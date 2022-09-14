Read full article on original website
kqennewsradio.com
ARREST MADE IN TRIPLE FATAL CRASH
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in connection with a crash that claimed the lives of three victims on August 16th. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said on Thursday, detectives arrested 21-year old Roseburg resident Uriah James Carleton in connection with the deaths. O’Dell said an investigation led detectives to believe that Carleton was intoxicated at the time of the crash which killed Myrtle Creek residents Janeva Hodgson, age 20, and her brother 18-year old Caleb Hodgson, along with 16-year old Kiya Speckman of Riddle. That wreck happened in the 18000 block of Cow Creek Road near Riddle.
kpic
Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team seized over 15,000 marijuana plants in Tiller
TILLER, Ore. — On August 30, 2022, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team, also known as DINT, put out a search warrant on a large-scale illegal marijuana operation. The operation occurred in the remote timber area in Tiller, Oregon. Officials say, during the execution of the warrant, detectives seized and...
ijpr.org
New survey shows Southern Oregonians agree on scale of homelessness crisis
The survey was funded by three Southern Oregon healthcare groups, seeking to gauge public opinion on the homelessness crisis. It was conducted by the Moore Information Group, which surveyed 400 residents across Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine and Klamath counties. The results showed around 90% of people think homelessness is an...
kezi.com
Wildland fire contained near North Bend
NORTH BEND, Ore. -- A wildfire near Transpacific Parkway was contained after a combined effort from several fire protection agencies on Friday, the North Bay Fire District reported. According to NBFD, firefighters were dispatched just before noon on September 16. upon arrival, they reportedly found a wildland fire moving through...
kpic
Spike strips stop driver who fled traffic stop, hit deputy with car in Coos Bay
COOS BAY, Ore. — A driver who was stopped for outstanding warrants fled from a traffic stop and struck a Coos County Sheriff's deputy Thursday morning in Coos Bay. Coos Bay Police and the Coos County Sheriff's Office pursued the suspect, who was traveling at a low rate of speed in a burgundy SUV through the downtown area.
kpic
North Bend Municipal Pool closure extended
NORTH BEND, Ore. — A November opening for the North Bend Municipal Pool is now delayed several months. North Bend Public Works director Ralph Dunham tells us the city has been chasing parts since April to make final fixes. The pool needs a new pump, boiler, and filter to...
kpic
South Coast voices to be heard on wind energy
NORTH BEND, Ore. — On Thursday, the Biden Administration announced new initiatives to expand offshore wind energy. This includes the Energy Earthshot program aimed at reducing the cost of new research and technology. Non-profit Rogue Climate continues the conversation along the South Coast where call areas were established earlier...
nbc16.com
Brush fire burning near North Spit in North Bend
NORTH BEND, Ore. — A brush fire is burning on Trans Pacific Lane near the North Spit in North Bend. A large plume of smoke can be seen above the fire. On their Facebook page, Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA) says "We currently have a fire in the North Spit Trans Pacific Parkway area, NW of Coos Bay / North Bend. Strong winds are pushing the smoke as far away as Coquille. We have resources on scene, CFPA, USFS, RFD's & Aircraft all working diligently to slow this fire."
kpic
Fire danger level and Industrial Fire Precaution Level decrease in Douglas District
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Douglas Forest Protective Association announced that effective Friday September 16th at 12:01 a.m. all Public Restriction Levels will change to moderate for all private, county, state and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District. According to officials, the Roseburg District BLM (BLM)...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 9/15 – Another Illegal Grow Bust Near Wolf Creek, Rabies Discovered In Josephine County, Wild Fire Updates
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Josephine Co. Sheriff’s Office Serve Marijuana Search Warrant – Another Illegal Grow Bust Near Wolf Creek. On September 13, 2022, the...
KDRV
Police: Search of black market grow yields 10,000 lbs of illegal marijuana
WOLF CREEK, Ore. - More than 9,000 lbs of growing marijuana plants and 1,000 lbs of processed marijuana was seized and destroyed during a police search in the 6000 block of Lower Grave Creek Road in Wolf Creek, according to the Josephine County Sheriff's Office. The search warrant was carried out by the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team, with help from the Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) and Josephine County Code Enforcement.
kpic
Coos History Museum to host talk on Green Crab Invasion
COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos History Museum will host a talk on the "History of the Green Crab Invasion of Coos Bay" in October. Dr. Shon Schooler, Lead Scientist with the South Slough Reserve: Oregon Department of State Lands will present the talk. According to the Coos History...
kpic
The Bay Area Fun Festival returns to Coos Bay this weekend
COOS BAY, Ore. — It's the return of the Bay Area Fun Festival in Coos Bay this Weekend. The Coos Bay Downtown Association says the hope is to bring back the fun and foot traffic to the downtown area. To Bay Area residents, the two-day festival is known as...
kezi.com
12-year-old loses leg in tragic car crash
WINSTON, Ore. -- A 12-year-old boy is seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle while he was on the way to school, the Winston Police Department said. According to WPD, the incident occurred earlier on September 14 at about 7:13 a.m. Officers say they arrived to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash at the intersection of Grape Street and Park Street to find a 12-year-old boy had been hit by a motor vehicle. According to police, one of the boy’s legs had been amputated by the impact.
beachconnection.net
Ghost Tours of Oregon Coast's Heceta Head Lighthouse BnB Offered
(Florence, Oregon) – There's shades of the old flick Ghost and Mrs. Muir here, at this ancient Oregon coast lighthouse. Purportedly a harmless, even friendly spirit wanders the keeper's quarters at Florence's Heceta Head Lighthouse, scaring people but maybe even cleaning up on occasion. She doesn't dole out advice, like the ghost in the old '60s movie, but she seems like she's trying to be helpful. (Photo copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Courthouse News Service
Oregon water district prepared to fight conservationists to keep Winchester Dam
ROSEBURG, Ore. (CN) — The legal battle over Oregon's controversial Winchester Dam is scheduled to heat up in May 2023, when an extended stay ends in the battle between WaterWatch of Oregon and Winchester Water District. The water district says it's ready for the fight. "People that are suing...
4.4 magnitude quake recorded west of Coos Bay
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast of Oregon early Thursday morning.
beachconnection.net
N. Oregon Coast from a Different Perspective: Aerial Views of Manzanita to Seaside
(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – One thing that is a constant along the Oregon coast is that it's always changing. Sands shift around on beaches like fidgety children, tides toss the interesting and the odd onto the shoreline with regularity, and rock structures that anchor your sense of place can hide or emerge with various conditions. (Photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Above: tip of Tillamook Head and a feature you can't see any other way than by aircraft)
oregontoday.net
Quake off South Coast, Sept. 15
A 4.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the South Oregon Coast early Thursday, Feb. 15. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located on the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast west of Langlois in Curry County.
kpic
Marshfield to host North Bend for rivalry game
COOS BAY, Ore. — Friday night, September 16, Marshfield High School hosts North Bend for their league opener. The longstanding rivalry brings out the whole community. Friday night football this week features the Marshfield High School Pirates versus the North Bend Bulldogs, and coaches on both sides of the ball say it's a rivalry dating back to the 1900's.
