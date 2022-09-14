Read full article on original website
msn.com
The flu vaccine in 2022: What older adults need to know
A new TV lineup and beautiful foliage aren’t the only things guaranteed to make a comeback this fall. In fact, as soon as September weather, school and other activities prompt more people to congregate indoors, flu season isn’t far behind. No one wants to spread an infectious disease...
Should You Get Your COVID-19 Booster and Flu Shot at the Same Time?
If you haven’t had or been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last few months, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says you should get a new booster shot this fall. The latest shots, which were authorized in late August and are available now, were designed to target currently circulating Omicron variants.
WebMD
CDC Says 44% of People Hospitalized with COVID Had Third Dose or Booster
Sept. 6, 2022 -- Almost half the people who were hospitalized with COVID-19 last spring had been fully vaccinated and received a third dose or booster shot, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. Unvaccinated adults were 3.4 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID than those who...
msn.com
Why You Can’t Get the Omicron Booster If You’ve Never Been Vaccinated Against COVID
Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) endorsed the use of a COVID booster vaccine that specifically targets Omicron’s BA.4 and BA.5 variants. The goal of the Omicron booster is to help restore protection that has faded since your last COVID-19 vaccine, and to specifically target the variants that are widely circulating in the U.S. right now.
CDC warns against enterovirus D68: What is it and what are the symptoms?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a health alert concerning a severe respiratory illness associated with enterovirus D68. The CDC said it was notified by health care providers and hospitals in several regions of the country that there was an increase in cases of severe respiratory illnesses where children also tested positive for rhinovirus and/or enterovirus, specifically for enterovirus D68.
Polio has reemerged in the US. Who should get a polio vaccine now?
CNN — New York’s governor has declared a state of emergency after health officials detected poliovirus in the wastewater of five counties – evidence the disease is circulating. The declaration also follows a report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of an unvaccinated person in Rockland County, New York, who was diagnosed with paralytic polio this summer – the first case identified in the United States in nearly a decade.
Virus associated with polio-like muscle weakness is spreading among kids, CDC warns
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning about the spread of a common childhood virus that can cause muscle weakness or paralysis in rare cases. The CDC issued an alert Friday about enterovirus D68, which most commonly leads to respiratory illness among kids, with symptoms that are often mild but can become severe. The enterovirus family is large, and polio falls within it; both EV-D68 and poliovirus can invade the nervous system and cause muscle weakness.
KIDS・
eenews.net
Lyme disease spike tied to climate. Where’s the vaccine?
The rash had been misdiagnosed, so Alec Plotkin had no warning when he collapsed while walking his dog in West Chester, Pa., as his heart rate fell to just 30 beats per minute. Plotkin, then 39, had Lyme carditis, one of the most severe symptoms of the tick-borne disease. The...
CDC warns pediatricians to watch out for a rare, but serious respiratory infection impacting children
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning pediatricians to watch out for a rare yet serious respiratory infection impacting children. The virus isn’t related to the Flu or COVID-19 but is called Enterovirus D68, according to KY3. The virus, which typically emerges in late summer and early fall, can lead to acute flaccid myelitis or AFM.
EverydayHealth.com
CDC Warns of Increased Respiratory Virus Among Children That Can Cause Polio-Like Paralysis
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued an official advisory warning of a recent rise in the number of children hospitalized with a respiratory illness that can cause a serious neurologic condition that weakens muscles and reflexes. According to reports to the CDC in August from healthcare...
MedPage Today
CDC: More Kids Hospitalized With Respiratory Disease Linked to Non-Polio Enterovirus
Healthcare providers reported an increase in pediatric hospitalizations across the country for severe respiratory illnesses last month, which may be linked to an enterovirus strain that causes rare neurologic complications, the CDC announced in a Health Alert Network advisory on Friday. In August, clinicians and health systems in several regions...
AOL Corp
A new virus to worry about: EV-D68 can cause paralysis in children
Health officials are warning doctors about another contagious virus that, in rare cases, can send children to the hospital or lead to permanent paralysis. In an advisory, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted an increase last month in the number of children hospitalized for severe respiratory illness — including enterovirus D68, or EV-D68.
Did the U.S. Jump the Gun With the New Omicron-Targeted Vaccines?
Last month, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized omicron-specific vaccines, accompanied by breathless science-by-press release and a media blitz. Just days after the FDA’s move, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) followed, recommending updated boosters for anyone age 12 and up who had received at least two doses of the original covid vaccines. The message to a nation still struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic: The cavalry — in the form of a shot — is coming over the hill.
Investigations may help Donald Trump politically — and that may hurt the Republican Party
The former president has persuaded supporters that the investigations are a bid by his political enemies to get back at him - and them.
Schools across US hit with dozens of false shooting, bomb threats. Experts say it's a 'cruel hoax'
Authorities haven't said whether the wave of school threats are related, but experts say these intentional false reports can have serious consequences
ems1.com
CDC: Respiratory illness in kids that can cause polio-like syndrome on the rise
ATLANTA — The CDC issued a health alert Friday to health care providers about an increase in activity of a virus that causes respiratory illness and in rare cases leads to a polio-like syndrome in young children. An enterovirus called EV-D68 regularly circulates and typically just causes colds, but...
Get ready for tough flu season, experts warn
Health experts are warning the nation to brace for what could be an exceptionally severe flu season this fall and winter, as more people who have not built up immunity over the last few years mix and mingle. There are two big reasons why more people could be vulnerable to the flu this year.
Why gender is at the heart of the matter for cardiac illness
Heart diseases are still chronically misdiagnosed or underdiagnosed in women. With depressing regularity, we see stories of women failed by the health system when they come to hospitals with the symptoms of a heart attack. As a professor of cardiac science with 40 years’ experience, for me it has been a frustrating journey to get to the real cause of this problem: a combination of professional, systemic and technical biases. The experiences of individual patients are complex to analyse and interpret, but now we can view these effects on a much bigger scale.
cntraveler.com
Which Vaccinations Are Required for Travel?
A trip abroad requires you to be up-to-date on a whole checklist of things these days: travel insurance, airline policies, visas, passports, and, as far as your health is concerned, vaccines. Yet while the COVID-19 pandemic has made us acutely aware of the importance of staying healthy on the road, travel vaccines have always been a mainstay of safe travel—a crucial tool in avoiding the (often expensive) headaches of getting sick, and treating sicknesses, abroad.
MedicalXpress
Comparing life-threatening flu and COVID-19 illness in kids
Flu and COVID-19 symptoms can look similar in kids—both are known to cause fever, coughing and fatigue and prompt parents to keep children home from school. And while rare, the chance of either virus leading to critical illness in children may also be similar, suggests research by a team of pediatric intensive care researchers.
KIDS・
