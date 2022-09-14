ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinds County District Attorney denies pointing gun at man in conflict that involved staffer

By Joshua Williams, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago
Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens said reports of him pointing a gun at a man inside a woman's apartment due to a supposed "love triangle" are not true.

Owens is accused in a Sept. 3 Mississippi State Capitol Police incident report of pointing a handgun at Joshua Towns of Hattiesburg who told police he was visiting his "lady friend" in her apartment on Pearl Street when Owens entered the apartment and pointed a gun at him. The incident occurred at 11:30 p.m.

The woman is an employee in Owens' office.

When officers arrived, Towns told them that his belongings were still in the apartment and he could not get them out because Owens was still inside. Officers escorted him upstairs to get his belongings out of the apartment, according to the police report.

Most of the initial report has been redacted by officials at the Department of Public Safety’s legal department, who said the information was exempt under the state’s Public Records Act.

Owens has denied all allegations.

"There's no factual basis to that. I have never pulled a gun on anyone," Owens told 16 WAPT News.

In addition, the Hinds County District Attorney's office has released a statement via Twitter calling the reports false and stating that Owens has not been charged with any criminal offense.

The statement added that a member of the district attorney's office was a victim of domestic violence in this incident. The statement did not name the employee.

