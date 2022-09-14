ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, NC

Comments / 1

Related
my40.tv

Buncombe County holds free event for job seekers as local employment opportunities surge

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local event with free resources for those looking to start new careers was offered Saturday, Sept. 17 in Buncombe County. The event was organized by Project Fresh Start, an initiative by Buncombe County to support people seeking new employment opportunities, especially as the area sees a plethora of job openings. Labor experts with the Land of Sky Regional Council say Western North Carolina has about 20,000 job openings on any given day.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Rutherford County, NC
Rutherford County, NC
Government
my40.tv

Purchase of Ramada Inn by Shangri-La finalized, Asheville city officials confirm

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A major housing project to help homeless people in Asheville has taken another giant step forward. The City of Asheville announced the purchase of the Ramada by Shangri-La Industries, Inc. was finalized Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The property in east Asheville will create approximately 100 units to "help people exit homelessness in Asheville," a press release from the city noted.
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlord#Mobile Homes
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police arrest a suspect wanted for a shooting. On Wednesday, Willie James Davis was arrested on several charges, including open drug warrants. An investigation began after police responded to a shooting on Dearview Road and found a man shot. The victim was taken to...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Highly-contagious, deadly rabbit virus found in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the first time, a highly-contagious and deadly rabbit disease has been found in South Carolina after a group of rabbits suddenly died in Greenville County. Rabbit hemorrhagic disease (RHDV2) is a virus that infects domestic and wild rabbits. It is spread through direct contact,...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Department of Health
my40.tv

Wanted: Officials searching for 2 suspects seen on video breaking into storage units

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Rutherford County officials are searching for information about two suspects caught on surveillance video breaking into storage units. Investigators with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said Friday, Sept. 16 that the two suspects in the video broke into units in Forest City, at 371 Chase High Road. Affordable Self Storage is located at that address.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

'Pickleball is homeless in this town:' Players fight for their own courts

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Emails have been flooding into Asheville City Council members' inboxes, wanting to know, what is going to happen to the tennis courts at Murphy-Oakley Park. Asheville Parks & Recreation officials have submitted plans to convert all three tennis courts at the park into eight fully-dedicated...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating shooting in Greenville County

Small business owners like Dave McMeekin are just learning more about a CARES Act provision that provides funds similar to a tax refund. Greer Heritage Museum prepares to open new exhibit on recreation, entertainment. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Greer Heritage Museum's newest addition will feature the community's past entertainment...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
my40.tv

With 43% of TS Fred recovery program projects complete, millions in funds still available

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One year after the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred barreled through Western North Carolina, recovery continues. As of Sept. 9, North Carolina's Office of State Budget and Management has received 710 applications for its Tropical Storm Fred Residential Recovery Program. Most of those applications were from Haywood, Yancey, Buncombe and McDowell counties. And 619 of the applications were eligible for assistance. Just less than half of the eligible projects had been completed as of early September -- 43% to be exact.
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy