'House of the Dragon' Fans Divided Over 'Unrealistic' Character
A group of noble women criticize the king, but it's one woman's unlikely companion that has everyone talking.
Popculture
'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff: A Complete Guide to What We Know
This will be a big weekend for Game of Thrones fans with the premiere of House of the Dragon, but some are holding out for a different return to Westeros. Earlier this summer, news broke that a spinoff series about Jon Snow was in development at HBO. Here's a comprehensive breakdown on all the information we have about that project.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ just saw a major ‘Daredevil’ foe hop into the MCU, and everybody’s missing it
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 5. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continued today with its fifth episode, which at long last finally set up the incoming arrival of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock on the scene. The latest installment of the Marvel Studios series featured Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters going to a superhero costume designer to get some custom clothing, with the episode ending on the revelation that they’ve also created a new suit for a certain horn-headed vigilante from Hell’s Kitchen.
digitalspy.com
She-Hulk finally introduces Deadpool to the MCU, sort of
She-Hulk episode 5 spoilers follow. No other Marvel show – or film, for that matter – has been as obsessed with cameos as She-Hulk. In just the first three episodes alone, connections to Hulk and Eternals and Shang-Chi and Agent Carter have all thrown She-Hulk smack dab in the middle of the MCU.
'Cobra Kai' co-creator says show team not involved in Sony's new 'Karate Kid' film
"Cobra Kai" co-creator Jon Hurwitz says he, the cast and crew of the "Karate Kid" sequel series are not involved in the new "Karate Kid" movie Sony Pictures recently announced.
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Can’t Get Enough of This Hilarious Error
As one of America’s favorite game shows, Jeopardy! has been known for decades to feature some of the most intelligent contestants in the country. That said, even the smartest contestants have made some pretty epic blunders in their responses. And while most websites’ error pages pop up with a “404” or “Page Not Found” message, Jeopardy! put a hilarious new spin on theirs and it has fans in absolute stitches.
Ryan Reynolds Shows His Possibly 'Lifesaving' Colonoscopy And There's Laughs Too
The actor and "Welcome to Wrexham" reality co-star Rob McElhenney let cameras in where the sun don't shine to raise awareness.
ComicBook
Marvel's Scarlet Witch Series Debuts Wanda Maximoff's New Costume
Wanda Maximoff is embarking on new adventures as part of a new Scarlet Witch series. Announced earlier today, Scarlet Witch #1 comes from the creative team of writer Steve Orlando, artist Sara Pichelli, and colorist Matt Wilson, with a cover by Russell Dauterman. Along with setting up Scarlet Witch's new status quo following X-Men: The Trial of Magneto, the new series will also see Dauterman create a new costume for Wanda Maximoff. Russell Dauterman has been doing cover work for plenty of Marvel titles, most recently the X-Men franchise, and even did a variant cover featuring many of Scarlet Witch's costumes for Avengers Forever #1.
Collider
'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 Review: The Dystopian Drama Returns With a Glimmer of Hope
The Handmaid's Tale has never exactly been a feel-good show, but it is dystopian drama at its dreariest and has kept viewers tuning in for five seasons now, with the hope that eventually something good will happen. Season 5, which as it turns out, will be the penultimate of the series, is more of the same — depressing dystopia, a few instances of lightheartedness, some very heavy-handed scenes, and, amazingly, a glimmer of hope near its conclusion.
‘Jeopardy!’: What Do Contestants Do During the Commercial Break?
The 'Jeopardy!' production has a very specific way of interaction with contestants over the course of each commercial break on the popular game show.
17 things you probably didn't know about 'The Handmaid's Tale'
The Hulu original series based on the famed novel by Margaret Atwood has a huge following, but even superfans might not know these fun facts.
disneydining.com
It Seems Disney Quietly Removed Controversial Ears
If there is one thing you can count on during a special Disney event, it’s exclusive merch! D23 certainly saw its share of limited edition keepsakes (many you can snag on shopDisney, even if you weren’t able to make it to the Expo). That is already true of Disney100, the 100th-anniversary celebration of the Walt Disney Company. Special merchandise has already been released for the celebration, including one already infamous set of ears.
Grimes fans are convinced she has had elf ear surgery after latest photo
Grimes has posted a new photo on social media that has led fans to believe she has undergone elf ear surgery.Last month, the artist had tweeted about wanting to get vampire teeth and elf ears, writing: “Does anyone know anyone great/ safe/ reliable ppl who could do vampire teeth caps on me in Austin or LA? Also, any reputable elf ear modifiers in either of these cities? (Still debating this surgery cuz cartilage doesn’t heal so it requires permanent stitches).”In a second tweet, she then added: “Has anyone done elf ear mods with a good outcome?”Posting on Twitter on...
wegotthiscovered.com
Why are the Targaryens the only family with dragons in ‘House of the Dragon’?
Throughout their history, the Targaryen family is known for their relationship with dragons and using them to gain power and keep it for many years. In House of the Dragon, this is no different as the very first scene includes Rhaenyra riding her dragon around and having it land, much to the relief of Ser Harrold Westerling, the Lord Commander of the Kingsguard.
Milly Alcock on Misogyny in "House of the Dragon" on and Off Screen: It's "Ironic"
From the gore of a battle scene to the horrifying prospect of child marriage, the "Game of Thrones" universe portrays a world of patriarchy, misogyny, and violence. But according to Milly Alcock, who plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in "House of the Dragon," some of that misogyny can be found within the online fandom, too.
Before ‘Game of Thrones,’ Richard Madden Barely Had Enough Money for 1 Meal a Day
Long before 'Game of Thrones' reined in viewers (and divided fans), it gave actors like Richard Madden their big breaks.
Collider
'House of the Dragon': A Guide to the Dragons in Westeros
Editor's note: The below article contains minor spoilers for House of the Dragon.It’s safe to say that there is much more dragon content coming from HBO in the very near future. Although Game of Thrones fans had to wait until Season 5 to see Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) ride a dragon, the House of the Dragon pilot “Heirs of the Dragon” opened with a sweeping shot of one of Westeros’ winged creatures flying through King’s Landing. If the teaser trailers have indicated anything so far, it's that we are bound to see these dragons coming into conflict with each other.
ComicBook
Yet Another Ecchi Anime Is Getting an Uncensored Cut
The anime industry is a massive one, and it makes room for more than just shonen series and shojo successes. Over the years, the medium has garnered plenty of popularity as anime will dive into any genre it wants. From historical fiction to slice-of-life fun, anime does it all, and that includes raunchy titles as well. And now, it seems another ecchi series is ready to blur boundaries by releasing an uncensored edition for fans.
A New Stephen King Adaption Will Be Making Its Way to Your TV Next Month
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. For almost 50 years, Stephen King's novels have been adapted into films and TV shows. It all started back in 1976 with the movie adaptation of Carrie and most recently Stephen King's novel "Firestarter" had a second theatrical release (the first one was released in 1984).
EpicStream
