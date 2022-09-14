ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
England's hunt is on for a new bowling coach ahead of Test series in Pakistan... with Jon Lewis set to return to the ECB's pathways system and Ottis Gibson and Azhar Mahmood in contention to replace him on a temporary basis

By Richard Gibson
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

England are looking to bring in a locum bowling coach for their Test series in Pakistan with Jon Lewis set to return to the ECB's pathways system.

It is likely to be someone from the county game, which means Yorkshire coach Ottis Gibson and Graeme Welch, the title-chasing Hampshire bowling coach, might return temporarily to a position they have filled in the past.

Alternatively, the hierarchy might consider an approach to Azhar Mahmood, who has specialist knowledge of the conditions England will face in December, having been Pakistan bowling coach until 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rpay3_0hvdP1sl00
England are looking to bring in a locum bowling coach for their Test series in Pakistan with Jon Lewis (above) set to return to the ECB's pathways system
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K6DRw_0hvdP1sl00
Alternatively, the hierarchy might consider an approach to Azhar Mahmood (left), who has specialist knowledge of the conditions England will face in December

Meanwhile, England head coach Brendon McCullum has confirmed he expects James Anderson, 40, and Stuart Broad, 36, to be selected for the Ashes squad next year.

'Yeah, they'll be here,' said McCullum of England's all-time leading Test wicket-takers. 'Those guys are phenomenal cricketers. They are quite incredible humans.'

He added: 'The time, the effort and the confidence they're giving the other guys is quite remarkable.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dJ3BM_0hvdP1sl00
England head coach Brendon McCullum has confirmed he expects James Anderson (left) and Stuart Broad (right) to be selected for the Ashes squad next year.

IN THIS ARTICLE
