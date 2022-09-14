ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Haunted attractions in the Tri-State 2022

By Amanda Barber
FOX 56
FOX 56
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zSkqj_0hvdOP8900

(WOWK) — A list of haunted corn mazes, houses, hayrides and more in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio for Fall 2022.

West Virginia

Cabell County

Cooper Family Farms Haunted Corn Maze
Location: 1302 West Main St., Milton, WV
Open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays starting Sept. 17
Price: $15
More info: Website | Facebook

Haunted Majestic Family Fear Park
Location: 6100 Kyle Lane, Huntington, WV
Open on weekends Sept. 30-Oct. 29
Price: General Admission – $20 | Fast Pass – $30 | Season Pass – $60 | Paranormal Ghost Hunt – $20
More info: Website | Facebook

Lovejoy Racing’s Haunted Barn
Location: 9405 Cooper Ridge Road, Milton, WV
Open Sept. 24, Oct. 1, 15, 22 and 29
Price: $10
More info: Facebook

Kanawha County

Scareview Grave Schoul
Location: 109 High St., St. Albans, WV
Opening night Sept. 30
Price: $8 with non-perishable/canned food donation | $10 without donation | (Cash only)
More info: Facebook

Putnam County

Fear on the Farm
Location: 8325 Winfield Road, Winfield, WV
Open on weekends Sept. 9-Oct. 29
Regular Admission – $27.00 | Fast Pass – $32.00
More info: Website | Facebook

Mingo County

Escape from The Old Hospital on College Hill
Location: 728 Mullberry St., Williamson, WV
Open Sept. 14-Oct. 31
Price: $40
More info: Website | Facebook

Wayne County

Twelvepole Manor
Location: 335 Hall St., Wayne, WV
Open on weekends Sept. 23-Nov. 5
Price: General Admission – $20 | Fast Pass – $35
More info: Facebook

Ohio

Athens County

Murphy’s Farm Field of Screams
Location: 28364 Osborne Road, Coolville, OH
Open Friday and Saturday nights Sept. 30-Oct.29
Price: $15
More info: Website

The Hunted Haunted Trail
Location: 16171 East Kasler Creek Road, Amesville, OH
Open Fridays and Saturdays Sept. 30-Oct. 29
Price: $15
More info: Website

Jackson County

Fright at the Fairgrounds Haunted Barn
Location: Jackson County Fairgrounds, 96 Meadow Run Road, Wellston, OH
Open every Saturday in October starting Oct. 8
Price: $15
More info: Facebook

Lawerence County

Horror in the Holler
Location: Izaak Walton Lake, 554 Township Road, 140 Pedro, OH
Open every Saturday Oct. 1-29
Price: Adults – $8 | Kids – $5
More info: Ohio Haunters Association

The Haunted Tunnel
Location: Intersection of US Route 52 & State Route 93, Ironton, OH
Open Saturdays Oct. 1-29
Price: $10
More info: Unofficial Facebook | No website or official Facebook available

The Lakeside Haunted Hayride
Location: Bailey’s Pay Lake, 202 Private Road 90, Ironton, OH
Open every Saturday in October
Price: $10
More info: Facebook

The Sexton’s Halloween Hill Drive-Thru
Location: 80 Township Road 84, North Chesapeake, OH
Open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays starting Oct. 1
Price: Unknown
More info: Facebook

Meigs County

Nightmare on Main Street
Location: 320 East Main Street, Pomeroy, OH
Open Oct. 21, 22, 27, 28, 29, 31
Price: $5
More info: Website | Facebook

Scare at the Meigs Fair
Location: 41850 Fairgrounds Road, Pomeroy, OH
Open Fridays and Saturdays Oct. 14-Oct. 29
Price: $5
More info: Facebook

Scioto County

Terror in the Trees
Location: 444 Jacobs Cemetery Road, Lucasville, OH
Open every Friday and Saturday in October
Price: General Admission – $15 | Fast Pass $25
More info: Website | Facebook

The Orchard Haunted Attraction
Location: 2120 Nauvoo-Pond Creek Road, West Portsmouth, OH
Open Fridays and Saturdays in October.
Price: $10
More info: Website | Facebook

Pike County

Horror at Dogwood Pass
722 Adams Road, Beaver, OH
Open Fridays and Saturdays in October
Price: $20
More info: Facebook

Kentucky

Boyd County

Midnite Malice Haunted House
Location: 5405 Roberts Drive, Ashland, KY
Open Fridays and Saturdays beginning Sept. 23
Price: $10
More info: Facebook

Bogies Haunted House
Location: 1550 Wolohan Drive, Ashland, KY
Open every Friday and Saturday night in October
Price: $10
More info: Facebook

Floyd County

Creepy Creek Haunted House
Location: 378 Chestnut Grove, KY 114, Prestonsburg, KY (Middle Creek Fire Station No. 1)
Open Oct. 1 (Sensory Night), 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, 29
Price: $5 per person
More info: Facebook

Greenup County

R.C. Haunted Asylum
Location: 20 Antique Loop, South Shore, KY
Open Fridays and Saturdays Sept. 17-Oct. 29
Price: $15
More info: Facebook

The West Russell Scarehouse
Open Fridays and Saturdays in October
Location: 1119 Central Ave., Flatwoods, KY
Price: $13
More info: Facebook

Lawrence County

Fallsburg Fearplex
Location: 5650 Highway 3 North, Louisa, KY
Open Sept. 16-Oct. 30 every Friday and Saturday night
Prices: Online Tickets – $20 | Onsite tickets- $25 | Speed Pass Online – $40 | Speed Pass Onsite – $45 | Parking – $3
More info: Website | Facebook

Lawrence County Fright Nights
Location: Lawrence County Wilderness Park, 77 Wilderness Road, Louisa, KY
Open Fridays and Saturdays in October
Price: $7
More info: Facebook

Pike County

Hauntophobia 2022
Location: 40 Big Blue Springs Road, Ransom, KY 41558
Fridays and Saturdays Sept. 16-Oct. 29
Price: Regular Admission – $23 (cash), $24 (card) | Fast Pass: $40 (cash), $42 (card)
More info: Website | Facebook

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

