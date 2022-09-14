ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,000 BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $22,323,287 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1Lr4fLrX4Ja7uz3JbfXMvNsVgU2dRmuu6S. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin price loses $20K, ETH price drops 8% after 'monumental' Ethereum Merge

Bitcoin (BTC) spent a second day threatening $20,000 support on Sept. 15 as markets processed the Ethereum (ET Merge. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD spiking below $20,000 again overnight to recover marginally above the boundary for a brief period. The largest cryptocurrency broadly failed to regain...
CoinDesk

Ethereum Miners Are Quickly Dying Less Than 24 Hours After the Merge

Ethereum miners are finding it increasingly hard to make money after the Merge as too many of them are switching to alternative coins, crushing mining profitability. Earlier Thursday, Ethereum, which is the world’s second-largest blockchain network, switched its consensus algorithm to proof-of-stake from proof-of-work in order to boost efficiency and lower energy consumption. However, the software update – dubbed the Merge – also meant that miners were no longer needed to secure the network, and so rig operators moved their machines to other PoW blockchains.
u.today

SHIB Reaches Dangerous Level, ETH Miners Surprise Vitalik Buterin, BabyDoge Holder Number Surpasses SHIB’s: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Take a look at what's happening in the world of crypto by reading U.Today’s top four news stories. Shiba Inu reaches dangerous level, catastrophe might be ahead. After the successful Ethereum Merge, Shiba Inu found itself among many unrelated-to-Ethereum and non-mineable assets, which suffered more damage following the unexpectedly high CPI data release. Over the past three days, Shiba Inu has been consolidating around the fundamental support level which, if broken, may bring the token back to this month's or perhaps even the year's lows. Such a scenario could end up being disastrous for the meme-based coin since investors are unlikely to be able to take yet another plunge. At the time of publication, SHIB is changing hands at $0.000011, down 3.2% over the last 24 hours.
decrypt.co

Grayscale Says It May Sell ETHW Stash, Distribute Value to Ethereum Fund Investors

The asset manager today filed a “distribution of rights” declaration with the SEC regarding its holdings of the forked Ethereum coins. Grayscale today said in a press release and SEC filing that it plans to claim and hold onto the rights to new EthereumPoW (ETHW) tokens born out of the Ethereum fork following the merge—and may sell these tokens and distribute the value to investors in the future.
cryptonewsz.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Turns Red as Bears Hold Strong Hand in Crypto Market!

As the second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum has switched to Proof of Stake consensus, so many investors doubt whether Bitcoin with Proof of Work consensus will be sustainable in the long run. Truly speaking, this change in the basic code has been on the To-Do list from Ethereum’s inception, but it is a hype that has been created in the market regarding Proof of Stake consensus, which is truly more energy efficient than PoW.
dailyhodl.com

The Merge To Proof-of-Stake Slashes Ethereum’s C02 Emissions by 99.99% Overnight: Crypto Sustainability Firm

A new Crypto Carbon Ratings Institute (CCRI) report says the successful Ethereum (ETH) blockchain merge brings the technology close to net-zero carbon emissions. The highly-anticipated Ethereum merge, intended to create a more sustainable blockchain, transformed the second-largest cryptocurrency from a proof-of-work consensus model to a proof-of-stake. In doing so, Ethereum’s...
The Independent

Worldwide electricity consumption ‘drops 0.2%’ as Ethereum crypto mines shut down, researcher claims

Worldwide electricity consumption has dropped by 0.2 per cent after the world’s second largest cryptocurrency switched to a “green blockchain”, according to developers.Ethereum completed a long-awaited transition to a proof-of-stake (PoS) system in an event known as the Merge on Thursday. By doing so, its energy needs dropped by more than 99 per cent in an instant.Before the Merge, Ethereum consumed roughly 112 TWh/yr using a proof-of-work (PoW) blockchain similar to bitcoin that required vast amounts of computing power to secure transactions and generate new units of the cryptocurrency.This is roughly equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of a country...
dailyhodl.com

Gate.io Announces Zero-Fee Trading on USD Trading Pairs

What’s better than low fees? No fees. Taking the lead among the top exchanges, Gate.io now has zero fees on all USD spot market trading pairs. This new fee elimination applies to more than 50 USD spot trading pairs, including mainstream assets like BTC, ETH and more. USD-pegged stablecoins...
CoinDesk

Grayscale Investments Declares Rights to 3.1M ETHPoW

Grayscale Investments, a subsidiary of CoinDesk parent company Digital Currency Group, has filed with U.S. regulators to distribute Ethereum proof-of-work tokens (ETHPoW) or the cash equivalent to owners of some of its products. The token was created as a “fork” in the wake of the “Merge,” the Ethereum blockchain’s big...
bitcoinist.com

Dogecoin Grabs Spot As 2nd Biggest PoW Crypto Following Ethereum Merge

Dogecoin is making some noise now. When the Ethereum Merge finally concluded on September 15th, investors didn’t see the massive market shift they were anticipating. However, one significant outcome of this event was that meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin has now become the second-largest Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus-based network, trailing only the Bitcoin network in terms of market value.
960 The Ref

EXPLAINER: Ethereum is ditching its 'miners.' Why?

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — A complex software change to the cryptocurrency ethereum holds the potential to dramatically reduce its energy consumption — and resulting climate-related pollution. But the transition known as "the merge" is not going to do the trick by itself. With the change enacted...
CoinDesk

Ethereum Merge Has Tied Ether Futures Activity to Staking Yields, Traders Say

The Ethereum Merge, which happened on Thursday, has introduced several structural changes to the blockchain, promising to make it more environmentally friendly and reduce the supply of its native token ether (ETH). According to traders, one consequence of the upgrade is that the activity in the futures market will now...
TheStreet

Biggest Bitcoin Corporate Buyer Confirms Cryptocurrency Bet

Michael Saylor, who recently stepped down as CEO of software company MicroStrategy (MSTR) , remains a strong believer in bitcoin's resurgence. His latest tweets show that faith of this evangelist in the most popular cryptocurrency remains firm despite the market crash. Bitcoin (BTC) has lost almost 68% of its value since hitting an all-time high of $69,044.77 on November 10. Currently, BTC is trading around $22.375.99, according to data firm CoinGecko.
