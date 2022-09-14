Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage man sentenced to over 13 years for 2018 crash that killed taxi driver
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man that pleaded guilty to killing an Anchorage cab driver in October 2018 was sentenced Friday to 13 years and one month in prison by an Anchorage judge. Jose Angel Ibarra, 28, was driving south on the Old Seward Highway in excess of 85 mph...
alaskapublic.org
Woman charged with bear-spraying 3, stabbing 2 in Fairview
Anchorage police say three people were bear-sprayed and two of them also stabbed Wednesday night at a Fairview hotel, where a woman initially evaded officers by hitching a ride. Police were called just before 6 p.m. to the Black Angus Inn at 1430 Gambell St., where 19-year-old Jade Clifton and...
kinyradio.com
Anchorage Grand Jury indicts Mother of 2-year-old for murder and manslaughter
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - An Anchorage grand jury indicted, on Monday, Cheyenne Jewel McMullen for two counts of murder in the second degree and one count of manslaughter for the death of her two-year-old son E.B. E.B. died from injuries sustained during a single vehicle crash on Aug. 31, 2022...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage mom pleads for information about hit and run driver who struck her son
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Shana Mann was visiting Talkeetna when she got the call last Saturday that her 13-year-old son Zakkary had been hit by a car in Anchorage. For Mann, the call sparked painful memories. “Me and my husband lost a daughter back in 2007, and all that was...
alaskabeacon.com
In 12th Alaska Corrections death of the year, man dies after just 10 days in custody
James Rider, 31, died on Sept. 9 at Mat-Su Regional Medical Center after 10 days in the custody of the Alaska Department of Corrections, becoming the 12th person to die in the state’s prison system this year. Of the dozen deaths to occur so far this year, several have...
alaskasnewssource.com
Vehicle crash with injuries briefly closes eastbound lanes of Tudor
alaskasnewssource.com
Butte bear is back; kills 21 turkeys on local hatchery
alaskasnewssource.com
Victim identified in Midtown homicide investigation
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man found dead on Sept. 3 has now been identified by the Anchorage Police Department. The department wrote in an online release that 39-year-old Jason Miller was the man who was found near Tudor Road and the Seward Highway at 9:50 p.m. on Sept. 3.
alaskasnewssource.com
Police arrest man wielding knife on Seward Highway
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man Anchorage police say was wielding a knife on the Seward Highway near Dimond Boulevard was arrested Monday night and charged with resisting and pedestrian interference. The Anchorage Police Department said Walter M. Sebwenna, 32, was given multiple commands to stop as he walked on...
kinyradio.com
State Trooper K9 in Alaska locates wandering elderly woman in Houston
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A woman was located safe Saturday after a report that she had wandered away from home. On Saturday afternoon at 4:55, Alaska State Troopers received a report from a male that his 92-year-old mother with severe Alzheimer’s and dementia had wandered away from their home in the Houston area.
These Men Are Missing In Alaska
32-year-old Kevin Lydell Maclin is originally from the Los Angeles, California area. He was employed as a commercial fisherman in Alaska. On November 29, 1997, Kevin was last seen leaving the fishing boat, Zolotoi, at the Unisea Docks in Unalaska, Alaska. Kevin went to some local bars that evening and never returned to the boat, the Doe Network reports.
alaskasnewssource.com
Emergency Task Force makes proposals for Anchorage homeless shelters
One option is the former Golden Lion Hotel at 36th Avenue and the Seward Highway. The report notes the facility has 85 already furnished units, and that the space could be doubled if people have roommates. The second preferred option is the Dempsey Anderson Ice Arena on West Northern Lights Boulevard. The report says that space could hold between 240 and 260 people if used as an emergency shelter.
alaskasnewssource.com
Storm hits western Alaska
As historic storm comes to an end, Southcentral gears up for more rain in the week ahead. As historic storm comes to an end, Southcentral gears up for more rain in the week ahead. Butte bear is back; kills 21 turkeys on local hatchery. Updated: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:12...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage police investigating Sand Lake homicide
Special Olympics Alaska holds their Fall Tournament this weekend. Shiloh Community Resource Center hosts its first fair. Shiloh Community Resource Center hosts its first fair. Weather Lab: 4th graders at Alaska Native Cultural Charter School learn about weather and why it rained so much in August. Updated: Sep. 10, 2022...
alaskasnewssource.com
Friday morning update on Remnants of Typhoon Merbok
alaskasnewssource.com
Typhoon Merbok remnants headed for Western Alaska, Aleutian Islands
radiokenai.com
Drug Dealer From Wasilla Sentenced To 13 Years In Federal Prison
A Wasilla man was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison followed by eight years of supervised release for heroin possession with the intent to distribute it. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, 43-year-old Sedric Williams led the Alaska State Troopers on a high-speed chase through Wasilla at 2:25 a.m. on September 14, 2018, in an attempt to avoid getting caught with heroin on his person. He accelerated at speeds in excess of 110 mph, losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a pole. After the crash, he took off on foot down an ATV trail, ignoring commands to stop. After being tasered, Williams threw away a plastic baggie containing 122 grams of heroin into the nearby bushes.
alaskasnewssource.com
Emergency task force recommends new shelter locations
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In a preliminary report released Friday, Anchorage’s Emergency Shelter Task Force narrowed down future shelter locations to two preferred options that members feel will be the least disruptive to the community and can be occupied quickly. One option is the former Golden Lion Hotel at...
alaskasnewssource.com
One more round of light rain, then a nice weekend
alaskapublic.org
How an Anchorage woman is spreading awareness of FASD by painting rocks
Karen Lomack walked around Midtown Anchorage on a recent Thursday afternoon with a stack of rocks painted to look like red shoes. She tucked one next to a bunch of gravel, its bright crimson shine standing out among a sea of gray and white. Lomack painted many of the rocks...
