‘I’m here to represent all Alaskans’: A close-up look at Mary Peltola’s swearing-in

Read full article on original website
Related
Colorado GOP governor candidate Heidi Ganahl affirms Biden ‘legally’ elected
Heidi Ganahl, the Republican candidate running for Colorado governor, answered “yes” when asked during a candidate forum Saturday if she believes President Joe Biden was “legally elected.” Ganahl, a University of Colorado regent, had long avoided questions during her campaign about whether she agrees with former President Donald Trump’s “big lie” that the 2020 election […] The post Colorado GOP governor candidate Heidi Ganahl affirms Biden ‘legally’ elected appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Attorneys for ‘duped’ migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard call for criminal investigation
Republican governors made ‘false promises to migrants in order to induce them to travel’, lawyers say
Migrant crisis – latest: Democratic Senator blasts Abbott and DeSantis: ‘It’s always the kids that end up being the victims’
Ron DeSantis’s political stunt of flying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard could backfire and undercut his support among Hispanic voters in November. Democratic State Senator Annette Taddeo told Politico, “from a Miami perspective, it’s a huge mistake”. “All these Republicans ... historically talk about socialism and communism and that we are standing up to these horrible dictators. The migrants are fleeing exactly what Republicans say they are fighting against,” she added. The Florida GOP has attempted to win over Venezuelan Americans in recent years. A lot of them left Venezuela in the last ten years following the political and economic...
Comments / 0