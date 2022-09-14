Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,000 BTC Off Coinbase
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $22,323,287 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1Lr4fLrX4Ja7uz3JbfXMvNsVgU2dRmuu6S. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
dailyhodl.com
Over $320,000,000 in Bitcoin and Crypto Liquidated in Just 24 Hours, With Ethereum (ETH) the Most Impacted: Coinglass
New data from intelligence firm CoinGlass shows that $288.22 million worth of digital assets have been liquidated in the last 24 hours as the market experiences increased volatility in the wake of Ethereum’s (ETH) merge update. According to CoinGlass, Ethereum is the most affected by the sell-off followed by...
cryptobriefing.com
Why Has ETH's Supply Increased Since the Merge?
Ethereum total supply has been increasing since the Merge. The Merge reduced ETH emissions by 89.4%, but validators are still being rewarded new ETH. Transaction fees need to reach 16 gwei or higher in order for Ethereum’s fee burning mechanism to completely offset ETH issuance. While the shift to...
cryptonewsz.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Turns Red as Bears Hold Strong Hand in Crypto Market!
As the second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum has switched to Proof of Stake consensus, so many investors doubt whether Bitcoin with Proof of Work consensus will be sustainable in the long run. Truly speaking, this change in the basic code has been on the To-Do list from Ethereum’s inception, but it is a hype that has been created in the market regarding Proof of Stake consensus, which is truly more energy efficient than PoW.
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will SHIB see a >2800% hike by 2030?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Everyone loves dogs. Everyone loves memes too. Now, put them together and what do you get? Well, memecoins, of course. Now, Dogecoin...
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
ambcrypto.com
Norwegian central bank trusts Ethereum, credit goes to…
In a major announcement, the central bank of Norway, Norges Bank, has said that the source code for its central bank digital currency (CBDC) sandbox is now publicly available. The central bank has trusted Ethereum to build its national digital currency and decided to work with Nahmii, a layer-2 Ethereum scaling protocol for the project. The bank is testing many available technologies for its CBDC project.
Coinbase Unveils cbETH Wrapped Ethereum Staking Token
Coinbase launches a new token called Wrapped Ethereum Staking or cbETH. The token comes with a diverse set of use cases in the broader liquid staking ecosystem. Coinbase has unveiled its own liquid staking token dubbed cbETH ahead of the highly anticipated Ethereum merge. Coinbase Launches Its Own Liquidity Staking...
CoinTelegraph
Dogecoin becomes second largest PoW cryptocurrency
Meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) is now officially the second largest proof-of-work (PoW) crypto in terms of market cap, following the Ethereum network’s proof-of-stake (PoS) upgrade on Thursday. Bitcoin (BTC), of course, remains miles ahead of Dogecoin’s market cap of $7.83 billion, though the well-followed memecoin is still comfortably ahead...
CoinDesk
FTX Is in the Lead to Buy Crypto Lender Voyager Digital’s Assets Out of Bankruptcy: Source
Exchange giant FTX is in the lead to buy the assets of Voyager Digital, the cryptocurrency lender whose bankruptcy filing deepened this year’s industry crisis, but higher offers could still come in in the days ahead, according to a person familiar with the matter. An auction was held this...
dailyhodl.com
Gate.io Announces Zero-Fee Trading on USD Trading Pairs
What’s better than low fees? No fees. Taking the lead among the top exchanges, Gate.io now has zero fees on all USD spot market trading pairs. This new fee elimination applies to more than 50 USD spot trading pairs, including mainstream assets like BTC, ETH and more. USD-pegged stablecoins...
International Business Times
'A 51% Attack On ETH 2.0 Has Already Happened,' Hedge Fund Partner Claims
Jason Williams, one of the founding partners of the hedge fund Morgan Creek Digital Assets, has a contentious claim about the upcoming Ethereum Merge. "A 51% attack on ETH 2.0 has already happened," Williams said in a tweet Tuesday. "A small group of early insiders and founders already control more than 51% of stakeable ETH."
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Bybit Halts Derivatives Trading in Brazil After Exchange Commission Ban
This article is adapted from CoinDesk Brasil, a partnership between CoinDesk and InfoMoney, one of Brazil's leading financial news publications. Follow CoinDesk Brasil on Twitter. Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Bybit will stop offering crypto futures and options in Brazil on Thursday after a ban was imposed on Bybit by Brazil’s Securities...
cryptoslate.com
ETH falls below $1,500 as over $150M is liquidated in 24 hours
The largest liquidation candle in a month wiped out most of the gains Ethereum posted following the Merge. Following its transition to a Proof-of-Stake network, ETH touched $1,640 in what many believed would be the beginning of a rally. However, aggressive liquidation pushed its price below $1,500, with ETH standing at around $1,480 as of press time.
Biggest Bitcoin Corporate Buyer Confirms Cryptocurrency Bet
Michael Saylor, who recently stepped down as CEO of software company MicroStrategy (MSTR) , remains a strong believer in bitcoin's resurgence. His latest tweets show that faith of this evangelist in the most popular cryptocurrency remains firm despite the market crash. Bitcoin (BTC) has lost almost 68% of its value since hitting an all-time high of $69,044.77 on November 10. Currently, BTC is trading around $22.375.99, according to data firm CoinGecko.
NEWSBTC
Crypto Mining Profitability | How to Make Money with Mining in 2022
It seems that crypto mining profitability has decreased with the price of Bitcoin tanking in 2022. As a result, many mining companies have temporarily closed their mining operations until the endeavor becomes profitable for them again. Combining the falling Bitcoin price with the Ethereum network upgrade to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) means...
dailyhodl.com
U.S. Treasury Department To Allow Tornado Cash Users To Complete Transactions and Withdraw Crypto
The U.S. Treasury Department has updated its policy on Ethereum-based crypto mixing service Tornado Cash. The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) imposed the ban on August 8th arguing that the protocol facilitated money laundering and terrorism. The move from OFAC effectively suspended transactions leaving users unable to withdraw their...
bitcoinist.com
Uniglo (GLO), Luna Classic (LUNC), Ravencoin (RVN) And Ethereum Classic (ETC) See Massive Price Surge
While we’re still in a crypto bear market, this might not last for much longer. And while many tokens have been struggling recently—not all of them have. Actually, some have thrived despite overall market conditions. These tokens show huge potential, as strength right now is hard to come by. So those tokens that thrive even though the crypto market is suffering could go on to even bigger gains once confidence returns to the market. And many analysts think confidence will return in a big way. Crypto is only down because the wider economy is too, it still has huge potential for the future of finance. And many investors are slowly starting to realize that crypto investments present huge opportunities over traditional investments in the long-run. That’s why certain savvy onlookers are deciding now is the time to buy a range of credible crypto tokens that have huge upsides. Let’s have a look at a few of them:
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin and Ether Close the Week Lower
Bitcoin and ether both declined in price Friday, while the correlation between the two assets moderated slightly. Bitcoin (BTC) recently declined 0.42% on moderate daily volume. Overnight prices traded in a tight range between $19,500 and $19,800. Prices declined 0.85% as U.S. markets opened around 9:30 a.m. ET before reversing course during the next hour.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Abruptly Moves Over $145,000,000 in ETH – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
An Ethereum whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of ETH as the king altcoin flash signs of weakness. According to data from whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor transferred 100,000 ETH worth a staggering $145.62 million at time of writing from one anonymous wallet to another.
