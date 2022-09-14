Read full article on original website
Erath student allegedly confesses to writing bomb threat note
An Erath High student allegedly confessed to the Erath High administration for writing the bomb threat note on the wall in the Erath High gymnasium bathroom. The student’s name has not been released, and as of 10:50 a.m., it is unknown if charges were filed against the student. The...
One of Acadiana’s most wanted fugitives arrested in Vermilion Parish
According to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer and Violent Crimes Task Force Director Eddie Langlinais, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, along with Lafayette Sheriff’s Office, Lafayette Police Department, Louisiana State Police, Abbeville Police Department, and the Attorney General’s office, made an arrest on one of Acadiana’s most wanted fugitives.
Jeanette LeBlanc Richard
ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial for Jeanette LeBlanc Richard will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, September 16 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Erath with Father Clinton Sensat officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum. Visitation will be held at...
Nolan Joseph Broussard, Sr.
ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:30 PM on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Nolan Joseph Broussard, Sr., 90, who died Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Oschner Lafayette General Hospital. He will be laid to rest at St. Alphonsus Cemetery with Deacon Russell Hayes officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Chris Decou, Jacob McDonald, Zachary Broussard, Dylan Broussard, Zachary Taylor and A.J. Gaudet. Serving as lectors will be Glenn Decou and Danielle Gaudet. Giftbearers will be Lauren Taylor and Danielle Decou. Valerie Andrus, organist and soloist, will sing for the services.
Kaplan, Delcambre win in Week 3
LAGRANGE - The Kaplan Pirates got the victory they needed on Friday. The Pirates crushed LaGrange 40-14 to improve to 1-2. Kaplan head coach Cory Brodie was happy to get that first win in 2022. “It is a breath of fresh air,” said Brodie. The Pirates rushed for a...
Erath gets its second straight win
ERATH - After falling behind 14-13 to the Catholic High Panthers at halftime, the Erath Bobcats were able to score 14 points in a matter of 40 seconds,which turned the game around. The Bobcats took their opening second half drive and marched 40 yards down field and the big run...
VC ends Loreauville's 20-regular season winning streak with 28-0 win
The Vermilion Catholic Eagles ended the Loreauville Tigers’ 20-game regular season winning streak on Friday. The Class 2A Tigers entered VC, not having lost a regular season game since 2019. In 2020, the Tigers went 8-0 and then 10-0 in 2021. On Friday, Loreauville entered VC stadium 2-0 in 2022.
