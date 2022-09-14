Haunted attractions in the Tri-State 2022

(WOWK) — A list of haunted corn mazes, houses, hayrides and more in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio for Fall 2022.

West Virginia

Cabell County

Cooper Family Farms Haunted Corn Maze

Location: 1302 West Main St., Milton, WV

Open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays starting Sept. 17

Price: $15

More info: Website | Facebook

Haunted Majestic Family Fear Park

Location: 6100 Kyle Lane, Huntington, WV

Open on weekends Sept. 30-Oct. 29

Price: General Admission – $20 | Fast Pass – $30 | Season Pass – $60 | Paranormal Ghost Hunt – $20

More info: Website | Facebook

Lovejoy Racing’s Haunted Barn

Location: 9405 Cooper Ridge Road, Milton, WV

Open Sept. 24, Oct. 1, 15, 22 and 29

Price: $10

More info: Facebook

Kanawha County

Scareview Grave Schoul

Location: 109 High St., St. Albans, WV

Opening night Sept. 30

Price: $8 with non-perishable/canned food donation | $10 without donation | (Cash only)

More info: Facebook



Putnam County

Fear on the Farm

Location: 8325 Winfield Road, Winfield, WV

Open on weekends Sept. 9-Oct. 29

Regular Admission – $27.00 | Fast Pass – $32.00

More info: Website | Facebook

Mingo County

Escape from The Old Hospital on College Hill

Location: 728 Mullberry St., Williamson, WV

Open Sept. 14-Oct. 31

Price: $40

More info: Website | Facebook

Wayne County

Twelvepole Manor

Location: 335 Hall St., Wayne, WV

Open on weekends Sept. 23-Nov. 5

Price: General Admission – $20 | Fast Pass – $35

More info: Facebook



Ohio

Athens County

Murphy’s Farm Field of Screams

Location: 28364 Osborne Road, Coolville, OH

Open Friday and Saturday nights Sept. 30-Oct.29

Price: $15

More info: Website

The Hunted Haunted Trail

Location: 16171 East Kasler Creek Road, Amesville, OH

Open Fridays and Saturdays Sept. 30-Oct. 29

Price: $15

More info: Website

Jackson County

Fright at the Fairgrounds Haunted Barn

Location: Jackson County Fairgrounds, 96 Meadow Run Road, Wellston, OH

Open every Saturday in October starting Oct. 8

Price: $15

More info: Facebook

Lawerence County

Horror in the Holler

Location: Izaak Walton Lake, 554 Township Road, 140 Pedro, OH

Open every Saturday Oct. 1-29

Price: Adults – $8 | Kids – $5

More info: Ohio Haunters Association

The Haunted Tunnel

Location: Intersection of US Route 52 & State Route 93, Ironton, OH

Open Saturdays Oct. 1-29

Price: $10

More info: Unofficial Facebook | No website or official Facebook available

The Lakeside Haunted Hayride

Location: Bailey’s Pay Lake, 202 Private Road 90, Ironton, OH

Open every Saturday in October

Price: $10

More info: Facebook

The Sexton’s Halloween Hill Drive-Thru

Location: 80 Township Road 84, North Chesapeake, OH

Open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays starting Oct. 1

Price: Unknown

More info: Facebook

Meigs County

Nightmare on Main Street

Location: 320 East Main Street, Pomeroy, OH

Open Oct. 21, 22, 27, 28, 29, 31

Price: $5

More info: Website | Facebook

Scare at the Meigs Fair

Location: 41850 Fairgrounds Road, Pomeroy, OH

Open Fridays and Saturdays Oct. 14-Oct. 29

Price: $5

More info: Facebook

Scioto County

Terror in the Trees

Location: 444 Jacobs Cemetery Road, Lucasville, OH

Open every Friday and Saturday in October

Price: General Admission – $15 | Fast Pass $25

More info: Website | Facebook

The Orchard Haunted Attraction

Location: 2120 Nauvoo-Pond Creek Road, West Portsmouth, OH

Open Fridays and Saturdays in October.

Price: $10

More info: Website | Facebook

Pike County

Horror at Dogwood Pass

722 Adams Road, Beaver, OH

Open Fridays and Saturdays in October

Price: $20

More info: Facebook

Kentucky

Boyd County

Midnite Malice Haunted House

Location: 5405 Roberts Drive, Ashland, KY

Open Fridays and Saturdays beginning Sept. 23

Price: $10

More info: Facebook

Bogies Haunted House

Location: 1550 Wolohan Drive, Ashland, KY

Open every Friday and Saturday night in October

Price: $10

More info: Facebook

Floyd County

Creepy Creek Haunted House

Location: 378 Chestnut Grove, KY 114, Prestonsburg, KY (Middle Creek Fire Station No. 1)

Open Oct. 1 (Sensory Night), 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, 29

Price: $5 per person

More info: Facebook

Greenup County

R.C. Haunted Asylum

Location: 20 Antique Loop, South Shore, KY

Open Fridays and Saturdays Sept. 17-Oct. 29

Price: $15

More info: Facebook

The West Russell Scarehouse

Open Fridays and Saturdays in October

Location: 1119 Central Ave., Flatwoods, KY

Price: $13

More info: Facebook

Lawrence County

Fallsburg Fearplex

Location: 5650 Highway 3 North, Louisa, KY

Open Sept. 16-Oct. 30 every Friday and Saturday night

Prices: Online Tickets – $20 | Onsite tickets- $25 | Speed Pass Online – $40 | Speed Pass Onsite – $45 | Parking – $3

More info: Website | Facebook

Lawrence County Fright Nights

Location: Lawrence County Wilderness Park, 77 Wilderness Road, Louisa, KY

Open Fridays and Saturdays in October

Price: $7

More info: Facebook

Pike County

Hauntophobia 2022

Location: 40 Big Blue Springs Road, Ransom, KY 41558

Fridays and Saturdays Sept. 16-Oct. 29

Price: Regular Admission – $23 (cash), $24 (card) | Fast Pass: $40 (cash), $42 (card)

More info: Website | Facebook



