ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
kqennewsradio.com

ARREST MADE IN TRIPLE FATAL CRASH

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in connection with a crash that claimed the lives of three victims on August 16th. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said on Thursday, detectives arrested 21-year old Roseburg resident Uriah James Carleton in connection with the deaths. O’Dell said an investigation led detectives to believe that Carleton was intoxicated at the time of the crash which killed Myrtle Creek residents Janeva Hodgson, age 20, and her brother 18-year old Caleb Hodgson, along with 16-year old Kiya Speckman of Riddle. That wreck happened in the 18000 block of Cow Creek Road near Riddle.
RIDDLE, OR
ijpr.org

New survey shows Southern Oregonians agree on scale of homelessness crisis

The survey was funded by three Southern Oregon healthcare groups, seeking to gauge public opinion on the homelessness crisis. It was conducted by the Moore Information Group, which surveyed 400 residents across Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine and Klamath counties. The results showed around 90% of people think homelessness is an...
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Wildland fire contained near North Bend

NORTH BEND, Ore. -- A wildfire near Transpacific Parkway was contained after a combined effort from several fire protection agencies on Friday, the North Bay Fire District reported. According to NBFD, firefighters were dispatched just before noon on September 16. upon arrival, they reportedly found a wildland fire moving through...
NORTH BEND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bandon, OR
City
Coos Bay, OR
Coos County, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Coos County, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kpic

North Bend Municipal Pool closure extended

NORTH BEND, Ore. — A November opening for the North Bend Municipal Pool is now delayed several months. North Bend Public Works director Ralph Dunham tells us the city has been chasing parts since April to make final fixes. The pool needs a new pump, boiler, and filter to...
NORTH BEND, OR
kpic

South Coast voices to be heard on wind energy

NORTH BEND, Ore. — On Thursday, the Biden Administration announced new initiatives to expand offshore wind energy. This includes the Energy Earthshot program aimed at reducing the cost of new research and technology. Non-profit Rogue Climate continues the conversation along the South Coast where call areas were established earlier...
NORTH BEND, OR
nbc16.com

Brush fire burning near North Spit in North Bend

NORTH BEND, Ore. — A brush fire is burning on Trans Pacific Lane near the North Spit in North Bend. A large plume of smoke can be seen above the fire. On their Facebook page, Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA) says "We currently have a fire in the North Spit Trans Pacific Parkway area, NW of Coos Bay / North Bend. Strong winds are pushing the smoke as far away as Coquille. We have resources on scene, CFPA, USFS, RFD's & Aircraft all working diligently to slow this fire."
NORTH BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Abuse#Homelessness#Politics Local#Election Local#Coos County Sheriff#Casino#The Sheriff S Office
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Thursday 9/15 – Another Illegal Grow Bust Near Wolf Creek, Rabies Discovered In Josephine County, Wild Fire Updates

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Josephine Co. Sheriff’s Office Serve Marijuana Search Warrant – Another Illegal Grow Bust Near Wolf Creek. On September 13, 2022, the...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Police: Search of black market grow yields 10,000 lbs of illegal marijuana

WOLF CREEK, Ore. - More than 9,000 lbs of growing marijuana plants and 1,000 lbs of processed marijuana was seized and destroyed during a police search in the 6000 block of Lower Grave Creek Road in Wolf Creek, according to the Josephine County Sheriff's Office. The search warrant was carried out by the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team, with help from the Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) and Josephine County Code Enforcement.
WOLF CREEK, OR
kpic

Coos History Museum to host talk on Green Crab Invasion

COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos History Museum will host a talk on the "History of the Green Crab Invasion of Coos Bay" in October. Dr. Shon Schooler, Lead Scientist with the South Slough Reserve: Oregon Department of State Lands will present the talk. According to the Coos History...
COOS BAY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Army
kpic

The Bay Area Fun Festival returns to Coos Bay this weekend

COOS BAY, Ore. — It's the return of the Bay Area Fun Festival in Coos Bay this Weekend. The Coos Bay Downtown Association says the hope is to bring back the fun and foot traffic to the downtown area. To Bay Area residents, the two-day festival is known as...
COOS BAY, OR
kezi.com

12-year-old loses leg in tragic car crash

WINSTON, Ore. -- A 12-year-old boy is seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle while he was on the way to school, the Winston Police Department said. According to WPD, the incident occurred earlier on September 14 at about 7:13 a.m. Officers say they arrived to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash at the intersection of Grape Street and Park Street to find a 12-year-old boy had been hit by a motor vehicle. According to police, one of the boy’s legs had been amputated by the impact.
beachconnection.net

Ghost Tours of Oregon Coast's Heceta Head Lighthouse BnB Offered

(Florence, Oregon) – There's shades of the old flick Ghost and Mrs. Muir here, at this ancient Oregon coast lighthouse. Purportedly a harmless, even friendly spirit wanders the keeper's quarters at Florence's Heceta Head Lighthouse, scaring people but maybe even cleaning up on occasion. She doesn't dole out advice, like the ghost in the old '60s movie, but she seems like she's trying to be helpful. (Photo copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
FLORENCE, OR
beachconnection.net

N. Oregon Coast from a Different Perspective: Aerial Views of Manzanita to Seaside

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – One thing that is a constant along the Oregon coast is that it's always changing. Sands shift around on beaches like fidgety children, tides toss the interesting and the odd onto the shoreline with regularity, and rock structures that anchor your sense of place can hide or emerge with various conditions. (Photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Above: tip of Tillamook Head and a feature you can't see any other way than by aircraft)
SEASIDE, OR
oregontoday.net

Quake off South Coast, Sept. 15

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the South Oregon Coast early Thursday, Feb. 15. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located on the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast west of Langlois in Curry County.
CURRY COUNTY, OR
kpic

Marshfield to host North Bend for rivalry game

COOS BAY, Ore. — Friday night, September 16, Marshfield High School hosts North Bend for their league opener. The longstanding rivalry brings out the whole community. Friday night football this week features the Marshfield High School Pirates versus the North Bend Bulldogs, and coaches on both sides of the ball say it's a rivalry dating back to the 1900's.
COOS BAY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy