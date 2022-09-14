ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears posts video of herself crying during dance routine

Britney Spears posted a video of herself crying while mid-dance routine, claiming it was part of a ‘spiritual experience’ long time coming. A day after sparking controversy with a body-shaming post which mentioned Christina Aguilera and her dancers, Britney Spears has posted a video of herself crying in the midst of her dance routine. There is no cause for concern, though – Spears said that this wasn’t a ‘breakdown’.
Decider.com

I’m Sorry, But I Just Can’t Deal With ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ in 2022

It is my solemn duty as a TV critic to give each and every new episode of television a fair chance to impress me. However, I’ve hit a wall. I’ve reached a point in my life where I simply cannot bear to watch any more of Hulu‘s The Handmaid’s Tale. I loved the early seasons as they brought Margaret Atwood‘s novel to life and expanded beyond the book’s pages. I watched as June (Elisabeth Moss) repeatedly came close to escaping Gilead, only to wind up back in a handmaid’s scarlet cloak. I tuned back in to see her finally taste...
