LaBrant, has reportedly died Credit: Instagram/@tommysmiith

Savannah posted a message on Instagram, thanking fans and also asking for privacy during this time.

"Our hearts are incredibly heavy as we process the loss of Everleigh’s dad, Tommy," she wrote, sharing a photo of the father-daughter duo.

"He loved Everleigh immensely. As we navigate through this difficult time we kindly ask for privacy so that our family may continue to love on Ev, pray and grieve with her.

"Your prayers for Everleigh are so very appreciated."

More to follow...For the latest news on this story, keep checking back at Sun Online.

The-sun.com is your go-to destination for the best celebrity news, sports news, real-life stories, jaw-dropping pictures and must-see video. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheUSSun.