Read full article on original website
Related
my40.tv
Now online: Asheville seeks public's input in repurposing former Vance Monument area
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville officially kicked off the Pack Square Visioning Project on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, as it works to repurpose the former Vance Monument area. The city has opened an engagement hub on its website HERE, where people can give input online about...
Burke County homeowner shoots, kills armed intruder: Sheriff
The incident happened around 3 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at a residence along Flat Gap Road.
my40.tv
Buncombe County holds free event for job seekers as local employment opportunities surge
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local event with free resources for those looking to start new careers was offered Saturday, Sept. 17 in Buncombe County. The event was organized by Project Fresh Start, an initiative by Buncombe County to support people seeking new employment opportunities, especially as the area sees a plethora of job openings. Labor experts with the Land of Sky Regional Council say Western North Carolina has about 20,000 job openings on any given day.
my40.tv
Record attendance likely as NC Mountain State Fair wraps up, organizers say
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — With the nice weather, crowds have flocked to the North Carolina Mountain State Fair during its 10-day run in western North Carolina -- and especially this final weekend, Sept. 17-18, 2022. On average, about 9,000 guests have attended the fair each day. Despite the rainy...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
my40.tv
Scam Alert: Buncombe County Sheriff's Office warns of fraudulent calls
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has a warning for the public. An ongoing scam involves callers identifying themselves as employees at the sheriff's office. The number calling individuals is (828) 630-8301. Officials say if you receive a call, do not engage and do...
WBTV
Authorities investigating after shallow grave found behind home in Catawba County
CONOVER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Conover Police Department received information on Friday about a body possibly being buried in the backyard of a home, an official confirmed. According to the department, the home is located in the 300 block of 4th Avenue Southwest, near Lee Industries, just off of Highway 70 in Conover.
my40.tv
NAACP meets with Henderson County officials following commissioner's Facebook posts
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Members of the NAACP met with Henderson County officials Friday, Sept. 16 to voice their concerns over recent social media posts made by an elected county official. Multiple people reached out to the WLOS newsroom earlier this week citing concerns over posts made on Henderson...
my40.tv
Purchase of Ramada Inn by Shangri-La finalized, Asheville city officials confirm
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A major housing project to help homeless people in Asheville has taken another giant step forward. The City of Asheville announced the purchase of the Ramada by Shangri-La Industries, Inc. was finalized Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The property in east Asheville will create approximately 100 units to "help people exit homelessness in Asheville," a press release from the city noted.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Several Buncombe Co. offices to be temporarily closed
Buncombe County Government announced Thursday that several county offices and libraries will be closed on Friday, September 23, 2022.
WBTV
Deputies searching for 'armed and dangerous' suspect in Alexander County
One avid bike rider and advocate for veteran mental health awareness has his own business that helps bring awareness to veterans battling mental health. Turner-Phifer says the Inflation Reduction Act takes necessary steps to lower insulin costs. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Firefighters are working to stop a fire that...
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police arrest a suspect wanted for a shooting. On Wednesday, Willie James Davis was arrested on several charges, including open drug warrants. An investigation began after police responded to a shooting on Dearview Road and found a man shot. The victim was taken to...
FOX Carolina
Highly-contagious, deadly rabbit virus found in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the first time, a highly-contagious and deadly rabbit disease has been found in South Carolina after a group of rabbits suddenly died in Greenville County. Rabbit hemorrhagic disease (RHDV2) is a virus that infects domestic and wild rabbits. It is spread through direct contact,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police investigating after reamins in shallow grave behind Conover home
CONOVER, N.C. — Police are investigating after remains were found behind a home in Conover. On Friday, police said they received a tip that a body had possibly been buried in the backyard of a residence on the 300 block of 4th Avenue. At that residence, the Conover Police...
shelterforce.org
How Tax Assessments in a Supposedly Progressive County Are Reinforcing Racism
Buncombe County in North Carolina was one of the first places in the U.S. to support reparations for Black residents. So why is the county not doing a better job of addressing property tax inequities that directly impact residents of color?
my40.tv
Wanted: Officials searching for 2 suspects seen on video breaking into storage units
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Rutherford County officials are searching for information about two suspects caught on surveillance video breaking into storage units. Investigators with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said Friday, Sept. 16 that the two suspects in the video broke into units in Forest City, at 371 Chase High Road. Affordable Self Storage is located at that address.
my40.tv
'Pickleball is homeless in this town:' Players fight for their own courts
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Emails have been flooding into Asheville City Council members' inboxes, wanting to know, what is going to happen to the tennis courts at Murphy-Oakley Park. Asheville Parks & Recreation officials have submitted plans to convert all three tennis courts at the park into eight fully-dedicated...
my40.tv
Asheville Mardi Gras reveals 2023 theme during reveal pool party downtown
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The "Big Easy" is coming back to South Slope for the 16th annual Asheville Mardi Gras. Mardi Gras members hosted a theme reveal pool party Saturday afternoon, Sept. 17 at Aloft Asheville Downtown. The 2023 theme will be "Out of this World!" One organizer shared...
my40.tv
Potential rebuild of Jones Park Playground on the table as leaders consider agreement
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The possible rebuild of Jones Park Playground is one step closer to becoming a reality. The North Asheville park, formerly located near Ira B. Jones Elementary School, was disassembled in 2021 following an unsatisfactory safety inspection from a third-party consultant. Community organizers have spent months...
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating shooting in Greenville County
Small business owners like Dave McMeekin are just learning more about a CARES Act provision that provides funds similar to a tax refund. Greer Heritage Museum prepares to open new exhibit on recreation, entertainment. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Greer Heritage Museum's newest addition will feature the community's past entertainment...
my40.tv
With 43% of TS Fred recovery program projects complete, millions in funds still available
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One year after the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred barreled through Western North Carolina, recovery continues. As of Sept. 9, North Carolina's Office of State Budget and Management has received 710 applications for its Tropical Storm Fred Residential Recovery Program. Most of those applications were from Haywood, Yancey, Buncombe and McDowell counties. And 619 of the applications were eligible for assistance. Just less than half of the eligible projects had been completed as of early September -- 43% to be exact.
Comments / 1