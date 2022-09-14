ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

850wftl.com

2 detained after reported bomb threat aboard plane at FLL

(FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA) — Police arrested two men after a reported bomb threat on board a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Police say no explosives were found. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a bomb threat and took the men into custody....
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Man Accused of Leading High-Speed South Florida Chase Facing Multiple Charges

A man accused of leading authorities on a dangerous high-speed chase in South Florida made his first appearance in court Friday to face multiple charges. Channing Howard, 19, is charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, attempted aggravated assault and other charges following Thursday's chase that spanned two South Florida counties.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Boynton man, 68, killed in two-car crash at city intersection

BOYNTON BEACH — A 68-year-old man was killed Friday afternoon in a two-car collision at a city intersection, police said Saturday. Jorge M. Castro of Boynton Beach was traveling west on Woolbright Road in his 2017 Nissan Rogue at 4:35 p.m. Friday when he turned left onto Wingfoot Drive and into the path of an oncoming car, Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputies said.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Suspect in multi-county chase appears in Miami-Dade court

MIAMI – A suspect in a multi-county police chase that ended in Lauderhill Thursday faced a Miami-Dade County judge Friday. Nineteen-year-old Channing Howard appeared in bond court on a long list of felony criminal charges, including fleeing police, aggravated assault and grand theft of a vehicle. Howard, along with...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Police: Male person stabbed to death in Belle Glade during fight

BELLE GLADE — A male person was stabbed to death Friday evening during a fight in the city, police said. Palm Beach County sheriff's officials said the male, who was not identified by age or name, was involved in an altercation in the 1300 block of Northwest Avenue L in Belle Glade. After the incident, his friends picked him up and drove him to the Rodriguez Food Store, where they called 911.
BELLE GLADE, FL
margatetalk.com

Coconut Creek Man Purposely Hit 2 Victims With Car During Assault

A Coconut Creek man was arrested earlier this month for purposely hitting two men with his car during a domestic violence assault, then reversing and trying to hit them again, court records show. Anthony Tomasino, 46, of the 2000 block of Northwest 42nd Ave., carried out the vehicular attack on...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
NBC Miami

Sunrise Woman Accused in Shooting, Caught with Counterfeit Cash: Police

After a simmering family dispute ended with gunfire in Sunrise, a 23-year-old woman is facing charges for the shooting and for having counterfeit cash, police said. Jenny Jasmine Joseph was arrested Monday after firing a single gunshot from the second-floor walkway of the Shamrock Apartments that shattered the rear driver’s side window of a Toyota as it drove away, according to the police report.
SUNRISE, FL
Click10.com

Man found shot to death in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in Pompano Beach. Authorities responded to the scene Friday night just after 9 p.m. at Northwest 2nd Street and 28th Avenue. Upon arrival, deputies said they located a man who had been shot. He was later...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman arrested for battery on 11-year-old student

DANIA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman was arrested on Sept. 15 after a video circulated of her striking a sixth-grade student near a Dania Beach school. Sabrina Thomas, 50, was charged with child abuse without great bodily harm, battery second subsequent offense, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
DANIA BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

'Person of interest' identified in robbery at North Lauderdale supermarket

FORT LAUDERDALE - A person of interest has been identified in a North Lauderdale strong-arm robbery investigation.The robbery happened Tuesday, August 23rd, just after 4 p.m. Surveillance cameras captured a man punching a woman and stealing her necklace as she walked into a grocery store in the 800 block of W McNab Road.Broward Sheriff's investigators said security video also showed the man in a light-colored Nissan when it drove into the parking lot. They said he then got out of the car and attacked the woman who was walking into the store with her three children.Detectives later found the...
NBC Miami

Psychiatric Patient Charged with Attempted Murder in Pembroke Pines

What began as a medical emergency at a psychiatric hospital in Pembroke Pines has become a case of attempted murder, according to court records. Resident Alexander Ramseur, 63, was arrested by 11 p.m. Tuesday at the South Florida State Hospital at 800 Cypress Drive. Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue was called...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL

