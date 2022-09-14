Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Police release image of suspect they say opened fire on Lauderhill Rescue truck
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Authorities released new information on Saturday in regard to someone firing a gun at a Lauderhill Rescue Truck. According to Lauderhill police, officers responded to the 3100 block of Northwest 19th Street on Friday around 4 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Investigators determined that a...
850wftl.com
2 detained after reported bomb threat aboard plane at FLL
(FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA) — Police arrested two men after a reported bomb threat on board a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Police say no explosives were found. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a bomb threat and took the men into custody....
NBC Miami
Man Accused of Leading High-Speed South Florida Chase Facing Multiple Charges
A man accused of leading authorities on a dangerous high-speed chase in South Florida made his first appearance in court Friday to face multiple charges. Channing Howard, 19, is charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, attempted aggravated assault and other charges following Thursday's chase that spanned two South Florida counties.
Boynton man, 68, killed in two-car crash at city intersection
BOYNTON BEACH — A 68-year-old man was killed Friday afternoon in a two-car collision at a city intersection, police said Saturday. Jorge M. Castro of Boynton Beach was traveling west on Woolbright Road in his 2017 Nissan Rogue at 4:35 p.m. Friday when he turned left onto Wingfoot Drive and into the path of an oncoming car, Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputies said.
Click10.com
Suspect in multi-county chase appears in Miami-Dade court
MIAMI – A suspect in a multi-county police chase that ended in Lauderhill Thursday faced a Miami-Dade County judge Friday. Nineteen-year-old Channing Howard appeared in bond court on a long list of felony criminal charges, including fleeing police, aggravated assault and grand theft of a vehicle. Howard, along with...
Police: Male person stabbed to death in Belle Glade during fight
BELLE GLADE — A male person was stabbed to death Friday evening during a fight in the city, police said. Palm Beach County sheriff's officials said the male, who was not identified by age or name, was involved in an altercation in the 1300 block of Northwest Avenue L in Belle Glade. After the incident, his friends picked him up and drove him to the Rodriguez Food Store, where they called 911.
Suspect, 18, arrested after woman killed in Riviera Beach
An 18-year-old man is in custody following a deadly Riviera Beach shooting in June that claimed the life of a woman.
margatetalk.com
Coconut Creek Man Purposely Hit 2 Victims With Car During Assault
A Coconut Creek man was arrested earlier this month for purposely hitting two men with his car during a domestic violence assault, then reversing and trying to hit them again, court records show. Anthony Tomasino, 46, of the 2000 block of Northwest 42nd Ave., carried out the vehicular attack on...
NBC Miami
Sunrise Woman Accused in Shooting, Caught with Counterfeit Cash: Police
After a simmering family dispute ended with gunfire in Sunrise, a 23-year-old woman is facing charges for the shooting and for having counterfeit cash, police said. Jenny Jasmine Joseph was arrested Monday after firing a single gunshot from the second-floor walkway of the Shamrock Apartments that shattered the rear driver’s side window of a Toyota as it drove away, according to the police report.
Click10.com
Man found shot to death in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in Pompano Beach. Authorities responded to the scene Friday night just after 9 p.m. at Northwest 2nd Street and 28th Avenue. Upon arrival, deputies said they located a man who had been shot. He was later...
cw34.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman arrested for battery on 11-year-old student
DANIA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman was arrested on Sept. 15 after a video circulated of her striking a sixth-grade student near a Dania Beach school. Sabrina Thomas, 50, was charged with child abuse without great bodily harm, battery second subsequent offense, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Unhappy customer accused of beating contractor with bat
A South Florida man unhappy with the remodeling job in his apartment attacked the contract who did the work with a baseball bat and held him against his will until he agreed to a refund.
'Person of interest' identified in robbery at North Lauderdale supermarket
FORT LAUDERDALE - A person of interest has been identified in a North Lauderdale strong-arm robbery investigation.The robbery happened Tuesday, August 23rd, just after 4 p.m. Surveillance cameras captured a man punching a woman and stealing her necklace as she walked into a grocery store in the 800 block of W McNab Road.Broward Sheriff's investigators said security video also showed the man in a light-colored Nissan when it drove into the parking lot. They said he then got out of the car and attacked the woman who was walking into the store with her three children.Detectives later found the...
Coral Springs Crime Update: Assault With Weapon and Car Burglaries
This is a summary of crimes occurring between September 7 – September 13, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Aggravated Assault. A person was...
Click10.com
Woman appears to be Door Dash delivery driver; video shows she was a thief
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman that appeared to be a Door Dash delivery driver was actually a thief who was stealing packages from residents in Broward County. Surveillance video shows the woman playing the part at a Miramar home, but she doesn’t drop anything off. Instead, she...
UPDATE: Missing South Florida Firefighter Found Safe
27-year old Giovanni Hart was last seen at his home in Deerfield Beach on Tuesday night.
Click10.com
Police investigating after shot fired at Lauderhill Fire Rescue truck
LAUDERHILL,Fla. – Police are investigating after a fire rescue truck was shot at in the area of NW 19th Street and 31st Avenue. Lauderhill Police confirmed that a shooter targeted Fire Rescue 30. No one was said to be injured. SKY 10 did not spot any suspects around the...
NBC Miami
Psychiatric Patient Charged with Attempted Murder in Pembroke Pines
What began as a medical emergency at a psychiatric hospital in Pembroke Pines has become a case of attempted murder, according to court records. Resident Alexander Ramseur, 63, was arrested by 11 p.m. Tuesday at the South Florida State Hospital at 800 Cypress Drive. Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue was called...
WSVN-TV
Defendant in accidental shooting of 17-year-old girl at Miami Airbnb pleads guilty, will do prison time
MIAMI (WSVN) - A young man who confessed to accidentally shooting a 17-year-old girl pleaded guilty in court, as he stood before the victim’s heartbroken family. Hours later, a judge sentenced the 20-year-old to several weeks of jail time, followed by boot camp. Michael McGowan was 17 years old...
Click10.com
Feds: 3 men took migrants hostage, held them for ransom at Hialeah ‘stash house’
HIALEAH, Fla. – A federal grand jury indicted three men Thursday, after prosecutors accused them of smuggling Cuban migrants to a Hialeah “stash house,” where they were held for a $15,000 ransom. Prosecutors allege that Didier Perez Perez, Lester Leyniel Soca Diaz and Yoandy Alonso were part...
