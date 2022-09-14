Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in September
Crypto prices are still in a slump, which makes right now a smart buying opportunity. Ethereum could be poised for serious growth after its update. However, there are important risks to consider before you buy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
coinjournal.net
ETH price falls after the Merge: here’s where to buy Ethereum
The long-awaited Merge upgrade of the Ethereum Network was successfully completed in the early hours of Thursday, September 15, 2022. The timing corresponded with earlier predictions by Ethereum developers depending on the Ethereum hashrate. The Merge upgrade creates a more energy-efficient blockchain network since Ethereum has since shifted from being...
dailyhodl.com
Over $320,000,000 in Bitcoin and Crypto Liquidated in Just 24 Hours, With Ethereum (ETH) the Most Impacted: Coinglass
New data from intelligence firm CoinGlass shows that $288.22 million worth of digital assets have been liquidated in the last 24 hours as the market experiences increased volatility in the wake of Ethereum’s (ETH) merge update. According to CoinGlass, Ethereum is the most affected by the sell-off followed by...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Is BTC’s $937K by 2030 target too far off?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Are you a Bitcoin holder or a trader? Yes? Well, if you are, tell me – How happy are you?. Well,...
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Markets Trade Lower Despite Success of Ethereum Merge
The Ethereum Merge, one of the most widely anticipated and monitored events in the history of digital assets, went smoothly early Thursday morning, as scheduled. At approximately 06:43 UTC, Ethereum successfully transitioned from a proof-of-work consensus mechanism to proof-of-stake, intended to reduce both energy consumption and the supply of the native ether token.
Miners say they plan to fork Ethereum within 24 hours of ‘merge’
The cohort of miners preparing to fork Ethereum has released a timeline. Dubbing their project “ETHPoW” with token “ETHW,” the group tweeted that “ETHW mainnet will happen within 24 hours after the Merge. The exact time will be announced one hour before launch with a countdown timer.”
bitcoinist.com
6 Binance new listings for huge bear market gains
Binance is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, hosting over 600 tradable cryptocurrencies on its platform. This guide will cover the 6 new Binance listings for huge bear market gains in 2022. Best 6 Binance New Listings for Huge Bear Market Gains. The sections below provide an...
dailyhodl.com
Huge Institutional Money Could Flow Into Ethereum (ETH) Post Merge, Says Crypto Analyst – Here’s Why
A widely followed crypto analyst says that institutional interest in Ethereum (ETH) could grow after the second-largest digital asset by market cap transitions to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. While explaining why he is holding Ethereum, the anonymous host of InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that the second-largest crypto asset...
NEWSBTC
Golem (GLM) Leads Gain, Adding Over 20% In The Last 24 Hours
Many cryptocurrencies recorded price fall in the past 24 hours. For instance, Bitcoin prices have fallen by 1.65% in the past 24 hours. Even though the 7-day gain shows a 3.23%, the current level is not encouraging. Ethereum hasn’t fared well, either. Its 1-hour trend shows a 0.99% loss, while...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Stalls While Bitcoin Dips Below $20,000 Post Merge
Finally, the Ethereum Merge long-awaited Merge has occurred. As the most hyped historic event in the crypto space, many people projected different sentiments about the upgrade. Parts of the pre-merge reactions were negative. With the official conclusion of the Paris upgrade, popularly known as the Merge, the Ethereum network transited...
Coinbase employees and Ethereum backers sue U.S. Treasury over Tornado Cash sanctions
Six users of Tornado Cash, a popular decentralized cryptocurrency service, filed a lawsuit on Thursday against the U.S. Treasury Department, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, and other officials over their decision to slap sanctions on the service in August. The outcome of the case, which turns on the novel legal question...
CoinTelegraph
Dogecoin becomes second largest PoW cryptocurrency
Meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) is now officially the second largest proof-of-work (PoW) crypto in terms of market cap, following the Ethereum network’s proof-of-stake (PoS) upgrade on Thursday. Bitcoin (BTC), of course, remains miles ahead of Dogecoin’s market cap of $7.83 billion, though the well-followed memecoin is still comfortably ahead...
bitcoinist.com
2023 Investment Guide: DeFi Giants Celsius Network (CEL) and Aave (AAVE)
Celsius Network (CEL) prepares to make a comeback after its fateful bankruptcy filing in July. The crypto jumped double-digits amid market optimism, making it among cryptoland’s top 10 biggest gainers on Wednesday. Another crypto lending platform Aave (AAVE) did not get the same positive sentiment and is down 1.57%...
dailyhodl.com
Gate.io Announces Zero-Fee Trading on USD Trading Pairs
What’s better than low fees? No fees. Taking the lead among the top exchanges, Gate.io now has zero fees on all USD spot market trading pairs. This new fee elimination applies to more than 50 USD spot trading pairs, including mainstream assets like BTC, ETH and more. USD-pegged stablecoins...
decrypt.co
Grayscale Says It May Sell ETHW Stash, Distribute Value to Ethereum Fund Investors
The asset manager today filed a “distribution of rights” declaration with the SEC regarding its holdings of the forked Ethereum coins. Grayscale today said in a press release and SEC filing that it plans to claim and hold onto the rights to new EthereumPoW (ETHW) tokens born out of the Ethereum fork following the merge—and may sell these tokens and distribute the value to investors in the future.
dailyhodl.com
Four Altcoins Flying Under the Radar Shoot Up 82% or More in Just Seven Days As Crypto Markets Bounce
A handful of under-the-radar altcoins are posting massive weekly gains and outperforming the rest of the crypto markets. One of the strongest performer in the digital asset space this week is LUNA, the native asset of the Terra hard fork designed to rescue the blockchain’s ecosystem after its original version imploded earlier this year.
Worldwide electricity consumption ‘drops 0.2%’ as Ethereum crypto mines shut down, researcher claims
Worldwide electricity consumption has dropped by 0.2 per cent after the world’s second largest cryptocurrency switched to a “green blockchain”, according to developers.Ethereum completed a long-awaited transition to a proof-of-stake (PoS) system in an event known as the Merge on Thursday. By doing so, its energy needs dropped by more than 99 per cent in an instant.Before the Merge, Ethereum consumed roughly 112 TWh/yr using a proof-of-work (PoW) blockchain similar to bitcoin that required vast amounts of computing power to secure transactions and generate new units of the cryptocurrency.This is roughly equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of a country...
u.today
Ethereum Offshoot Coin ETHW Plunges 60% Since Start of Trading: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Ethereum Records Gains; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Thursday
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, remained steady above the $20,000 level this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, traded higher following news that Ethereum has now officially transitioned to a proof-of-stake network. Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD and Ripple XRP/USD, also traded higher...
dailyhodl.com
U.S. Treasury Department To Allow Tornado Cash Users To Complete Transactions and Withdraw Crypto
The U.S. Treasury Department has updated its policy on Ethereum-based crypto mixing service Tornado Cash. The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) imposed the ban on August 8th arguing that the protocol facilitated money laundering and terrorism. The move from OFAC effectively suspended transactions leaving users unable to withdraw their...
