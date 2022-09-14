Editor's note: The below article contains minor spoilers for House of the Dragon.It’s safe to say that there is much more dragon content coming from HBO in the very near future. Although Game of Thrones fans had to wait until Season 5 to see Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) ride a dragon, the House of the Dragon pilot “Heirs of the Dragon” opened with a sweeping shot of one of Westeros’ winged creatures flying through King’s Landing. If the teaser trailers have indicated anything so far, it's that we are bound to see these dragons coming into conflict with each other.

TV SERIES ・ 25 DAYS AGO