ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 1

Related
PennLive.com

The staffing crisis in Pennsylvania state prisons is dangerous for everyone | Opinion

Pennsylvanians are getting back to work. The economy is on the rebound. Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate is now lower than its pre-pandemic level. That’s great news, but not for everyone, including those who work some of the most dangerous jobs in the commonwealth. The commonwealth’s prison system continues to see its vacancies skyrocket with no sign of slowing, creating a dangerous atmosphere for prison employees and inmates.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdac.com

Measure Impacts PA License Plates

HARRISBURG – The PA House approved legislation authored by Cumberland County Rep. Sheryl Delozier which would generate dollars for the Motor License Fund by creating a vendor-designed specialty license plate program. House Bill 2632 would give residents the option to purchase vendor-designed specialty license plates from a contractor that is overseen by PennDOT and the PA State Police. The bill requires PennDOT to have final approval and oversight of the program. Each vendor-produced specialty license plate must also meet PA’s safety and legibility standards and must be compatible with toll road, police department, and other automated plate reader technologies. The state of Texas implemented a similar program in 2009, and it has been very successful, returning over $115 million in new revenue.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
Florida State
City
Coplay, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

John Eckenrode: Pa.’s state prison staffing crisis shows no sign of ending

Pennsylvanians are getting back to work. The economy is on the rebound. Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate is now lower than its pre-pandemic level. That’s great news, but not for everyone, including those who work some of the most dangerous jobs in the commonwealth. Right now, the commonwealth’s prison system continues to see its vacancies skyrocket with no sign of slowing, creating a dangerous atmosphere for prison employees and inmates.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K12#Troop M
wnynewsnow.com

Gov. Wolf, State Officials Prioritize Food Security for Seniors During Hunger Action Month

HARRISBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) – This week, the Wolf Administration is raising awareness about food assistance programs for seniors. More than 300,000 Pennsylvanians are eligible to receive food through the USDA Commodity Supplemental-Food Program, now more commonly known as the Senior Food Box Program in the commonwealth. In May 2021, only 28,000 seniors were registered for the program. One year later, that number increased thanks to a re-launch of the program, but Gov. Wolf wants to ensure more seniors take advantage of the new and improved program.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Seniors can benefit from PA's food box program

Pennsylvania’s Senior Food Box Program is now feeding 20% more seniors than it was this time last year, but the option remains underused. In early 2021, Pennsylvania was at risk of having its approved caseload for the program decreased—as it was underutilized by Pennsylvania’s eligible population of older adults. More than 300,000 Pennsylvanians are eligible to receive food through the program, but as of May 2021 only 28,000 were taking...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WFMZ-TV Online

State police investigate deadly crash in Lynn Twp.

LYNN TWP., Pa. - State Police are investigating a deadly crash at Route 309 and Mountain Road in Lynn Township, Lehigh County. The coroner was called to the scene about 9 p.m. Gabriel R. Whitesell, age 18, was pronounced dead at the scene. So far, there's no details on what...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Mail truck involved in crash in Westmoreland County

SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said the 20-year-old man driving a mail truck suffered a suspected minor injury when the truck crashed into a construction flatbed truck in Westmoreland County. The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. on Sept. 7 as the mail truck was merging onto exit...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Pennsylvania Reports Most COVID Deaths in 3 Months

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania has reported the most amount of COVID deaths in three months. In its weekly update Wednesday, the state Department of Health reported 139 deaths throughout the commonwealth (pandemic total 46,970), with two reported in Northumberland County. Since the start of the pandemic, Northumberland County has reported...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Inmate stole tractor, damaged fields of crops

LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — A man who has a criminal history that spans decades has added even more charges to his record. Robert Linkchorst, an inmate at the Wernersville Community Corrections Center in Lower Heidelberg Township, burglarized a nearby home Wednesday afternoon, according to the police. They said...
LOWER HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
WITF

A new Pennsylvania group formed to meet the growing outdoor industry

A new group will help support Pennsylvania’s growing outdoor recreation industry. Called the Recreation Engagement Coalition, the 50-member group was established by the state’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR). Representatives from all industries and corners of the state make up the coalition, including five leaders from...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
fox29.com

Woman accused of killing Pennsylvania Troopers, third man in I-95 crash posts bail

PHILADELPHIA - A woman accused of fatally striking two Pennsylvania State Troopers and a pedestrian on I-95 in March posted bail on Wednesday, according to court records. Jayana Webb, 21, was charged with third-degree murder and other offenses following the deadly crash. A Philadelphia judge previously dismissed the third-degree murder charges in June, but they were later reinstated with bail set at 10% of $600,000.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy