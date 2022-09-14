ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVNews

Autumn flower gardening advice from West Virginia experts

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — As summer winds down, there is still plenty of flower gardening to be done over the next couple months. One of the best places to start would be with mums, a sort of fan favorite flower that has shown up at stores everywhere.
GARDENING
WVNews

This Week in West Virginia History

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Sept. 18, 1947: Historian and journalist Minnie Kendall Lowther died. Born in Ritchie County, she was one of the first West...
POLITICS
WVNews

Hurricane threat as Tropical Storm Fiona aims at Puerto Rico

HAVANA (AP) — Puerto Ricans braced for severe wind and extreme rain as Tropical Storm Fiona bore down amid expectations it would grow into a hurricane before striking the U.S. territory’s southern coast Sunday afternoon. Forecasters said “historic” levels of rain were expected to produce landslides and heavy...
ENVIRONMENT
State
West Virginia State
WVNews

West Virginia public health officials juggle multiple vaccination efforts

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Public health officials in West Virginia are coordinating multiple vaccine efforts at once: Flu shot season, the release of the new bivalent COVID-19 boosters and the limited supply of monkeypox vaccines. Initial doses of the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine, which provides protection not only against...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WVNews

Calendar of events for Sunday

Benefit Spaghetti Dinner for Tim McNemar, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mount Clare Fire Department. For additional information, contact Tera Goff at 304-641-3799.
MOUNT CLARE, WV
WVNews

More coaches named in South Carolina cheerleader abuse suit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A lawsuit alleging the rampant sexual abuse of underage athletes at a competitive cheerleading gym in South Carolina has been amended to name six more coaches as defendants and three more accusers. The accusers — now seven female and two male — say in the...
GREENVILLE, SC

