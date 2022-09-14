ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:30 PM on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Nolan Joseph Broussard, Sr., 90, who died Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Oschner Lafayette General Hospital. He will be laid to rest at St. Alphonsus Cemetery with Deacon Russell Hayes officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Chris Decou, Jacob McDonald, Zachary Broussard, Dylan Broussard, Zachary Taylor and A.J. Gaudet. Serving as lectors will be Glenn Decou and Danielle Gaudet. Giftbearers will be Lauren Taylor and Danielle Decou. Valerie Andrus, organist and soloist, will sing for the services.

ABBEVILLE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO