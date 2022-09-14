Read full article on original website
AEW Dynamite Sees Big Viewership Boost This Week
AEW brought another episode of Dynamite as they set the stage for next week’s Grand Slam event. How did the viewership turn out?. Spoiler TV reports that the September 14th edition of AEW Dynamite brought in an overnight average of 1.18 million viewers, with a .39 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
Claudio Catagnoli Stole His Big Swing Move Idea From ‘Dancing With The Stars’
Cesaro, now Claudio Catagnoli, is the current ROH World Champion. While his publicity knows no bounds, what’s even more famous is his Big Swing. The move is loved by fans and wrestlers alike. It turns out that he drew inspiration from an interesting source. The question arises of how...
Mandy Rose & Tino Sabbatelli Are Engaged To Be Married
Mandy Rose’s returned to NXT and completely reinvented herself in the process. Rose formed Toxic Attraction with Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin. She unified the NXT and NXT UK Women’s Championships as well. Mandy Rose recently entered a new phase of her life. Mandy Rose took to Instagram...
Randy Orton Video Game Tattoo Lawsuit Set For Trial
The use of tattoos in a video game for characters is usually no big deal. However, one tattoo artist is not taking the whole issue lightly. Tattoo artist Catherine Alexander brought a lawsuit against WWE, Take-Two Interactive Software, 2K Games, Inc., 2K Sports, Inc., Visual Concepts Entertainment, Yuke’s Co., Ltd. and Yuke’s LA Inc. The case is going to trial on Monday, September 26 before The U.S. District Court Southern District of Illinois. A final pre-trial hearing will take place Monday, September 19th.
