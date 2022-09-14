Read full article on original website
Related
'Cobra Kai' co-creator says show team not involved in Sony's new 'Karate Kid' film
"Cobra Kai" co-creator Jon Hurwitz says he, the cast and crew of the "Karate Kid" sequel series are not involved in the new "Karate Kid" movie Sony Pictures recently announced.
Grimes fans are convinced she has had elf ear surgery after latest photo
Grimes has posted a new photo on social media that has led fans to believe she has undergone elf ear surgery.Last month, the artist had tweeted about wanting to get vampire teeth and elf ears, writing: “Does anyone know anyone great/ safe/ reliable ppl who could do vampire teeth caps on me in Austin or LA? Also, any reputable elf ear modifiers in either of these cities? (Still debating this surgery cuz cartilage doesn’t heal so it requires permanent stitches).”In a second tweet, she then added: “Has anyone done elf ear mods with a good outcome?”Posting on Twitter on...
Suede: Autofiction review – a back-to-basics triumph
Across three albums since 2013, Suede have pulled off one of the most impressive comebacks of recent years, effectively picking up where they left off with 1996’s Coming Up (best draw a veil over 1999’s dire Head Music and 2002’s so-so A New Morning). Their fourth record since regrouping is possibly the pick of the bunch, its renewed sense of urgency locating it a world away from 2018’s atmospheric The Blue Hour, with its field recordings and spoken-word elements.
Report: Woody Allen says he will focus on writing, not film in the future
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- The Spanish newspaper, La Vanguardia, quoted Oscar-winning filmmaker Woody Allen as saying in an interview that his next movie will likely be his last. "My idea, in principle, is not to make more movies and focus on writing, these stories and, well, now I'm thinking more of a novel," the 86-year-old auteur said in an article published Saturday to promote the publication of his short-story collection, Zero Gravity, in Spain.
RELATED PEOPLE
30 Hilarious '90s Tweets That'll Bring Back Memories You'll Either Cringe Or Smile About
All of these feel like forever ago and like yesterday at the same time.
People are mourning Queen Elizabeth — and buying lots of commemorative merchandise
Gift shops in London are selling souvenirs marking the queen's death, everything from shirts, mugs, posters and more with messages like "Gone but not forgotten" and "Forever in our hearts."
U.K.・
EpicStream
New York, NY
1K+
Followers
0
Post
420K+
Views
ABOUT
Epicstream.com is your one stop source for all things Fantasy & Sci-Fi! Movies, television, video games, comic books, we cover it all! Our purpose is to bring you fresh daily content on the latest Fantasy, Sci-Fi, and Gaming news, as well as entertaining quizzes, lists, videos & trailers, comics, and reviews.https://epicstream.com
Comments / 0