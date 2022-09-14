Read full article on original website
Amazon Antitrust Commitments ‘Appear Relevant’ to EU Concerns
Amazon appears to be on the right track in its attempts to appease EU antitrust authorities with regard to two probes opened by the European Commission (EC). The first investigation relates to Amazon’s use of non-public seller data. The second has to do with the way the Amazon Prime service and the Offer Display (previously known as the Buy Box) feature favor Amazon’s own retail business, as well as marketplace sellers that use Amazon’s logistics and delivery services.
Amazon vs Walmart Weekly: Courting Buyers, Sellers, Viewers, Bankers
Beyond the seasonal rush to ramp up for the holidays, on top of the perennial “Best Toys” campaigns, the nation’s top two retailers found themselves engaged in a different tactical tussle this week, as Amazon and Walmart each rolled out a raft of new features aimed at keeping customers and suppliers coming back for more.
Walmart, Amazon Escalate Fight to Win Buyers and Sellers
Within hours of Amazon’s announcement of its new suite of marketing tools aimed at attracting more sellers to its site, Walmart has answered with its own upgraded outreach to help sellers connect with shoppers. Among the changes the Arkansas-based retailer unveiled include a “Search Brand Amplifier” that displays advertised...
FedEx Cutbacks Could Boost Amazon Fulfillment, Seller Initiatives
Amazon’s logistics and other efforts are reportedly contributing to FedEx’s declining package volume and lower-than-expected revenue reported for the most recent quarter. With its investments in logistics, discounted shipping rates, free shipping software and other benefits for sellers, Amazon is taking package volume away from competitors like FedEx, Yahoo Finance reported Friday (Sept. 16), citing a J.P. Morgan note to clients.
18-Year-Old Hacker Claims Responsibility for Uber Breach
Uber is talking to law enforcement after a hacker reportedly breached its internal network, including its Slack server, technology systems, Amazon Web Services, Google clouds, and VMware systems. “We are currently responding to a cybersecurity incident. We are in touch with law enforcement and will post additional updates here as...
DOJ Mobilizes League of Prosecutors to Fight Crypto Crime
To help combat the rising number of crimes associated with cryptocurrency, over 150 prosecutors are being assembled from across the country. The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) established the Digital Asset Coordinator (DAC) Network to further the agency’s efforts to tackle the growing threat to American consumers caused by the unlawful use of crypto, according to a press release on Friday (Sept. 16).
Amazon Buys Shipping Software Veeqo, Adds Fulfillment Dashboard, Seller Analytics
Amazon has announced Thursday (Sept. 15) a number of new features at its annual Accelerate seller conference, including better ways for sellers to fulfill orders, build data and analyze their businesses. One of the features is the acquisition of multichannel shipping software Veeqo, which will simplify eCommerce. Veeqo helps sellers...
Amazon, Nexi, Worldline, CaixaBank, EPI Join Digital Euro Project
The European Central Bank (ECB) has selected five companies to be involved in a “prototyping exercise” that will be part of its two-year investigation phase into a digital euro, a central bank digital currency (CBDC) that could be used as an alternative to cash. The companies are Amazon,...
You Can Shop at Costco Without Becoming a Member. Here's How
Want to try Costco products but not join the club? This could be the solution.
36% of Consumers Say Instant Disbursements Boost Loyalty
Instant disbursements whether from government or private entities are increasingly popular with consumers when offered and have a major impact on consumer perceptions of senders. For the Disbursements Satisfaction Report 2022, a PYMNTS and Ingo Money collaboration, we surveyed over 3,600 U.S. consumers about their payout preferences, finding that the...
Walmart Upgrades Virtual Try-on Experience as Retail Fitting Tech Scales
For the second time in a year Walmart has upgraded its virtual try-on technology via its new “Be Your Own Model” feature that literally puts shoppers in the picture. In announcing the latest upgrade, Walmart said its industry leading technology will bring the in-store fitting room experience to online shoppers.
Proactive Dispute Policies Put Merchants, Consumers on Same Page
Transaction disputes, by their very nature, are reactive problems for merchants. They don’t exist until a cardholder is dissatisfied or confused about a transaction, setting off a chain reaction of events. The cardholder first contacts the credit card issuer with a complaint, then a provisional credit is shared with them before an investigation, commonly referred to as dispute representment, begins to determine liability.
GETIDA Announces Strategic Investment for Its Platform for Amazon Sellers
Auditing and reconciliation services firm GETIDA has announced an investment from SIB Fixed Cost Reduction, a portfolio company of O2, a press release said. Kevin Flounders, CEO of SIB, commented, “GETIDA is one of the most exciting solutions that we have encountered in the e-commerce space. The SIB family is glad to be investing in GETIDA’s future growth, and assisting in its global expansion plans. We also greatly look forward to working together with its incredible team.
OTT Pay Brings Cross-Border Transaction Processing to US
Canadian payment service provider OTT Pay is bringing its cross-border transaction processing solutions to the U.S. to more efficiently serve global eCommerce companies. OTT Pay’s subsidiary company OTT Pay USA is partnering with global payment leaders to offer eCommerce merchants worldwide payment collection and settlement solutions that can help them save on cross-border transaction costs, according to a press release on Friday (Sept. 16).
Walmart Simplifies Online EBT Use; Kroger Expands Private Label
As grocers increasingly find ways to accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) payments through their digital channels, Walmart, the world’s largest grocery retailer, is looking to make the online shopping process for recipients simpler. The retailer announced Tuesday (Sept. 13) a series of updates to...
Payments Platform Facepay Debuts Guaranteed Text-to-Pay for Auto Repair Shops
Facepay has rolled out guaranteed text-to-pay to help out with credit card chargebacks for auto shops, a press release said. This will see service advisors sending text or email to customers to notify of balance due, tender payments and releasing vehicles as soon as possible. This will make sure that “every payment made is paid” with balance due payments sent by service advisors, with the simplicity made possible by the shift to a direct banking platform.
Schools across US hit with dozens of false shooting, bomb threats. Experts say it's a 'cruel hoax'
Authorities haven't said whether the wave of school threats are related, but experts say these intentional false reports can have serious consequences
Instacart Faces Fresh Competition in Expanding Smart Cart Sector
The battle for smart cart primacy is rolling ahead full steam as segment leader Instacart is challenged by new players looking to break its dominance of the massive omnichannel grocery category. Among the latest to weigh in, Japanese tech firm Retail AI announced Thursday (Sept. 15) that it was partnering...
BJ’s Wholesale, Rivals Chase Trade-Down Consumer Trend via SNAP EBT
Aiming to offer its members flexibility and convenience, membership warehouse club operator BJ’s Wholesale Club has begun accepting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) payments when members check out on BJs.com or the company’s mobile app. When using SNAP EBT cards to shop online, BJ’s...
Cross Border Payments Firm Payall Nets $10M for Expansion
Cross-border bank processor Payall has closed a $10 million seed round led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), a press release said. Payall has a single shared platform which will fuel compliance automation, risk mitigation and more transparency, the release said. The platform’s services include specialized, inclusive payment orchestration for cross-border payments offered through banks or financial institutions.
