King Charles travels to his beloved Highgrove estate for day of contemplation & leaves Camilla at her Wiltshire mansion

By Britta Zeltmann
 3 days ago
THE King will reportedly have a quiet day of reflection after days of public tributes to the Queen.

His Majesty, 73, has endured a relentless schedule since his mother's death last Thursday.

Charles and the Queen Consort landed in a helicopter near her Wiltshire residence shortly after the royal procession this afternoon Credit: SWNS

He and Camilla, Queen Consort, have together travelled the breadth of Britain to mark Her Majesty's passing.

And Charles, who has remained stoic throughout, has had little time to grieve.

It's understood the King has now returned to his beloved Highgrove home in Gloucestershire, having dropped Camilla off at her Wiltshire residence, Ray Mill House.

He is not expected to attend any public events on Thursday.

The day away from public duties has always formed part of the London Bridge operation - the detailed plan in the event of the Queen's death.

It is expected to allow Charles to pause and reflect on the days gone by since his mother died peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday.

But the King is still expected to continue preparing for his new role and will still receive his red boxes of state papers, The Mirror reports.

Earlier today, His Majesty was united in grief with his family as the Queen was taken to lie in state after a poignant procession.

The grieving Monarch looked sombre as he followed her coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

And a hush fell over the capital as tens of thousands of mourners gathered to pay their respects.

The Queen will now lie in state at Westminster Hall until Monday, when her funeral is due to take place.

Charles last week gave his approval for the day to be a bank holiday across the UK.

Most businesses will shut and kids will not be expected to go into school as they mourn their longest reigning monarch.

The King followed his mother's coffin to Westminster Hall earlier today Credit: AFP
Charles walked alongside his siblings as they left Buckingham Palace Credit: Getty
He looked sombre as he followed the coffin followed by his son Credit: AFP
The Queen's coffin features an Imperial State Crown and white flower wreath Credit: AFP

Marilyn Decker
3d ago

King Charles will differently need his solitude and time alone to reflect upon losing his mother Queen Elizabeth 11 . I have him and his family in prayers. R.I.P. Queen Elizabeth II

island princess from Florida
2d ago

I truly understand that he needs this day to reflect and mourn. She was a great lady and he has big shoes to fill. Praying for the family as they mourn and heal.

Marylyn Carter
2d ago

everyone deserves some quiet time to mourn the death of a loved one. King Charles is not perfect by any stretch of imagination, but he has literally been going non-stop since Queen Elizabeth passed with ceremonies and meetings and many protocol things. he needs to be able to mourn to be able to press forward.

