WVNews
Autumn flower gardening advice from West Virginia experts
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — As summer winds down, there is still plenty of flower gardening to be done over the next couple months. One of the best places to start would be with mums, a sort of fan favorite flower that has shown up at stores everywhere.
WVNews
This Week in West Virginia History
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Sept. 18, 1947: Historian and journalist Minnie Kendall Lowther died. Born in Ritchie County, she was one of the first West...
WVNews
Attendance, participation likely to improve this school year in West Virginia's schools
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Students and teachers across West Virginia have started school over the course of the last few weeks for what is broadly looking to be the first normal school year after the last couple terms were marred by COVID-related complications. Hopes are riding high due...
WVNews
Hurricane threat as Tropical Storm Fiona aims at Puerto Rico
HAVANA (AP) — Puerto Ricans braced for severe wind and extreme rain as Tropical Storm Fiona bore down amid expectations it would grow into a hurricane before striking the U.S. territory’s southern coast Sunday afternoon. Forecasters said “historic” levels of rain were expected to produce landslides and heavy...
WVNews
West Virginia public health officials juggle multiple vaccination efforts
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Public health officials in West Virginia are coordinating multiple vaccine efforts at once: Flu shot season, the release of the new bivalent COVID-19 boosters and the limited supply of monkeypox vaccines. Initial doses of the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine, which provides protection not only against...
WVNews
Calendar of events for Sunday
Benefit Spaghetti Dinner for Tim McNemar, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mount Clare Fire Department. For additional information, contact Tera Goff at 304-641-3799.
WVNews
More coaches named in South Carolina cheerleader abuse suit
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A lawsuit alleging the rampant sexual abuse of underage athletes at a competitive cheerleading gym in South Carolina has been amended to name six more coaches as defendants and three more accusers. The accusers — now seven female and two male — say in the...
