rrobserver.com
Catch the leaves changing color in New Mexico
Every season brings change. Fall is especially embraced in New Mexico after triple-digit temperatures and hot sand-filled winds overstay their welcome. One of the more eye-catching aspects of autumn is the color shift in foliage. Watching the leaves change is a pastime in New York and New England, but you...
rrobserver.com
Sandoval County wins Golden Chile award for second year in a row
New Mexico Grown Golden Chile Awards designed to celebrate the hard work of all nutrition providers. Bernalillo — For the second consecutive year, Sandoval County’s Senior Program has earned the Golden Chile Award from New Mexico Grown in recognition of its innovative Senior Center food programming. This top...
rrobserver.com
RRPS students’ proficiency exceeds state numbers
Just over a third of New Mexico students taking part in annual statewide assessments are proficient in language arts and only a quarter in math, according to test results released Sept. 1 by the Public Education Department. The results set a new baseline for New Mexico third- through eighth-graders and...
