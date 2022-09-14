Read full article on original website
Adverse reaction to gummies leads to search of Mississippi business, drug arrest
Reports of adverse reactions to packages of gummies laced with THC have landed one Mississippi business man in jail. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, Starkville Police Department investigators served a search warrant at Bulldog Smoke Shop, 303 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive. Akeed Abdo Ahmed Saleh, 38, was charged with...
Mississippi woman arrested for exploiting vulnerable adult
A Mississippi woman has been arrested for exploitation of vulnerable person. On September 8, 2022, an investigator with the Oxford Police Department was contacted by an individual reporting a possible credit card fraud. During the investigation it was learned that Hannah Russell, 27, of Oxford, had used a cell phone,...
Federal charges for man who allegedly stole then crashed plane into Mississippi field
TUPELO, MS — (TUPELO, MS) -- A Mississippi man faces federal charges after allegedly stealing a plane and threatening to crash it into a Walmart earlier this month. Cory Patterson, 29, was arrested by local authorities on Sept. 3 after the small plane landed in a field after circling over Tupelo for several hours. Tupelo police had warned residents early that morning that the plane's pilot was threatening to intentionally crash into a Walmart.
US charges man who threatened to crash plane into Walmart
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An airport worker who flew a stolen airplane erratically over north Mississippi and threatened to crash into a Walmart is now facing federal charges on top of state ones. Cory Wayne Patterson, 29, of Shannon, Mississippi, was arrested Wednesday on federal charges of destruction of an aircraft and threats involving destruction of aircraft, court records show. Conviction on the first charge would carry up to 20 years in prison and the second would carry up to five years. Before dawn Sept. 3, Patterson took a twin-engine Beechcraft King Air C90A from the airport in Tupelo, Mississippi, where he had a job fueling airplanes, police said. He circled for five hours over unnerved Mississippians before ending the flight safely in a soybean field near Ripley, Mississippi, where police arrested him. Patterson made a brief appearance Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge David A. Sanders in Oxford. Patterson’s attorney, Tony Farese, requested a psychological examination for his client.
Recent inventory check shows 34 handguns unaccounted for at CPD
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Nearly three dozen Columbus Police Department guns are unaccounted for and now there’s an investigation to figure out where they went. City leaders are trying to understand what happened to the handguns during a recent inventory check. The agency has seen guns taken in...
Man gets 20 years in prison for deadly crash while fleeing from cops drunk
A Mississippi man who was convicted of leading police on a high-speed chase resulting in a head-on collision that killed a Starkville man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Eric William Patton of Natchez pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Monroe County Circuit Court on Thursday. He also pleaded...
Columbus Interim Police Chief speaks on unaccounted for handguns
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A follow up to the story we brought to you yesterday. Columbus police department still has guns unaccounted for. Yesterday, sources told WCBI that there were 34 handguns unaccounted for within the department. Interim chief Dorian Johnson would say it was thirty something guns initially...
Columbus man arrested for felony possession of marijuana
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A drug bust landed a Columbus man behind bars. According to a news release from Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, officers arrested Rodriques Lanier on Friday for felony possession of marijuana. He’s accused of selling narcotics out of his 27th Street home in Columbus. Narcotics...
Hall enters “not guilty” plea at arraignment hearing
In July, Mark Hall, of Ripley, was charged with nine counts of simple assault after a video surfaced of him attempting to run over nine black Ripley teens. RIPLEY–The court case of Mark Hall entered its next phase this morning at the Tippah County Court House in Ripley. Hall did not attend the proceedings, presided over by Judge Sonny Meeks, but his lawyer did enter a “not guilty” plea for the nine simple assault charges he faces.
Mississippi man stole fire truck on 9/11, sheriff says
A Mississippi man was arrested this week and charged with stealing a fire truck on September 11. Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office deputies say Cedrick Wilbanks, 33, of Corinth, Mississippi, stole a fire service truck from the Union Center Volunteer Fire Department. The truck was stolen on September 11, sheriff’s...
Lafayette County Detention Center Jail Log for Sept. 13-14
This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility. Sept. 13. Clarente Alexander, 31....
Grenada man charged with murder
GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - The Grenada Police Department charged a Grenada man with murder. Grenada Police Chief George Douglas said they arrested James Thompson, 55, on Tuesday. Police charged him for the murder of John Flanagan, 35, in the Futheyville Cove community. Thompson does not have a bond set yet....
Settlement reached in Federal Age Discrimination suit in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lawyers for Lowndes County and its former Administrator reach an agreement in a Federal Age Discrimination suit. According to court documents, the lawsuit filed by Ralph Billingsley against the county and Supervisors Harry Sanders and John Holliman has been dismissed due to a settlement.
Stolen Jeep recovered in Tupelo after chase
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police say an Okolona man fled from officers in a stolen Jeep. According to a Tupelo Police Department news release, the incident began Saturday evening at approximately 6:15 near South Gloster Street and Mitchell Road Extended. Tupelo Police tried to stop a gray Jeep but...
Arrest made in Amory for mailbox vandalism
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities in Monroe County are working to identify the person or persons responsible for knocking over mailboxes. The Amory Police Department shared home surveillance footage of a pickup truck knocking over a mailbox. Lt. Detective Andy Long said the surveillance footage shown is from a home...
Mississippi man arrested on rape warrant
A Mississippi man has been arrested on a warrant for rape. On Sept. 1, the Oxford Police Department responded to Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi for a reported sexual assault. During the course of the investigation, investigators learned that the suspect was Dvanta Heard, 21, of Okolona. A warrant for...
Toddler hit by gunfire Tuesday evening in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Gunfire struck a toddler Tuesday evening in Pontotoc County. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said the incident happened at approximately 7:00 at a home on Wise Bend Road, which is west of Ecru. He said the toddler was playing in a yard with other children. The...
