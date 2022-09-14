‘I’m here to represent all Alaskans’: A close-up look at Mary Peltola’s swearing-in

Ron DeSantis’s political stunt of flying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard could backfire and undercut his support among Hispanic voters in November. Democratic State Senator Annette Taddeo told Politico, “from a Miami perspective, it’s a huge mistake”. “All these Republicans ... historically talk about socialism and communism and that we are standing up to these horrible dictators. The migrants are fleeing exactly what Republicans say they are fighting against,” she added. The Florida GOP has attempted to win over Venezuelan Americans in recent years. A lot of them left Venezuela in the last ten years following the political and economic...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 18 MINUTES AGO