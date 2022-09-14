Read full article on original website
Did You Know the World’s Only Ventriloquist Dummy Museum is in Kentucky?
Typically, when I think of the word, "museum," I usually picture a large building filled with artwork and artifacts from years gone by. Admittedly, that's a pretty narrow view of the word as there are all types of museums that come in all shapes and sizes. By definition, the word, "museum" means, "an institution devoted to the procurement, care, study, and display of objects of lasting interest or value." The final three words of that definition open it up to practically anything. In Indiana, there are museums dedicated to superheroes, quilting, and even windmills. However, our neighbors to the south in Kentucky have one museum you won't find anywhere else on planet Earth, one dedicated to the art of ventriloquism.
linknky.com
Dan Weber’s Just Sayin’: From Reds’ ball boy stepping up, to top Mr. Football candidate, to pickleball
If you didn’t catch the Reds game the other day, and to be snarky about this, why would you? But maybe you should have. Recent Highlands grad and top pitcher for the Bluebirds, Abe Hils, was finishing up his first year as a Reds ball boy and took over the telecast. After making a nice play on a ball hit down the right field line, Abe was interviewed by Reds broadcaster Jim Day and was able to thank Joey Votto for something that happened exactly six years to the day. That’s when Hils, then a Ft. Thomas grade schooler, tracked down a Votto home run in the right-center field upper deck.
linknky.com
First Point-Pickle Pickleball championship this Sunday
Sixteen teams will vie for the championship at the First Annual Point-Pickle Pickleball Tournament Scheduled for Sunday at The Five Seasons Family Sports Club at 345 Thomas More Parkway in Crestview Hills. “We have a full contingent of teams, with top competition,” said Paul Gerwe, chairman of the Event. “We’ll...
WLWT 5
High school football NKY Round-Up: Week 5
The longest winning streak in the state of Kentucky was snapped and some Bluebirds put up some big numbers in victory. Covington Catholic snapped Beechwood’s 27 game winning streak with a convincing 31-14 victory. Defense was the key for the Colonels as they held Beechwood without an offensive touchdown...
linknky.com
Three NKY schools named 2022 Blue Ribbon winners
This article has been corrected. See note below. Two local public schools and one Catholic school were among only five in Kentucky named 2022 National Blue Ribbon winners this year. The U.S. Department of Education recognized Longbranch Elementary School in Union, which is part of Boone County Schools, and Samuel...
Fox 19
Ohio referee shortage could force high-school football from Friday nights
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Concern is mounting about a shortage of high-school and peewee football referees in Ohio amid a dwindling pool of applicants. Bill Klamo with the Ohio Athletics Association says games are unlikely to be canceled or rescheduled this year, but come next year, it could become a problem.
WLWT 5
Goodwill locates son of WWII soldier whose letters were found in donation box
BELLEVUE, Ky. — Wartime letters found at a northern Kentucky Goodwill have been returned to the writer’s family. The letters were written 80 years ago by Navy seaman Robert Ballantine during World War II. One letter was composed at sea, postmarked Jan. 27, 1943. "You'll hear from me...
WLWT 5
Oktoberfest kicks off in downtown Zinzinnati
CINCINNATI — Friday night, people are flooding the streets to check out the music, drinks, and food at Oktoberfest Zinzinnati. “It's great. It's a good time. Good beer, good food, I love it,” visitor Dave Minner said. From the live bands to the endless meal options from more...
WKRC
Miami, Indiana, OSU, UC all make '2023 Top Party Schools in America' list
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Miami University, Indiana University, Ohio State University and University of Cincinnati all made the '2023 Top Party Schools in America' list. The annual review was compiled by Niche, which says the ranking is based on student reviews and nightlife statistics -- that includes access to bars, Greek life and more.
Remember when a hurricane hit Ohio, 14 years ago today?
DAYTON — September 14 marks not only the day Hurricane Florence made landfall on the Carolina coast, it’s the anniversary of Ohio’s most expensive natural disaster in recent state history--the windstorm related to Hurricane Ike, which swept across Dayton on September 14, 2008. >>RELATED: Hurricane Ike: Ohio...
WCPO
Bed Bath & Beyond closing two Cincinnati-area stores
CINCINNATI — Struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has just announced some of the stores that will get the axe this fall, as it struggles to turn around its falling sales. It had said last month that it would close 150 stores nationwide, and has just released a list of the first 56 stores to shutter, after a report in Bloomberg News.
eaglecountryonline.com
South Dearborn Regional Sewer District Announces Treatment Plant Modernization & Expansion
Utility infrastructure investment project will support ongoing growth of Lawrenceburg, Greendale, Aurora and Dearborn County. South Dearborn Regional Sewer District. Image capture: Aug 2021 © 2022 Google. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Wastewater needs of the growing river cities area of Dearborn County will be satisfied for years to come thanks...
Fox 19
Body pulled from Ohio River, Cincinnati Fire Department confirms
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A body was seen floating in the Ohio River by a passerby on Friday afternoon, Cincinnati Fire Department confirmed. Fire companies were dispatched for a report of a person floating down the river near the Purple People Bridge. The first company on scene reported an “obviously drowned...
WLWT 5
Doughnut shop selling chili dip doughnut with Skyline chili
NORWOOD, Ohio — Calling all Skyline Chili fans!. Starlight Doughnut Lab is debuting a new sweet treat just in time for football season. The chili dip doughnut is filled with typical dip ingredients like Skyline chili, cheddar cheese, cream cheese and onion. The shop plans to offer the doughnut...
WLWT 5
Watch: 100 wiener dogs dressed like hot dogs race at Oktoberfest Zinzinnati
CINCINNATI — Not all wieners are winners, but all winners are wieners. One hundred dachshund pups – each dressed in a hot dog bun costume – raced Friday morning for the coveted title of fastest wiener dog in Cincinnati. It's an annual event that kicks off Oktoberfest...
Fox 19
Cincinnati man ‘empty inside’ after only brother killed in Kroger crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man continues to remember his late brother who died after a woman hit him with her van in the parking lot of a Kroger store last month. The unthinkable details of Christopher Griffith’s death, including what allegedly motivated the driver, have surfaced in the weeks since it happened.
Fox 19
11-year-old boy found unresponsive in swimming pool
EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WXIX) - An 11-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a swimming pool Saturday evening, according to Villa Hills Police Department. The juvenile was located by witnesses in the 2500 block of Thirs Drive at approximately 6:53 p.m., police said. Before emergency personnel arrived to the scene, witnesses immediately...
linknky.com
Meet therapeutic horses at this Kenton County farm
Head to the farm this Saturday, Sept. 17 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to meet therapeutic horses at Milestone’s Inc. Milestone’s Inc. is a therapeutic horsemanship program that helps people experiencing a range of challenges to enhance their quality of life. The farm is part of the...
wymt.com
Coroner releases identity of Pike County man killed during flood related cleanup
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update Thursday. During the briefing, the Governor released the latest information about ongoing flood relief efforts in several Eastern Kentucky counties. On Tuesday, Beshear announced the 40th flood-related death, this one out of Pike County, marking the first reported death there.
