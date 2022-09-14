Judge won’t yet consider First Amendment defense from man arrested after livestreaming during King Soopers shooting

Read full article on original website
Plumb Joy
3d ago
Obstruction and interfering are physical acts and everyone involved here knows this but the justice system prosecuted people who have not violated any laws all the time and it has to stop. I didn't see if he was arrested but if he was there's a lawsuit coming and perhaps that's why prosecutor and judge are in cahoots trying to convict him in hopes of preventing a lawsuit but it's not their money it's ours that get used every time officials screw up so it's more of a power and ego issue for them. Them vs Us!
