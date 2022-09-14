ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin
3d ago

here's what's gonna happen. You think Gas prices are High now? Gas prices are gonna skyrocket. invest in oil. we're talking 10 or 12 bucks a Gallon. Their forcing EV cars down our throat.

Valerie Aylward
3d ago

Here's a question, how much are you charged at these magical charging stations? Electricity isn't free and I've had to reduce my electrical consumption in my apt over the last several months to stay within my budget so I can see where I'm walking.🤔🤔🤔

Vickie Newman
2d ago

How did poor people suppose to but one of them cars Rich ride poor folk walk or get horse and buggy if we can afford to feed horses or mules

