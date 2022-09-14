Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price loses $20K, ETH price drops 8% after 'monumental' Ethereum Merge
Bitcoin (BTC) spent a second day threatening $20,000 support on Sept. 15 as markets processed the Ethereum (ET Merge. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD spiking below $20,000 again overnight to recover marginally above the boundary for a brief period. The largest cryptocurrency broadly failed to regain...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Stalls While Bitcoin Dips Below $20,000 Post Merge
Finally, the Ethereum Merge long-awaited Merge has occurred. As the most hyped historic event in the crypto space, many people projected different sentiments about the upgrade. Parts of the pre-merge reactions were negative. With the official conclusion of the Paris upgrade, popularly known as the Merge, the Ethereum network transited...
decrypt.co
Grayscale Says It May Sell ETHW Stash, Distribute Value to Ethereum Fund Investors
The asset manager today filed a “distribution of rights” declaration with the SEC regarding its holdings of the forked Ethereum coins. Grayscale today said in a press release and SEC filing that it plans to claim and hold onto the rights to new EthereumPoW (ETHW) tokens born out of the Ethereum fork following the merge—and may sell these tokens and distribute the value to investors in the future.
cryptonewsz.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Turns Red as Bears Hold Strong Hand in Crypto Market!
As the second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum has switched to Proof of Stake consensus, so many investors doubt whether Bitcoin with Proof of Work consensus will be sustainable in the long run. Truly speaking, this change in the basic code has been on the To-Do list from Ethereum’s inception, but it is a hype that has been created in the market regarding Proof of Stake consensus, which is truly more energy efficient than PoW.
As Ethereum Merge Happens, Another Crypto Sees Unexpected 66% Rally: Vitalik Buterin Says 'Celsius' Converted To 'Fahrenheit'
The native token of the Celsius Network CEL/USD unexpectedly rallied 66% immediately after the Ethereum ETH/USD Merge, leaving many market participants confused. What Happened: CEL surged from around $1.9 to a high of $3 within 60 minutes of the Ethereum Merge on Sept. 15. Some traders reported that CEL reached...
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
dailyhodl.com
Former Goldman Sachs Executive Says Bitcoin and Crypto Bottom Already In, Predicts Big Shift in Macro Backdrop
Former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal thinks the bottom is in for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and the overall crypto markets. The Real Vision chief executive says in a new YouTube video that traders and investors should look 12 to 18 months ahead as asset markets tend to price the future.
cryptoglobe.com
$ETH: BitMEX Co-Founder on Why He Has Bought Ethereum Call Options With a $3000 Strike Price
Recently, Arthur Hayes, Co-Founder and former CEO of BitMEX, talked about how he is trading Ethereum’s upcoming “Merge”, which marks the transition of the Ethereum network from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS). Here is how Ethereum Foundation explains the Merge:. “The Merge represents the joining of the...
Miners say they plan to fork Ethereum within 24 hours of ‘merge’
The cohort of miners preparing to fork Ethereum has released a timeline. Dubbing their project “ETHPoW” with token “ETHW,” the group tweeted that “ETHW mainnet will happen within 24 hours after the Merge. The exact time will be announced one hour before launch with a countdown timer.”
u.today
$813 Million in Ethereum Shifted to Be Sold as ETH Drops Below $1,500 After Merge
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Coinbase employees and Ethereum backers sue U.S. Treasury over Tornado Cash sanctions
Six users of Tornado Cash, a popular decentralized cryptocurrency service, filed a lawsuit on Thursday against the U.S. Treasury Department, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, and other officials over their decision to slap sanctions on the service in August. The outcome of the case, which turns on the novel legal question...
u.today
Chiliz (CHZ) at Top of Crypto Market with 8.2% Growth, Here's Why
u.today
SHIB Reaches Dangerous Level, ETH Miners Surprise Vitalik Buterin, BabyDoge Holder Number Surpasses SHIB’s: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Take a look at what's happening in the world of crypto by reading U.Today’s top four news stories. Shiba Inu reaches dangerous level, catastrophe might be ahead. After the successful Ethereum Merge, Shiba Inu found itself among many unrelated-to-Ethereum and non-mineable assets, which suffered more damage following the unexpectedly high CPI data release. Over the past three days, Shiba Inu has been consolidating around the fundamental support level which, if broken, may bring the token back to this month's or perhaps even the year's lows. Such a scenario could end up being disastrous for the meme-based coin since investors are unlikely to be able to take yet another plunge. At the time of publication, SHIB is changing hands at $0.000011, down 3.2% over the last 24 hours.
Tech Times
ULTRADE, the Ultimate Trading Suite, Gets $2.4M in Funding
Algorand Foundation and Web3 VC including Big Brain Holdings, Tess Ventures, Sarson Funds, Valhalla Capital, Stealth Capital and more have funded $2.4M into ULTRADE so far. New protocols building B2B DeFi-as-a-Service infrastructure are gaining momentum in Web3, and ULTRADE is leading the charge. The fully featured DeFi trading ecosystem gives brands, projects and communities the ability to instantly launch their own DeFi trading platform and generate and capture trading fees from their audience in an owned experience.
CoinDesk
Grayscale Investments Declares Rights to 3.1M ETHPoW
Grayscale Investments, a subsidiary of CoinDesk parent company Digital Currency Group, has filed with U.S. regulators to distribute Ethereum proof-of-work tokens (ETHPoW) or the cash equivalent to owners of some of its products. The token was created as a “fork” in the wake of the “Merge,” the Ethereum blockchain’s big...
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Ether Trades Relatively Flat Ahead of Ethereum Merge
Bitcoin and ether traded flat for much of Wednesday amid the final countdown to the much-anticipated Ethereum Merge. Both BTC and ETH traded in a narrow price range. Bitcoin (BTC) prices fell 1% on moderate volume in comparison to its 20-day moving average. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization declined below the psychologically important $20,000 mark. BTC is down 58% year to date and approximately 70% below its all-time high of $68,721.93.
bitcoinist.com
Dogecoin Grabs Spot As 2nd Biggest PoW Crypto Following Ethereum Merge
Dogecoin is making some noise now. When the Ethereum Merge finally concluded on September 15th, investors didn’t see the massive market shift they were anticipating. However, one significant outcome of this event was that meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin has now become the second-largest Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus-based network, trailing only the Bitcoin network in terms of market value.
NEWSBTC
Crypto Mining Profitability | How to Make Money with Mining in 2022
It seems that crypto mining profitability has decreased with the price of Bitcoin tanking in 2022. As a result, many mining companies have temporarily closed their mining operations until the endeavor becomes profitable for them again. Combining the falling Bitcoin price with the Ethereum network upgrade to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) means...
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for September 17
coinjournal.net
Three high-risk cryptocurrencies with high ROI potential
Cryptocurrencies are among the riskiest asset classes in the market today. This is a market where double-digit fluctuations are common at any given time. However, even in this high-risk market, some cryptocurrencies carry an even greater risk than others due to their prevailing circumstances. The good news is that such...
