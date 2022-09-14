ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

alaskapublic.org

Woman charged with bear-spraying 3, stabbing 2 in Fairview

Anchorage police say three people were bear-sprayed and two of them also stabbed Wednesday night at a Fairview hotel, where a woman initially evaded officers by hitching a ride. Police were called just before 6 p.m. to the Black Angus Inn at 1430 Gambell St., where 19-year-old Jade Clifton and...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage mom pleads for information about hit and run driver who struck her son

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Shana Mann was visiting Talkeetna when she got the call last Saturday that her 13-year-old son Zakkary had been hit by a car in Anchorage. For Mann, the call sparked painful memories. “Me and my husband lost a daughter back in 2007, and all that was...
Anchorage, AK
Anchorage, AK
Alaska State
Alaska Crime & Safety
alaskasnewssource.com

Vehicle crash with injuries briefly closes eastbound lanes of Tudor

ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Butte bear is back; kills 21 turkeys on local hatchery

ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Victim identified in Midtown homicide investigation

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man found dead on Sept. 3 has now been identified by the Anchorage Police Department. The department wrote in an online release that 39-year-old Jason Miller was the man who was found near Tudor Road and the Seward Highway at 9:50 p.m. on Sept. 3.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Police arrest man wielding knife on Seward Highway

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man Anchorage police say was wielding a knife on the Seward Highway near Dimond Boulevard was arrested Monday night and charged with resisting and pedestrian interference. The Anchorage Police Department said Walter M. Sebwenna, 32, was given multiple commands to stop as he walked on...
kinyradio.com

State Trooper K9 in Alaska locates wandering elderly woman in Houston

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A woman was located safe Saturday after a report that she had wandered away from home. On Saturday afternoon at 4:55, Alaska State Troopers received a report from a male that his 92-year-old mother with severe Alzheimer’s and dementia had wandered away from their home in the Houston area.
JUNEAU, AK
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

These Men Are Missing In Alaska

32-year-old Kevin Lydell Maclin is originally from the Los Angeles, California area. He was employed as a commercial fisherman in Alaska. On November 29, 1997, Kevin was last seen leaving the fishing boat, Zolotoi, at the Unisea Docks in Unalaska, Alaska. Kevin went to some local bars that evening and never returned to the boat, the Doe Network reports.
UNALASKA, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Emergency Task Force makes proposals for Anchorage homeless shelters

ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Storm hits western Alaska

ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage police investigating Sand Lake homicide

ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Friday morning update on Remnants of Typhoon Merbok

ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Typhoon Merbok remnants headed for Western Alaska, Aleutian Islands

ANCHORAGE, AK
radiokenai.com

Drug Dealer From Wasilla Sentenced To 13 Years In Federal Prison

A Wasilla man was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison followed by eight years of supervised release for heroin possession with the intent to distribute it. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, 43-year-old Sedric Williams led the Alaska State Troopers on a high-speed chase through Wasilla at 2:25 a.m. on September 14, 2018, in an attempt to avoid getting caught with heroin on his person. He accelerated at speeds in excess of 110 mph, losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a pole. After the crash, he took off on foot down an ATV trail, ignoring commands to stop. After being tasered, Williams threw away a plastic baggie containing 122 grams of heroin into the nearby bushes.
WASILLA, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Emergency task force recommends new shelter locations

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In a preliminary report released Friday, Anchorage’s Emergency Shelter Task Force narrowed down future shelter locations to two preferred options that members feel will be the least disruptive to the community and can be occupied quickly. One option is the former Golden Lion Hotel at...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

One more round of light rain, then a nice weekend

ANCHORAGE, AK

Community Policy