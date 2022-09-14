Read full article on original website
Related
Pennsylvania lawmakers need to listen to faith leaders and get guns out of the hands of children | PennLive Editorial
The Very Rev. Amy Welin, Dean of St. Stephens Episcopal Cathedral, spoke the unvarnished truth this week. She said the gun situation in Harrisburg has become intolerable, and it’s time for people of faith to pressure lawmakers to do something about it. The Rev. Welin stood with The Rt....
The staffing crisis in Pennsylvania state prisons is dangerous for everyone | Opinion
Pennsylvanians are getting back to work. The economy is on the rebound. Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate is now lower than its pre-pandemic level. That’s great news, but not for everyone, including those who work some of the most dangerous jobs in the commonwealth. The commonwealth’s prison system continues to see its vacancies skyrocket with no sign of slowing, creating a dangerous atmosphere for prison employees and inmates.
wdac.com
Measure Impacts PA License Plates
HARRISBURG – The PA House approved legislation authored by Cumberland County Rep. Sheryl Delozier which would generate dollars for the Motor License Fund by creating a vendor-designed specialty license plate program. House Bill 2632 would give residents the option to purchase vendor-designed specialty license plates from a contractor that is overseen by PennDOT and the PA State Police. The bill requires PennDOT to have final approval and oversight of the program. Each vendor-produced specialty license plate must also meet PA’s safety and legibility standards and must be compatible with toll road, police department, and other automated plate reader technologies. The state of Texas implemented a similar program in 2009, and it has been very successful, returning over $115 million in new revenue.
Centre County drops back to medium COVID level. Here are the 14 PA counties at high
Here’s the latest on new coronavirus cases, deaths, availability of updated booster shots and more for Pennsylvania.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fire at Western Pennsylvania farmhouse kills at least 4 people, officials say
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A family tragedy at a Western Pennsylvania farmhouse. A fire in Delaware Township has claimed the lives of at least four people.Investigators say they are looking for more victims.Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire, which started Friday morning.
Woman Smacks Pennsylvania State Trooper In Head With Coffee Mug: Police
A state trooper was hit in the head with a coffee on Saturday, Sept. 10, police say. A pair of troopers were called a report of "possible domestic and criminal mischief" in the 2600 block of Second Avenue in Koppel Borough just before 1:40 a.m., Pennsylvania state police said in a statement the following week.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
John Eckenrode: Pa.’s state prison staffing crisis shows no sign of ending
Pennsylvanians are getting back to work. The economy is on the rebound. Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate is now lower than its pre-pandemic level. That’s great news, but not for everyone, including those who work some of the most dangerous jobs in the commonwealth. Right now, the commonwealth’s prison system continues to see its vacancies skyrocket with no sign of slowing, creating a dangerous atmosphere for prison employees and inmates.
phillyvoice.com
Pennsylvania unveils new driver's license design with enhanced security features
Pennsylvania residents renewing their drivers licenses and photo IDs soon will begin receiving new-look versions of the documents from the DMV that have enhance security features intended to protect against fraud, counterfeiting and alteration, PennDOT officials said Monday. The redesigned cards will be phased in during the coming months and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnynewsnow.com
Gov. Wolf, State Officials Prioritize Food Security for Seniors During Hunger Action Month
HARRISBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) – This week, the Wolf Administration is raising awareness about food assistance programs for seniors. More than 300,000 Pennsylvanians are eligible to receive food through the USDA Commodity Supplemental-Food Program, now more commonly known as the Senior Food Box Program in the commonwealth. In May 2021, only 28,000 seniors were registered for the program. One year later, that number increased thanks to a re-launch of the program, but Gov. Wolf wants to ensure more seniors take advantage of the new and improved program.
Pennsylvania’s largest teachers union denounces Doug Mastriano’s plan to cut education spending
Leaders of the Pennsylvania State Education Association held a handful of events the week of Sep. 12 in western Pennsylvania to draw attention to what they call a damaging plan for public education. In March, Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano said during a radio interview that he would cut per-student...
Seniors can benefit from PA's food box program
Pennsylvania’s Senior Food Box Program is now feeding 20% more seniors than it was this time last year, but the option remains underused. In early 2021, Pennsylvania was at risk of having its approved caseload for the program decreased—as it was underutilized by Pennsylvania’s eligible population of older adults. More than 300,000 Pennsylvanians are eligible to receive food through the program, but as of May 2021 only 28,000 were taking...
PennDOT recommends routes for State College connector. The options would put some out of business
The transportation agency has narrowed the field of alternatives for the major highway project from 9 to 3.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMZ-TV Online
State police investigate deadly crash in Lynn Twp.
LYNN TWP., Pa. - State Police are investigating a deadly crash at Route 309 and Mountain Road in Lynn Township, Lehigh County. The coroner was called to the scene about 9 p.m. Gabriel R. Whitesell, age 18, was pronounced dead at the scene. So far, there's no details on what...
wtae.com
Mail truck involved in crash in Westmoreland County
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said the 20-year-old man driving a mail truck suffered a suspected minor injury when the truck crashed into a construction flatbed truck in Westmoreland County. The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. on Sept. 7 as the mail truck was merging onto exit...
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plates
The Pennsylvania State House has passed a bill that would create a vendor-designed specialty license plate program.
wkok.com
Pennsylvania Reports Most COVID Deaths in 3 Months
HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania has reported the most amount of COVID deaths in three months. In its weekly update Wednesday, the state Department of Health reported 139 deaths throughout the commonwealth (pandemic total 46,970), with two reported in Northumberland County. Since the start of the pandemic, Northumberland County has reported...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Inmate stole tractor, damaged fields of crops
LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — A man who has a criminal history that spans decades has added even more charges to his record. Robert Linkchorst, an inmate at the Wernersville Community Corrections Center in Lower Heidelberg Township, burglarized a nearby home Wednesday afternoon, according to the police. They said...
Pennsylvania representative proposes bill to allow self-exclusion from alcohol purchases
FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — A local lawmaker came up with an idea to help people struggling with alcohol addiction after experiencing it first-hand. “Over the past year or so, I have, unfortunately, struggled with alcohol addiction,” said Representative Matt Dowling. Speaking from experience, Rep. Dowling, who represents Fayette...
A new Pennsylvania group formed to meet the growing outdoor industry
A new group will help support Pennsylvania’s growing outdoor recreation industry. Called the Recreation Engagement Coalition, the 50-member group was established by the state’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR). Representatives from all industries and corners of the state make up the coalition, including five leaders from...
fox29.com
Woman accused of killing Pennsylvania Troopers, third man in I-95 crash posts bail
PHILADELPHIA - A woman accused of fatally striking two Pennsylvania State Troopers and a pedestrian on I-95 in March posted bail on Wednesday, according to court records. Jayana Webb, 21, was charged with third-degree murder and other offenses following the deadly crash. A Philadelphia judge previously dismissed the third-degree murder charges in June, but they were later reinstated with bail set at 10% of $600,000.
Comments / 1