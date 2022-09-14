Read full article on original website
Oregon Senator Merkley meets with officials to discuss wildfire response
EUGENE, Ore. — As the Cedar Creek Fire continues to burn at zero percent containment, Senator Jeff Merkley came to the area Friday to discuss fire suppression efforts and more funding for wildfire response. His first stop Friday at the Cedar Creek Incident Command Post where he met with...
Oregon leaders prioritize ending bullying, harassment in student sports, activities
Oregon education leaders are taking strides to keep student sports and activities free from bullying and harassment. Since 2019, schools have seen an increase in negativity, bullying, and even hate speech and symbols in student activities. In a recent statement, the Oregon School Activities Association, Oregon Department of Education, and...
Coast Guard begins removing 2 abandoned military ships that sank in the Columbia River
PORTLAND, Ore. — The U.S. Coast Guard is beginning work to pull two derelict boats from the Columbia River between Portland and Vancouver. Earlier this month, the Coast Guard approved a plan that dedicates $1 million for this phase of the project. The plan was to restore the boats...
