CoinTelegraph

Dogecoin becomes second largest PoW cryptocurrency

Meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) is now officially the second largest proof-of-work (PoW) crypto in terms of market cap, following the Ethereum network’s proof-of-stake (PoS) upgrade on Thursday. Bitcoin (BTC), of course, remains miles ahead of Dogecoin’s market cap of $7.83 billion, though the well-followed memecoin is still comfortably ahead...
cryptoslate.com

CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Sept. 15

The total cryptocurrency market cap saw net outflows totaling $21.76 billion from the previous day. As of press time, it stood at $962.51 billion, down 2% over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin’s market cap fell 1% over the reporting period to $378.69 billion from $385.41 billion. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s market cap...
cryptonewsz.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Turns Red as Bears Hold Strong Hand in Crypto Market!

As the second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum has switched to Proof of Stake consensus, so many investors doubt whether Bitcoin with Proof of Work consensus will be sustainable in the long run. Truly speaking, this change in the basic code has been on the To-Do list from Ethereum’s inception, but it is a hype that has been created in the market regarding Proof of Stake consensus, which is truly more energy efficient than PoW.
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Edges to All-Time High

On-chain data shows that bitcoin’s (BTC) mining difficulty has crossed an all-time high with its latest jump, the second in two weeks. Bitcoin’s mining difficulty increased by 3.45% at block height 753,984 to 32.05 trillion hashes. This is the second significant recent increase. On Aug. 31, the difficulty...
Benzinga

So Is Dogecoin Heading Back to 5 Cents Or Making A Run To 10 Cents? Survey Says...

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: What's Next, Is Dogecoin Heading Back...
u.today

$813 Million in Ethereum Shifted to Be Sold as ETH Drops Below $1,500 After Merge

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
bitcoinist.com

Top crypto expert predicts 4,000% rise for Flasko (FLSK) by December over Monero (XMR) and Chainlink (LINK)

The ecosystem of the crypto industry is dynamic. Investors are driven to back cryptocurrencies with no end to innovation in the cryptocurrency business. Two cryptocurrency projects, Monero (XMR) and Chainlink (LINK), have made millions of dollars in revenue over the past six months while offering exceptional services to their customers. On the other hand, Flasko (FLSK) is an intriguing token designed to draw the general public’s attention and entice them into earning from the advantages of the crypto market. In this article, we will look at why Flasko (FLSK) might be the best long-term cryptocurrency investment.
bitcoinist.com

Dogecoin Grabs Spot As 2nd Biggest PoW Crypto Following Ethereum Merge

Dogecoin is making some noise now. When the Ethereum Merge finally concluded on September 15th, investors didn’t see the massive market shift they were anticipating. However, one significant outcome of this event was that meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin has now become the second-largest Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus-based network, trailing only the Bitcoin network in terms of market value.
decrypt.co

Grayscale Says It May Sell ETHW Stash, Distribute Value to Ethereum Fund Investors

The asset manager today filed a “distribution of rights” declaration with the SEC regarding its holdings of the forked Ethereum coins. Grayscale today said in a press release and SEC filing that it plans to claim and hold onto the rights to new EthereumPoW (ETHW) tokens born out of the Ethereum fork following the merge—and may sell these tokens and distribute the value to investors in the future.
decrypt.co

Doodles Ethereum NFT Sales Surge 1,200% After Big Raise Values Project at $704M

Sales are skyrocketing after Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian led a funding round in the Pharrell Williams-backed NFT project. Doodles NFT sales volume has jumped more than 1,200% over the past day, with the floor price up 19% in that span. Earlier today, the creators of Doodles announced a $54 million...
Benzinga

Ethereum Tumbles After 'Merge,' Bitcoin, Dogecoin Drop: Trader Sees 2nd-Biggest Crypto Sliding To $800 If This Happens

Major coins fell sharply on Thursday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap lost 4% to $960.8 billion at 8:15 a.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Ethereum tanked after successfully completing its transition to a proof-of-stake network in an event dubbed “The Merge.” Other major coins were also in the red.
coinjournal.net

DeFinity introduces crypto anomaly detection on ETH and MATIC

DeFinity Markets, an institutional digital asset ECN, announced it would release crypto market anomaly signals hourly via the new Clarity Absolute App to enhance the current daily offerings and as historical data on Ethereum and Polygon, available on Ocean Market, Coin Journal learned from a press release. Anomaly detection for...
