Amazon appears to be on the right track in its attempts to appease EU antitrust authorities with regard to two probes opened by the European Commission (EC). The first investigation relates to Amazon’s use of non-public seller data. The second has to do with the way the Amazon Prime service and the Offer Display (previously known as the Buy Box) feature favor Amazon’s own retail business, as well as marketplace sellers that use Amazon’s logistics and delivery services.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO