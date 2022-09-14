Read full article on original website
Related
wqcs.org
New Horizons Race for Recovery September 24th
Fort Pierce - Sunday September 18, 2022: New Horizons of the Treasure Coast and Okeechobee has announced that the 12th Annual Race for Recovery 5K Run/Walk and 1-Mile Walk on Saturday, September 24 at Indian River State College Pruitt Campus. “New Horizons looks forward to this event all year, because...
wqcs.org
Governor Announces $30M Initiative to Support Workforce Development Along Florida’s Space and Treasure Coasts
Florida - Friday September 16, 2022: Governor DeSantis Friday announced that nearly $30 million will be dedicated to support workforce development in the Space and Treasure Coast region as part of a multi-agency initiative to support competitive industries in the area. “I set a goal to make Florida the best...
wqcs.org
A Council of Service Agencies and Women Firefighters Take Up the Challenge
Fort Pierce - Friday September 16, 2022: This week on In Focus with IRSC Public Media we begin with COSA, the Council of Social Agencies of St. Lucie County. We spoke with Stefanie Myers, one of COSA’s Directors, and Yvette Cruz, COSA’s Community Relations person. It’s a unique...
wqcs.org
USACE: Weekly Water Levels in Key South Florida Water Bodies
South Florida - Saturday September17, 2022: Here are the latest water levels in key south Florida water bodies for September 5 through September 11. Total volumes are reported in acre feet (AC FT). This data is provided weekly by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which is the primary agency...
Comments / 0