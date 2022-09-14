Judge won’t yet consider First Amendment defense from man arrested after livestreaming during King Soopers shooting

Denver police say one person is in custody after investigators and HAZMAT units responded to an apartment in the Virginia Village neighborhood. Streets were blocked off around the 5300 block of East Asbury Ave, and people were asked to avoid the area while the investigation continued.Jackie Johnson and her daughter were separated for several hours due to the police activity. They have lived in the apartment building for five years and were not surprised by the police response. "I live in this building, and I know that there's a lot of in and out all times of the day. It's been pretty crazy. We had to call the fire department . And I'm glad somebody finally did something about this and we won't have to live around this any more because it's crazy when you can't feel safe in your own home," Johnson told CBS4. Residents may be out of their homes due to the toxicity of the chemicals used to make meth.

DENVER, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO