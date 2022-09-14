ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Motley Fool

Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in September

Crypto prices are still in a slump, which makes right now a smart buying opportunity. Ethereum could be poised for serious growth after its update. However, there are important risks to consider before you buy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
coinjournal.net

ETH price falls after the Merge: here’s where to buy Ethereum

The long-awaited Merge upgrade of the Ethereum Network was successfully completed in the early hours of Thursday, September 15, 2022. The timing corresponded with earlier predictions by Ethereum developers depending on the Ethereum hashrate. The Merge upgrade creates a more energy-efficient blockchain network since Ethereum has since shifted from being...
CoinDesk

Market Wrap: Markets Trade Lower Despite Success of Ethereum Merge

The Ethereum Merge, one of the most widely anticipated and monitored events in the history of digital assets, went smoothly early Thursday morning, as scheduled. At approximately 06:43 UTC, Ethereum successfully transitioned from a proof-of-work consensus mechanism to proof-of-stake, intended to reduce both energy consumption and the supply of the native ether token.
bitcoinist.com

6 Binance new listings for huge bear market gains

Binance is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, hosting over 600 tradable cryptocurrencies on its platform. This guide will cover the 6 new Binance listings for huge bear market gains in 2022. Best 6 Binance New Listings for Huge Bear Market Gains. The sections below provide an...
dailyhodl.com

Huge Institutional Money Could Flow Into Ethereum (ETH) Post Merge, Says Crypto Analyst – Here’s Why

A widely followed crypto analyst says that institutional interest in Ethereum (ETH) could grow after the second-largest digital asset by market cap transitions to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. While explaining why he is holding Ethereum, the anonymous host of InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that the second-largest crypto asset...
NEWSBTC

Golem (GLM) Leads Gain, Adding Over 20% In The Last 24 Hours

Many cryptocurrencies recorded price fall in the past 24 hours. For instance, Bitcoin prices have fallen by 1.65% in the past 24 hours. Even though the 7-day gain shows a 3.23%, the current level is not encouraging. Ethereum hasn’t fared well, either. Its 1-hour trend shows a 0.99% loss, while...
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Price Stalls While Bitcoin Dips Below $20,000 Post Merge

Finally, the Ethereum Merge long-awaited Merge has occurred. As the most hyped historic event in the crypto space, many people projected different sentiments about the upgrade. Parts of the pre-merge reactions were negative. With the official conclusion of the Paris upgrade, popularly known as the Merge, the Ethereum network transited...
CoinTelegraph

Dogecoin becomes second largest PoW cryptocurrency

Meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) is now officially the second largest proof-of-work (PoW) crypto in terms of market cap, following the Ethereum network’s proof-of-stake (PoS) upgrade on Thursday. Bitcoin (BTC), of course, remains miles ahead of Dogecoin’s market cap of $7.83 billion, though the well-followed memecoin is still comfortably ahead...
bitcoinist.com

2023 Investment Guide: DeFi Giants Celsius Network (CEL) and Aave (AAVE)

Celsius Network (CEL) prepares to make a comeback after its fateful bankruptcy filing in July. The crypto jumped double-digits amid market optimism, making it among cryptoland’s top 10 biggest gainers on Wednesday. Another crypto lending platform Aave (AAVE) did not get the same positive sentiment and is down 1.57%...
dailyhodl.com

Gate.io Announces Zero-Fee Trading on USD Trading Pairs

What’s better than low fees? No fees. Taking the lead among the top exchanges, Gate.io now has zero fees on all USD spot market trading pairs. This new fee elimination applies to more than 50 USD spot trading pairs, including mainstream assets like BTC, ETH and more. USD-pegged stablecoins...
decrypt.co

Grayscale Says It May Sell ETHW Stash, Distribute Value to Ethereum Fund Investors

The asset manager today filed a “distribution of rights” declaration with the SEC regarding its holdings of the forked Ethereum coins. Grayscale today said in a press release and SEC filing that it plans to claim and hold onto the rights to new EthereumPoW (ETHW) tokens born out of the Ethereum fork following the merge—and may sell these tokens and distribute the value to investors in the future.
The Independent

Worldwide electricity consumption ‘drops 0.2%’ as Ethereum crypto mines shut down, researcher claims

Worldwide electricity consumption has dropped by 0.2 per cent after the world’s second largest cryptocurrency switched to a “green blockchain”, according to developers.Ethereum completed a long-awaited transition to a proof-of-stake (PoS) system in an event known as the Merge on Thursday. By doing so, its energy needs dropped by more than 99 per cent in an instant.Before the Merge, Ethereum consumed roughly 112 TWh/yr using a proof-of-work (PoW) blockchain similar to bitcoin that required vast amounts of computing power to secure transactions and generate new units of the cryptocurrency.This is roughly equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of a country...
u.today

Ethereum Offshoot Coin ETHW Plunges 60% Since Start of Trading: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Benzinga

Ethereum Records Gains; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Thursday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, remained steady above the $20,000 level this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, traded higher following news that Ethereum has now officially transitioned to a proof-of-stake network. Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD and Ripple XRP/USD, also traded higher...
