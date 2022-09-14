Read full article on original website
Bridgeport News: Person Shot
2022-09-18@12:38pm– A person was shot on Logan Street. A dark-colored car fled southbound on I-95. No further details at this time.
Three shot in New Haven, one seriously injured
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people were shot and one person was seriously injured in New Haven during separate incidents Friday night. Police said the shootings happened between 5:08 p.m. and 8:54 p.m. A 21-year-old New Haven man was shot on Lombard Street and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A 35-year-old West Haven man was shot […]
Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck
2022-09-17@3:39pm–#Bridgeport CT– A pedestrian was struck by a car and received significant injuries at Capital and Madison Avenue.
Man injured in Waterbury Judith Lane shooting
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was injured during a shooting in Waterbury on Saturday, police said. The Waterbury Police Department responded to 222 Judith Ln. around 9:11 a.m. for a complaint of shots fired and located a 53-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital and was treated […]
Bridgeport News: Crash!
2022-09-18@12:05pm–#Bridgeport CT– Report of a crash at Stratford Avenue and East Main Street. No further details.
Reward offered for information on 2019 Woodbridge homicide
WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) – The State of Connecticut is offering a reward for information into a 2019 homicide of a New Haven man. Woodbridge police announced the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest in the shooting death of Abdur Terrell. Police said Terrell was found dead […]
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Hamden crash, police say
HAMDEN — One person was hospitalized after a motorcycle and car collided on Dixwell Avenue Friday, police said. Officers responded to Dixwell Avenue near its intersection with Cherry Ann Street around 5:15 p.m. for the reported crash, Hamden Detective Sean Dolan said. Dolan said the 36-year-old man riding the...
Man Accused Of Making Bomb Threat To Bridgeport Ferry
A Connecticut man has been charged with an act of terrorism after allegedly making a bomb threat to a ferry system, including one in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Bridgeport around noon on Wednesday, Sept. 14. According to Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police, a bomb threat...
Stolen Vehicle Strikes, Heavily Damages Police Car in North Haven
A police car has heavy damage after a stolen vehicle hit it during an incident in North Haven early Saturday morning. Officers were called to State Street around 2:15 a.m. after getting a report of people attempting to break into vehicles. The first arriving officer saw someone run across the...
Connecticut man who was paralyzed in the back of New Haven police van back in hospital, suit delayed
The family of a Black Connecticut man who was paralyzed in June when a police van without seatbelts braked suddenly said Thursday that he is back in the hospital. Randy Cox, 36, was being driven to a police station in New Haven on June 19 for processing on a weapons charge when the driver braked hard to avoid a collision, causing Cox to fly headfirst into the wall of the van, police said.
After two fake traffic ticket scandals, CT police departments reexamine practices
Recent revelations that officers created fake traffic tickets at two separate Connecticut police departments has caught the attention of other local law enforcement agencies, prompting concern and leading some to reexamine their own practices. But officials at several larger area police forces expressed confidence that they have enough measures in...
West Hartford Police seek bank robber
An investigation determined the Webster Bank on West Main Street was robbed at 10:25 this morning and the suspect left the scene before police arrived. No injuries are reported.
School bomb threat investigated in CT towns, officials say
WATERTOWN — Local police say they are investigating a bomb threat concerning an "unidentified" school in Connecticut, prompting a lockdown and a three-hour delay at the town's schools. The Federal Bureau of Investigation informed the department of a "social media post posing a threat to an unidentified school in...
Manchester: Stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder
Manchester: Stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder
Waterbury Police ID homicide victim
He’s been identified as Jordan Savage, 26, from Connecticut. Police believe he was shot in the parking lot of the Colonial Grocer on Colonial Avenue. So far no one has been arrested and police say the investigation is ongoing
Bridgeport News: Child On Scooter Injured In Crash
2022-09-15@4:02pm–#Brideport CT– A child on a scooter was hit by a car in the lower portion of East Main Street. The child suffered a femur fracture and a head injury.
Hamden felon caught with semi-automatic guns and drugs, prosecutors say
HAMDEN — A town resident was indicted Thursday after authorities said he was caught with guns and drugs earlier this year, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. Latrell Rountree, 27, pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine base, possession of firearms in...
Exclusive: Loved ones of East Hartford homicide victim speak out on tragic shooting
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — East Hartford police continue to investigate what led up to Wednesday night's homicide which left a Waterbury man dead. Loved ones spoke exclusively to FOX61 about the victim. Detectives were by Park Avenue and Garden Street all of Wednesday night and Thursday morning combing through...
Newington man pleads guilty after police find 40 firearms, flamethrower and 30K rounds of ammo in home
A Newington man faces up to 10 years in prison for illegally possessing numerous guns, firearm components and ammunition, according to federal prosecutors. Glen Dauphin, 50, on Thursday pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley in Bridgeport to possession of an unregistered silencer. He is released on a $200,000 bond pending his sentencing on Dec. 21, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said in a news release Friday.
Police: One injured in shooting near Treadwell Street & Bagley Avenue in Hamden
A police investigation is underway Friday morning in Hamden.
